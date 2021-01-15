Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 20th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend
91 Chev Geo
04 Chev Cavalier
17 Chev Impala
05 Chrys Sebring
12 Chrys 200
92 Dodge Dakota
00 Dodge Dakota
05 Dodge Caravan
08 Dodge Charger
99 Ford Explorer
00 Ford Explorer
10 Ford Escape
87 Honda Accord
07 Honda Civic
92 Isuzu Rodeo
03 Jaguar X-type
08 Jeep Liberty
20 Jeep Compass
05 Kawasaki Zrt1000
03 Kia Sedona
94 Mazda Protégé
99 Mercury Sable
01 Nissan Maxima
04 Nissan Altima
98 Toyota Corolla
99 Toyota Corolla
06 Toyota Scion
96 Volvo 850
06 Tank Moped
