Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 23, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 90 Acura Int
99 Acura 3.2
18 BMW M24DI
88 Chev S Truck
06 Chry Pacific
77 Dodge MH
? Dodge MH
00 Ford Econoline
15 Ford F150
10 Ford Fusion
01 Honda Accord
99 Honda Civic
94 Jeep Cherokee
06 Kia Sportage
13 Kymco Super 8
09 Mazda 5
06 Nissan Xterra
07 Toyota Camry
92 Toyota Corolla 07 Toyota Prius
08 Toyota Scion
? Utility Trailer
IDX-966916
November 18, 2022