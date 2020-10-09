Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 14, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura Integra

04 BMW 525

07 Dodge Caliber

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



00 Ford Taurus 98 Ford Van

02 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

98 Honda Civic

03 Lincoln Town Car

99 Subaru Legacy

95 Toyota Tercel

04 Volvo XC90

IDX-910745

October 9, 2020