Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 29, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Cadi CTS

04 Cadi Escalade

04 Cadi SRX

02 Dodge Ram

84 Fleetwood Motorhome

88 Ford Coachman

98 Ford Explorer

95 Honda Accord

03 Honda Element

06 Honda Odyssey

06 Mercury Mountaineer

01 Saturn SC2

09 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Prius

06 Toyota Scion TC

15 Volkswagon Jetta

12 Yamaha F26

April 24, 2020