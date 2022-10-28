Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 2, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TL
03 Buick Lesabre
02 Chevy Cavalier
10 Chevy HHR
98 Chevy Tahoe
02 Chrysler PT
07 Chrysler Sebring
02 Ford Expo
00 Ford F150
08 Ford F250
95 Honda Civic
16 Honda Fit
09 Kawk BN125
06 Merc E
88 Olds Cutlass
06 Pont G6
98 Subaru Leg
01 Toyota Echo
08 VW Jetta
IDX-965711
October 28, 2022