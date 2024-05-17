Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 22, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

11 Audi Q5

86 Chevy Van

04 Dodge Dakota

13 Dodge Journey

07 Ford 500

84 Ford E

89 Ford Econoline

91 Ford Econoline

83 Ford E-350

74 Ford P.U.

04 Ford Focus

99 Ford Taurus

05 Honda Accord 05 Honda Civic

09 Hyun Accent

13 Hyun Elantra

05 Hyun Sonata

07 Infi M35

07 Jeep Grand Cherokee

96 Kit 21/8

89 Mazda B2200

99 Mazda B2200

96 Mazda Pro 05 Merz ML350

95 Nissan Pathfinder

04 Saab 9-3

02 Toyota Avalon 04 Toyota Highlander

01 Toyota Sequoia

03 Volvo XC

96 Yama XJ600

? Trailer Trailer

IDX-996268

May 17, 2024