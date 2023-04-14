Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 19, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 05 BMW X5
06 BMW X5
04 Buick Les
82 Buick Rivara
85 Chev Camaro
93 Chev Camaro
03 Chev Impala
08 Chev Impala
04 Chev Malibu
83 Chev 22’ MH
04 Chev Silverado
00 Ford Crown Vic
99 Ford Escort
13 Ford F150
07 Ford Focus
95 Ford Windstar
91 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
99 Honda Accord
99 Honda CRV
07 Hyun Sonata
15 Hyun Sonata
18 Kia Rio
13 Kia Soul
07 Kia Spectra
08 Lindr Range
10 Lexus RX
05 Linc Town Car
79 Manaco MH
88 MBTR MH
02 Nissan Frontier
01 Nissan Pathfinder
10 Pontiac G6
00 Toyota Camary
03 Toyota Camary
94 Toyota Corolla
13 Toyota Corolla
01 VW Beetle
08 VW Jetta
00 VW Passat
79 Winn 23B/MH
59 Vansn Boat
69 Thunderbird Trailer
