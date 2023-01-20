Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A4

03 Audi All road

04 Acura TL

94 Buick Park Ave

10 Cadi SRX

07 Chevy 300

84 Chevy El Camino

90 Chevy GMT 400

00 Dodge Caravan

01 Dodge Caravan

? F7 Trailer

98 Ford Explorer

06 Ford Explorer

91 Ford F150

85 Ford Motor Hm

78 Ford Pick up

01 Honda Accord

00 Honda Passport

87 Honda Prelude

18 Hyundi Elantra

15 Hyundi Sonata

? Johnson Seaport

16 Kia Forte

02 Kia Rio

? Liteway Top Outback Trailer

07 Mazda 5

00 Mercury Cougar

96 Saturn SL2

00 Saturn SL

87 Southwind 34

15 Suzuki GSX

97 Toyota Corolla

16 Toyota Prius

? Utility Travel

98 VW Beetle

97 VW Jetta

? Trailer ?

? Wild Trailer

93 5th Wheel Travel Trailer

IDX-970014

January 20, 2023