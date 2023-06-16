Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 21, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura TL

04 BMW 330

05 BMW 525

05 Cadi CTS

96 Cadi Deville

97 Chevy GMT-400

86 Chevy P30

08 Chevy Impala

05 Dodge Magnum

71 CHPI 18’ MH

84 Ford Econoline

04 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Focus

13 Ford Fusion

12 GMC Sierra

97 Honda Accord

09 Honda Civic

03 Hyun Elantra

16 Hyun Elantra

06 Infi G35

16 Kia Forte

17 Kia Forte

18 Kia Forte

14 Kia Optima

11 Kia Sorento

14 Kia Sportage

07 Mazda 3

03 Mazda MPV

01 Merz S

00 Pont Grand

09 Saturn Aura

98 Suba Leg

96 Toy Corolla

96 Toy Corolla

98 Toy Tacoma

03 VW Jetta

07 VW Jetta

IDX-978658

June 16, 2023