Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 26, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
05 BMW X3
93 CAdi Deville
17 Chev Cruze
90 Chev P30
78 Chev Luv
94 Chev Suburban
07 Dodge Charger
98 Ford Contour
74 Ford F100
04 Ford Mustang
99 Honda Accord
94 Honda Civic
04 Honda CR-V
06 Kia Optima
23 Kia Soul
08 Land Rover Range Rover
06 Pontiac Grand Prix
02 Toyota Prius 76 Travel Trailer
11 Yamaha TTR50
02 Homemande Flatbed
IDX-998222
June 21, 2024