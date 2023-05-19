Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 24th, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Acura TL
05 BMW X5
07 BMW X5
99 Cadi Escalade
04 Cadi Escalade
85 Chev Blazer
91 Chev GMT
91 Dodge Dakota
00 Dodge Durango
05 Dodge Durango
12 Dodge Ram 3500
97 Ford F250
00 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
01 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
00 Hyun Elantra
11 Hyun Elantra
97 Jeep Grand
15 Kia Soul
08 Land Rover Range Rover
99 Olds Intrigue
00 Pont Bonneville
00 Strn SL1
17 Suba Forester
07 Suzi Grand Vitara
10 Tesla Model X
21 Toyota Tundra
07 Toyota Yaris
00 Volvo S80
84 Winn 22/MH
75 Catalin Sal Boat/Trailer
IDX-976762
May 19, 2023