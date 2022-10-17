Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 19, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX
01 Audi S4
06 BMW 325
03 Chevy Tahoe
00 Chry Concorde
02 Chry PT
18 Dodge Charger
94 Dodge Intrepid
03 Ford Explorer
98 Ford F-150
01 Ford -150
08 Ford Fusion
02 Ford Mustang
91 GMC MH
94 GMC Truck
95 Honda Accord
06 Honda Civic
06 Mazda 6
02 Mitz Eclipse
08 Saturn Outlook
02 Subaru Legacy
03 Toyota Camry
IDX-965010
October 17, 2022