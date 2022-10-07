Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 10-12-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Chevy Blazer

07 Chry Aspen

91 Chry New Yorker

93 Ford Econoline

08 Ford Edge

96 Ford Explorer

97 Honda Accord

00 Honda Accord

06 Honda Civic

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

02 Kia Sportage

15 Kia Sportage

02 Lexus ES

06 Mer C

11 Nissan Altima

14 Nissan Versa

11 Stehl Car Dolly

19 Subaru Crosstrek

17 Subaru Impreza

03 Toyota Sienna

02 VW Jetta

IDX-964298

October 7, 2022