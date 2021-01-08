Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 13th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 2.2cl
98 Acura 3.0cl
04 Acura RSX
91 BMW 310
07 Cadillac SRX
70 Chev K10
99 Chev Suburban
00 Chev Camaro
02 Chev Astro
07 Chev Colorado
96 Dodge 2500
04 Dodge Durango
98 Ford Expedition
01 Ford Econoline
05 Ford Taurus
11 Ford Fusion
90 GMC Ralley
94 GMC Safari
87 Honda Civic
93 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
01 Honda Civic
97 Jeep Cherokee
95 Lexus SC
02 Merc G. Marquis
96 Mits Mirage
05 Nissan Sentra
05 Pontiac G. Am
98 Subaru Legacy
01 Toyota Corolla
99 VW Jetta
00 VW Jetta
03 VW Bug
04 VW Beetle
