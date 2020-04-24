Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 29, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11:00 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Cadi CTS
04 Cadi Escalade
04 Cadi SRX
02 Dodge Ram
84 Fleetwood Motorhome
88 Ford Coachman
98 Ford Explorer
95 Honda Accord
03 Honda Element
06 Honda Odyssey
06 Mercury Mountaineer
01 Saturn SC2
09 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Prius
06 Toyota Scion TC
15 Volkswagon Jetta
12 Yamaha F26
IDX-897165
April 24, 2020