Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 27th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend

13 Chev Impala

90 Dodge Van

01 Dodge Ram

96 Ford Ranger

99 Ford C. Vic

02 Ford Taurus

03 Ford Focus

07 Ford Fusion

08 Ford Focus

91 Honda Prelude

99 Honda Civic 00 Honda Civic

05 Hyundai Sonata

09 Hyundai Sonata

03 Kia Sportage

16 Mazda CX5

97 Mercedes E420

92 Subaru Legacy

13 Toyota Camry

76 Traud 24’ m/h

83 Southwind 27’ m/h

January 22, 2021