Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 3, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura TSX
03 BMW X5 08 Buick Lucerne
04 Cadi SRX
98 Chev Camero
12 Chev Malibu
02 Chev Tahoe
05 Chry 300
06 Dodge Charger
07 Dodge Ram 1500
14 Fiat 500
00 FRRV W62805
01 Ford Escape
00 Ford F650
90 Ford Festiva
13 Ford Fusion
91 Geo Metro
00 Honda Accord
12 Honda Accord
18 Honda Accord
03 Honda Pilot
11 Hyund Sonata
23 Kia Soul
97 Lexus ES3
07 Lexus ES
12 Mazda CX-9
06 Merc E
09 Mini Cooper
11 Nissan Murano
98 Nissan Pathfinder
08 Nissan Rogue
95 Sands 8CBR
08 Saturn Astra
96 Toyota Camry
98 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Corolla
00 Toyota Tacoma
12 VW CC
07 VW Jetta
IDX-1023033
November 26, 2025