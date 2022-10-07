Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 10-12-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at __ am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Chevy Blazer
07 Chry Aspen
91 Chry New Yorker
93 Ford Econoline
08 Ford Edge
96 Ford Explorer
97 Honda Accord
00 Honda Accord
06 Honda Civic
96 Jeep Grand Cherokee
02 Kia Sportage
15 Kia Sportage
02 Lexus ES
06 Mer C
11 Nissan Altima
14 Nissan Versa
11 Stehl Car Dolly
19 Subaru Crosstrek
17 Subaru Impreza
03 Toyota Sienna
02 VW Jetta
IDX-964298
October 7, 2022