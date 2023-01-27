Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 1, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Buick Regal

77 Cadi Dev

94 Chevy 1500

01 Chevy Cavalier

00 Chevy Venture

84 Chevy P30 MH

88 Ford F150

06 Ford F150

07 Ford Fusion

02 Ford Taurus

95 GMC Sonoma

03 GMC Yukon

06 Golf Stream 24’

95 Honda Accord

99 Honda Civic

05 Hyun Sonata

15 Hyun Tucson

18 Kia Soul

20 Kia Soul

05 Mazda 3

88 Mazda B2200

94 Mercury Sable

98 Nissan Altima

08 Nissan Versa

22 Poles 2

04 Toyota Avalon

80 Toyota Cor4d

99 Toyota Corolla

07 Toyota Corolla

04 Tyoota Highlander

98 Volvo S70

? Utility Trailer

? Tent Trailer

70 16’ Boat

