Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 28, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 3.2TL
03 Acura 3.2TL
07 BMW 530
94 Buick Lesabre
09 Chevy Aveo
01 Chevy Camaro
01 Chevy Cavalier
03 Chry T&C
13 Dodge Dart
97 Dodge Dakota
03 Dodge Dakota
88 Fleetwood Bounder
94 Ford Econoline
07 Ford Escape
88 Ford Ranger
95 Honda Accord
00 Honda Civic
12 Honda Fit
10 Hyundi Accent
05 Hyundi Accent
16 Hyundi Sonata
81 Jayco Camper
10 Jeep Compass
? KenCraft Trailer
11 Kia Forte
07 Kia Rondo
22 Kia Soul
02 Kia Spectra
92 Olds 88
01 Subaru Forester
06 Subaru Legacy
11 Toyota Tundra
05 VW GTI
08 VW Passport
IDX-968924
December 23, 2022