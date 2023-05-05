Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 10th, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Cadi Escalade
? Chevy G30
10 Chry Sebring
01 Chry T&C
10 Dodge Avenger
16 Doge Charger
99 Dodge Durango
91 Honda Accord
97 Ford Econoline
08 Ford Edge
07 Ford Escape
10 Ford Expo
00 Ford Expo
98 Ford F250
04 GMC Sierra
90 Honda Accord
01 Hyun Accent
12 Hyun Elantra
18 Hyun Sonata
19 Jeep Renegade
17 Kia Sorento
21 Kia Soul
04 Mazda MPV
99 Mazda B2500
90 Olds 98
03 VW Jetta
IDX-976117
May 5, 2023