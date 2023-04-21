Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 26, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 3.2
04 Chry PT
01 Chry Sebring
08 Chry T&C
85 Dodge Ram
05 Ford F350
07 Ford Focus
05 Ford Taurus
91 Ford Winnie
01 Honda Civic
15 Hyun Sonata
19 Kia Forte
98 Linc Navigator
06 Mazda MX5
02 Merc Villigar
03 Mits Eclipse
07 Nissan Sentra
05 Suzi C50
04 Toyota Highlander
16 Toyota Prius
93 Travel Trailer
81 Yama XJ650
