Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 30th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Chev Silverado

08 Chev Corvette

06 Chrystler Pacifica

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



06 Chrystler Sebring

99 Dodge Caravan

86 Ford Bronco

98 Ford Explorer

06 Ford Freestar

95 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

00 Honda Civic

12 Honda Civic

04 Hyundai Elantra

00 Mercedes ML430

93 Mercury Villager

95 Nissan Pathfinder

96 Nissan Altima

99 Nissan Altima

01 Nissan Sentra

04 Pontiac G. Am

74 Porsche 914

97 Subaru Impreza

98 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Camry

73 Executive 25’ M/H

IDX-916520

December 24, 2020