Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 4th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Buick LeSabre
94 Chev Blazer
97 Chev Malibu
04 Chev Tahoe
05 Chev Impala
07 Chev Malibu
10 Chev Impala
77 Dodge P/U
98 Ford Expedition
01 Ford Taurus
05 Ford F150
07 Ford Freestyle
91 Geo Metro
96 Honda Accord
05 Hyundai Elantra
97 Isuzu Hombre
97 Isuzu Trooper
13 Jonua Eagle
00 Lincoln Navigator
95 Mits Eclipse
98 Suzuki Sidekick
06 Toyota Avalon
Chinook M/H
Horse Trailer IDX-912478
October 30, 2020