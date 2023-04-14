Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 19, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW X5

06 BMW X5

04 Buick Les

82 Buick Rivara

85 Chev Camaro

93 Chev Camaro

03 Chev Impala

08 Chev Impala

04 Chev Malibu

83 Chev 22’ MH

04 Chev Silverado

00 Ford Crown Vic

99 Ford Escort

13 Ford F150

07 Ford Focus

95 Ford Windstar

91 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

99 Honda Accord

99 Honda CRV

07 Hyun Sonata

15 Hyun Sonata

18 Kia Rio

13 Kia Soul

07 Kia Spectra

08 Lindr Range

10 Lexus RX

05 Linc Town Car

79 Manaco MH

88 MBTR MH

02 Nissan Frontier

01 Nissan Pathfinder

10 Pontiac G6

00 Toyota Camary

03 Toyota Camary

94 Toyota Corolla

13 Toyota Corolla

01 VW Beetle

08 VW Jetta

00 VW Passat

79 Winn 23B/MH

59 Vansn Boat

69 Thunderbird Trailer

IDX-974805

April 14, 2023