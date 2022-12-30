Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on January 4, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX

78 Boat Trailer

78 Short Deck Boat

04 BMW X3

02 Chance Bus

16 Chevy Camaro

07 Chevy Colbalt

03 Chevy Silverado

14 Chry T&C

00 Dodge Durango

02 Dodge Intredid

96 Dodge Ram Van

99 Dodge Ram 500

94 Ford Crown Vic

97 Ford F150

88 Ford F250

95 Ford Contour

97 Ford Escort

96 Ford Explorer

99 Ford Explorer

02 Ford Explore

05 Ford Explorer

91 Ford Ranger

99 Ford Taurus

91 Ford Service Truck

95 Honda Accord

13 Honda Accord

11 Honda Insight

96 Honda Civic

02 Honda Odyssey

16 Hyundai Elantra

17 Hyundai Elantra

13 Hyundai Sonata

06 Jayco 21/TVL

18 Jeep Grand Cherokee

03 Jeep Liberty

10 Kia Optima

17 Kia Soul

08 Kia Spectra

18 Kia Sportage

95 Mazda 626

01 Merz C

? Motorhome Flat

16 Nissan Altima

06 Nissan Titan

98 Plym Voyager

93 Pont Bonneville

03 Pont Grand Prix

03 Saturn Ion

86 Starcraft 17SLE

01 Subaru Legacy

05 Toyota Camry Solara

99 Toyota Corolla

96 Dtchm Classic M-18FD

95 VW Jetta

02 Volvo VN

December 30, 2022