Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 2nd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW 325
00 Buick Century
03 Buick Century
04 Cadillac CTS
07 Chev HHR
08 Chev T.Blazer
11 Chrys 200
99 Dodge Durango
03 Dodge Caravan
90 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
09 Honda Accord
04 Hyundai Sonata
05 Kia Optima
00 Mazda Protégé
92 Olds Cutlass
85 Toyota Tercel
03 VW Passat
03 Volvo XC90
IDX-914335
November 25, 2020