Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 4, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX
78 Boat Trailer
78 Short Deck Boat
04 BMW X3
02 Chance Bus
16 Chevy Camaro
07 Chevy Colbalt
03 Chevy Silverado
14 Chry T&C
00 Dodge Durango
02 Dodge Intredid
96 Dodge Ram Van
99 Dodge Ram 500
94 Ford Crown Vic
97 Ford F150
88 Ford F250
95 Ford Contour
97 Ford Escort
96 Ford Explorer
99 Ford Explorer
02 Ford Explore
05 Ford Explorer
91 Ford Ranger
99 Ford Taurus
91 Ford Service Truck
95 Honda Accord
13 Honda Accord
11 Honda Insight
96 Honda Civic
02 Honda Odyssey
16 Hyundai Elantra
17 Hyundai Elantra
13 Hyundai Sonata
06 Jayco 21/TVL
18 Jeep Grand Cherokee
03 Jeep Liberty
10 Kia Optima
17 Kia Soul
08 Kia Spectra
18 Kia Sportage
95 Mazda 626
01 Merz C
? Motorhome Flat
16 Nissan Altima
06 Nissan Titan
98 Plym Voyager
93 Pont Bonneville
03 Pont Grand Prix
03 Saturn Ion
86 Starcraft 17SLE
01 Subaru Legacy
05 Toyota Camry Solara
99 Toyota Corolla
96 Dtchm Classic M-18FD
95 VW Jetta
02 Volvo VN
IDX-969006
December 30, 2022