Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 27th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend
13 Chev Impala
90 Dodge Van
01 Dodge Ram
96 Ford Ranger
99 Ford C. Vic
02 Ford Taurus
03 Ford Focus
07 Ford Fusion
08 Ford Focus
91 Honda Prelude
99 Honda Civic 00 Honda Civic
05 Hyundai Sonata
09 Hyundai Sonata
03 Kia Sportage
16 Mazda CX5
97 Mercedes E420
92 Subaru Legacy
13 Toyota Camry
76 Traud 24’ m/h
83 Southwind 27’ m/h
IDX-918169
January 22, 2021