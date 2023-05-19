Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 24th, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Acura TL

05 BMW X5

07 BMW X5

99 Cadi Escalade

04 Cadi Escalade

85 Chev Blazer

91 Chev GMT

91 Dodge Dakota

00 Dodge Durango

05 Dodge Durango

12 Dodge Ram 3500

97 Ford F250

00 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

01 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

00 Hyun Elantra

11 Hyun Elantra

97 Jeep Grand

15 Kia Soul

08 Land Rover Range Rover

99 Olds Intrigue

00 Pont Bonneville

00 Strn SL1

17 Suba Forester

07 Suzi Grand Vitara

10 Tesla Model X

21 Toyota Tundra

07 Toyota Yaris

00 Volvo S80

84 Winn 22/MH

75 Catalin Sal Boat/Trailer

May 19, 2023