Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 21, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Acura TL
04 BMW 330
05 BMW 525
05 Cadi CTS
96 Cadi Deville
97 Chevy GMT-400
86 Chevy P30
08 Chevy Impala
05 Dodge Magnum
71 CHPI 18’ MH
84 Ford Econoline
04 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Focus
13 Ford Fusion
12 GMC Sierra
97 Honda Accord
09 Honda Civic
03 Hyun Elantra
16 Hyun Elantra
06 Infi G35
16 Kia Forte
17 Kia Forte
18 Kia Forte
14 Kia Optima
11 Kia Sorento
14 Kia Sportage
07 Mazda 3
03 Mazda MPV
01 Merz S
00 Pont Grand
09 Saturn Aura
98 Suba Leg
96 Toy Corolla
96 Toy Corolla
98 Toy Tacoma
03 VW Jetta
07 VW Jetta
June 16, 2023