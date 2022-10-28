Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TL

03 Buick Lesabre

02 Chevy Cavalier

10 Chevy HHR

98 Chevy Tahoe

02 Chrysler PT

07 Chrysler Sebring

02 Ford Expo

00 Ford F150

08 Ford F250

95 Honda Civic

16 Honda Fit

09 Kawk BN125

06 Merc E

88 Olds Cutlass

06 Pont G6

98 Subaru Leg

01 Toyota Echo

08 VW Jetta

IDX-965711

October 28, 2022