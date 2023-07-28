Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 2, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 3.5

01 BMW 525

03 Buick Cen

00 Chev Express

89 Chev GMT-400

94 Chev GMT-400

14 Chev Impala

05 Chev Malibu

94 Chev Sub

05 Chev Tahoe

10 Chev Traverse

15 Chry 200

05 Chry Pacifica

69 Cotz 30’ MH

01 Dodge Dakota

02 Dodge Durango

04 Ford Escape

06 GMC Envoy

06 Ford Focus

05 Ford Freestar

12 Ford Fusion

02 Ford Taurus

95 GMC Yukon

95 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

07 Honda Accord

94 Honda Civic

08 Hyun Sonata

05 Kia Sedona

06 Kia Sorento

08 Lexus LS

00 Mazda MPV

13 Merc C

08 Nissan Rogue

15 Nissan Rogue

08 Nissan Titan

80 Pont Bonneville

? Popup Trailer

04 Subaru Leg

09 Toyota Camry

88 Toyota Celica

05 Toyota Matrix

04 Toyota Tacoma

01 VW Passport

July 28, 2023