Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 20th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Acura Legend

91 Chev Geo

04 Chev Cavalier

17 Chev Impala

05 Chrys Sebring

12 Chrys 200

92 Dodge Dakota

00 Dodge Dakota

05 Dodge Caravan

08 Dodge Charger

99 Ford Explorer

00 Ford Explorer

10 Ford Escape

87 Honda Accord

07 Honda Civic

92 Isuzu Rodeo

03 Jaguar X-type

08 Jeep Liberty

20 Jeep Compass

05 Kawasaki Zrt1000

03 Kia Sedona

94 Mazda Protégé

99 Mercury Sable

01 Nissan Maxima

04 Nissan Altima

98 Toyota Corolla

99 Toyota Corolla

06 Toyota Scion

96 Volvo 850

06 Tank Moped

IDX-917635

January 15, 2021