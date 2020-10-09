Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 14, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura Integra
04 BMW 525
07 Dodge Caliber
00 Ford Taurus 98 Ford Van
02 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
98 Honda Civic
03 Lincoln Town Car
99 Subaru Legacy
95 Toyota Tercel
04 Volvo XC90
IDX-910745
October 9, 2020