Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 28, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 3.2TL

03 Acura 3.2TL

07 BMW 530

94 Buick Lesabre

09 Chevy Aveo

01 Chevy Camaro

01 Chevy Cavalier

03 Chry T&C

13 Dodge Dart

97 Dodge Dakota

03 Dodge Dakota

88 Fleetwood Bounder

94 Ford Econoline

07 Ford Escape

88 Ford Ranger

95 Honda Accord

00 Honda Civic

12 Honda Fit

10 Hyundi Accent

05 Hyundi Accent

16 Hyundi Sonata

81 Jayco Camper

10 Jeep Compass

? KenCraft Trailer

11 Kia Forte

07 Kia Rondo

22 Kia Soul

02 Kia Spectra

92 Olds 88

01 Subaru Forester

06 Subaru Legacy

11 Toyota Tundra

05 VW GTI

08 VW Passport

IDX-968924

December 23, 2022