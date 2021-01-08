Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 13th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 2.2cl

98 Acura 3.0cl

04 Acura RSX

91 BMW 310

07 Cadillac SRX

70 Chev K10

99 Chev Suburban

00 Chev Camaro

02 Chev Astro

07 Chev Colorado

96 Dodge 2500

04 Dodge Durango

98 Ford Expedition

01 Ford Econoline

05 Ford Taurus

11 Ford Fusion

90 GMC Ralley

94 GMC Safari

87 Honda Civic

93 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

01 Honda Civic

97 Jeep Cherokee

95 Lexus SC

02 Merc G. Marquis

96 Mits Mirage

05 Nissan Sentra

05 Pontiac G. Am

98 Subaru Legacy

01 Toyota Corolla

99 VW Jetta

00 VW Jetta

03 VW Bug

04 VW Beetle

IDX-916957

January 8, 2021