Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A4
03 Audi All road
04 Acura TL
94 Buick Park Ave
10 Cadi SRX
07 Chevy 300
84 Chevy El Camino
90 Chevy GMT 400
00 Dodge Caravan
01 Dodge Caravan
? F7 Trailer
98 Ford Explorer
06 Ford Explorer
91 Ford F150
85 Ford Motor Hm
78 Ford Pick up
01 Honda Accord
00 Honda Passport
87 Honda Prelude
18 Hyundi Elantra
15 Hyundi Sonata
? Johnson Seaport
16 Kia Forte
02 Kia Rio
? Liteway Top Outback Trailer
07 Mazda 5
00 Mercury Cougar
96 Saturn SL2
00 Saturn SL
87 Southwind 34
15 Suzuki GSX
97 Toyota Corolla
16 Toyota Prius
? Utility Travel
98 VW Beetle
97 VW Jetta
? Trailer ?
? Wild Trailer
93 5th Wheel Travel Trailer
January 20, 2023