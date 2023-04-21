Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 26, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 3.2

04 Chry PT

01 Chry Sebring

08 Chry T&C

85 Dodge Ram

05 Ford F350

07 Ford Focus

05 Ford Taurus

91 Ford Winnie

01 Honda Civic

15 Hyun Sonata

19 Kia Forte

98 Linc Navigator

06 Mazda MX5

02 Merc Villigar

03 Mits Eclipse

07 Nissan Sentra

05 Suzi C50

04 Toyota Highlander

16 Toyota Prius

93 Travel Trailer

81 Yama XJ650

IDX-975376

April 21, 2023