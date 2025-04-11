Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 16, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
81 CCMH 25’ MH
07 Chevy Avalanche
95 Chevy Camero
96 Chevy Cavalier
99 Chevy Silverado
? Fleetwood Tent Trailer Regal
96 Ford Crown Vic
00 Ford Econoline 05 Ford Escape
13 Forest River Rpod
07 GMC Yukon
02 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
07 Hyun Sonata
98 Jeep Grand Cherokee
03 Mazda Protege
01 Mitts Mirage
80 SHAS CMP
03 Subaru Legacy
06 Subaru Legacy
95 Toyota Camry
97 Toyota Camry
04 Volk Golf
06 Volk Jetta
06 Volk Rabbit
02 Volvo S80
? Boat Trailer
April 11, 2025