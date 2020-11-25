Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 2nd, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW 325

00 Buick Century

03 Buick Century

04 Cadillac CTS

07 Chev HHR

08 Chev T.Blazer

11 Chrys 200

99 Dodge Durango

03 Dodge Caravan

90 Honda Accord

94 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

09 Honda Accord

04 Hyundai Sonata

05 Kia Optima

00 Mazda Protégé

92 Olds Cutlass

85 Toyota Tercel

03 VW Passat

03 Volvo XC90

November 25, 2020