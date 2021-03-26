Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 31, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Audi A-6
98 Acura TL
02 Chev Impala
03 Chev Tahoe
90 Ford Econoline
95 Ford Explorer
85 Ford F100
06 Ford Focus
06 Ford Taurus
13 Freightliner M-2
99 GMC 1500
05 Honda Civic
82 Honda GL500
02 Hyundai Elantra
07 Kia Spectra
21 LandRover Defender
98 Lincoln Town Car
94 Nissan POathfinder
89 Nissan Pulsar
97 Nuwe Utility Trailer
95 Olds Aurora
07 Saturn Outlook
00 Toyota Camry
01 Volvo V-70
