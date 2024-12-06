Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 11, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
93 Acura Legend
96 Acura 32TL
03 Audi A4
05 BMW X3
97 Cadi Deville
94 Chev G20
93 Chev S Truck
15 Chry 200
08 Chry Town Country
13 Dodge Challenger
97 Dodge Dakota
? Ford Motorhome
99 Ford F150
00 Ford F150
03 GMC Yukon
04 GMC Yukon
89 Honda CBR600F
01 Honda Civic
92 Isu Trooper
01 Lexus ES
98 Lexus GS
95 Merc Grand Marquis
09 Nissan Altima
97 Nissan Pathfinder
06 STRN VUE
99 Subaru Legacy
14 Toyota Tacoma
IDX-1006284
December 6, 2024