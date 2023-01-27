Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 1, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Buick Regal
77 Cadi Dev
94 Chevy 1500
01 Chevy Cavalier
00 Chevy Venture
84 Chevy P30 MH
88 Ford F150
06 Ford F150
07 Ford Fusion
02 Ford Taurus
95 GMC Sonoma
03 GMC Yukon
06 Golf Stream 24’
95 Honda Accord
99 Honda Civic
05 Hyun Sonata
15 Hyun Tucson
18 Kia Soul
20 Kia Soul
05 Mazda 3
88 Mazda B2200
94 Mercury Sable
98 Nissan Altima
08 Nissan Versa
22 Poles 2
04 Toyota Avalon
80 Toyota Cor4d
99 Toyota Corolla
07 Toyota Corolla
04 Tyoota Highlander
98 Volvo S70
? Utility Trailer
? Tent Trailer
70 16’ Boat
IDX-970387
January 27, 2023