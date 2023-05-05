Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 10th, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Cadi Escalade

? Chevy G30

10 Chry Sebring

01 Chry T&C

10 Dodge Avenger

16 Doge Charger

99 Dodge Durango

91 Honda Accord

97 Ford Econoline

08 Ford Edge

07 Ford Escape

10 Ford Expo

00 Ford Expo

98 Ford F250

04 GMC Sierra

90 Honda Accord

01 Hyun Accent

12 Hyun Elantra

18 Hyun Sonata

19 Jeep Renegade

17 Kia Sorento

21 Kia Soul

04 Mazda MPV

99 Mazda B2500

90 Olds 98

03 VW Jetta

IDX-976117

May 5, 2023