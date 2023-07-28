Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 2, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura 3.5
01 BMW 525
03 Buick Cen
00 Chev Express
89 Chev GMT-400
94 Chev GMT-400
14 Chev Impala
05 Chev Malibu
94 Chev Sub
05 Chev Tahoe
10 Chev Traverse
15 Chry 200
05 Chry Pacifica
69 Cotz 30’ MH
01 Dodge Dakota
02 Dodge Durango
04 Ford Escape
06 GMC Envoy
06 Ford Focus
05 Ford Freestar
12 Ford Fusion
02 Ford Taurus
95 GMC Yukon
95 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
07 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
08 Hyun Sonata
05 Kia Sedona
06 Kia Sorento
08 Lexus LS
00 Mazda MPV
13 Merc C
08 Nissan Rogue
15 Nissan Rogue
08 Nissan Titan
80 Pont Bonneville
? Popup Trailer
04 Subaru Leg
09 Toyota Camry
88 Toyota Celica
05 Toyota Matrix
04 Toyota Tacoma
01 VW Passport
IDX-981089
July 28, 2023