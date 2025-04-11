Bills Towing- Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 16, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

81 CCMH 25’ MH

07 Chevy Avalanche

95 Chevy Camero

96 Chevy Cavalier

99 Chevy Silverado

? Fleetwood Tent Trailer Regal

96 Ford Crown Vic

00 Ford Econoline 05 Ford Escape

13 Forest River Rpod

07 GMC Yukon

02 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

07 Hyun Sonata

98 Jeep Grand Cherokee

03 Mazda Protege

01 Mitts Mirage

80 SHAS CMP

03 Subaru Legacy

06 Subaru Legacy

95 Toyota Camry

97 Toyota Camry

04 Volk Golf

06 Volk Jetta

06 Volk Rabbit

02 Volvo S80

? Boat Trailer

IDX-1011811

April 11, 2025