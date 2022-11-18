Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 23, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 90 Acura Int

99 Acura 3.2

18 BMW M24DI

88 Chev S Truck

06 Chry Pacific

77 Dodge MH

? Dodge MH

00 Ford Econoline

15 Ford F150

10 Ford Fusion

01 Honda Accord

99 Honda Civic

94 Jeep Cherokee

06 Kia Sportage

13 Kymco Super 8

09 Mazda 5

06 Nissan Xterra

07 Toyota Camry

92 Toyota Corolla 07 Toyota Prius

08 Toyota Scion

? Utility Trailer

November 18, 2022