Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 19, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura MDX

01 Audi S4

06 BMW 325

03 Chevy Tahoe

00 Chry Concorde

02 Chry PT

18 Dodge Charger

94 Dodge Intrepid

03 Ford Explorer

98 Ford F-150

01 Ford -150

08 Ford Fusion

02 Ford Mustang

91 GMC MH

94 GMC Truck

95 Honda Accord

06 Honda Civic

06 Mazda 6

02 Mitz Eclipse

08 Saturn Outlook

02 Subaru Legacy

03 Toyota Camry

IDX-965010

October 17, 2022