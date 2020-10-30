Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 4th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Buick LeSabre

94 Chev Blazer

97 Chev Malibu

04 Chev Tahoe

05 Chev Impala

07 Chev Malibu

10 Chev Impala

77 Dodge P/U

98 Ford Expedition

01 Ford Taurus

05 Ford F150

07 Ford Freestyle

91 Geo Metro

96 Honda Accord

05 Hyundai Elantra

97 Isuzu Hombre

97 Isuzu Trooper

13 Jonua Eagle

00 Lincoln Navigator

95 Mits Eclipse

98 Suzuki Sidekick

06 Toyota Avalon

Chinook M/H

Horse Trailer IDX-912478

October 30, 2020