Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 30th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Chev Silverado
08 Chev Corvette
06 Chrystler Pacifica
06 Chrystler Sebring
99 Dodge Caravan
86 Ford Bronco
98 Ford Explorer
06 Ford Freestar
95 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
00 Honda Civic
12 Honda Civic
04 Hyundai Elantra
00 Mercedes ML430
93 Mercury Villager
95 Nissan Pathfinder
96 Nissan Altima
99 Nissan Altima
01 Nissan Sentra
04 Pontiac G. Am
74 Porsche 914
97 Subaru Impreza
98 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Camry
73 Executive 25’ M/H
IDX-916520
December 24, 2020