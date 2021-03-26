Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 31, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Audi A-6

98 Acura TL

02 Chev Impala

03 Chev Tahoe

90 Ford Econoline

95 Ford Explorer

85 Ford F100

06 Ford Focus

06 Ford Taurus

13 Freightliner M-2

99 GMC 1500

05 Honda Civic

82 Honda GL500

02 Hyundai Elantra

07 Kia Spectra

21 LandRover Defender

98 Lincoln Town Car

94 Nissan POathfinder

89 Nissan Pulsar

97 Nuwe Utility Trailer

95 Olds Aurora

07 Saturn Outlook

00 Toyota Camry

01 Volvo V-70

March 26, 2021