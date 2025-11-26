Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 3, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura TSX

03 BMW X5 08 Buick Lucerne

04 Cadi SRX

98 Chev Camero

12 Chev Malibu

02 Chev Tahoe

05 Chry 300

06 Dodge Charger

07 Dodge Ram 1500

14 Fiat 500

00 FRRV W62805

01 Ford Escape

00 Ford F650

90 Ford Festiva

13 Ford Fusion

91 Geo Metro

00 Honda Accord

12 Honda Accord

18 Honda Accord

03 Honda Pilot

11 Hyund Sonata

23 Kia Soul

97 Lexus ES3

07 Lexus ES

12 Mazda CX-9

06 Merc E

09 Mini Cooper

11 Nissan Murano

98 Nissan Pathfinder

08 Nissan Rogue

95 Sands 8CBR

08 Saturn Astra

96 Toyota Camry

98 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Corolla

00 Toyota Tacoma

12 VW CC

07 VW Jetta

IDX-1023033

November 26, 2025