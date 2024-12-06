Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 11, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

93 Acura Legend

96 Acura 32TL

03 Audi A4

05 BMW X3

97 Cadi Deville

94 Chev G20

93 Chev S Truck

15 Chry 200

08 Chry Town Country

13 Dodge Challenger

97 Dodge Dakota

? Ford Motorhome

99 Ford F150

00 Ford F150

03 GMC Yukon

04 GMC Yukon

89 Honda CBR600F

01 Honda Civic

92 Isu Trooper

01 Lexus ES

98 Lexus GS

95 Merc Grand Marquis

09 Nissan Altima

97 Nissan Pathfinder

06 STRN VUE

99 Subaru Legacy

14 Toyota Tacoma

December 6, 2024