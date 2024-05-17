Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 22, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
11 Audi Q5
86 Chevy Van
04 Dodge Dakota
13 Dodge Journey
07 Ford 500
84 Ford E
89 Ford Econoline
91 Ford Econoline
83 Ford E-350
74 Ford P.U.
04 Ford Focus
99 Ford Taurus
05 Honda Accord 05 Honda Civic
09 Hyun Accent
13 Hyun Elantra
05 Hyun Sonata
07 Infi M35
07 Jeep Grand Cherokee
96 Kit 21/8
89 Mazda B2200
99 Mazda B2200
96 Mazda Pro 05 Merz ML350
95 Nissan Pathfinder
04 Saab 9-3
02 Toyota Avalon 04 Toyota Highlander
01 Toyota Sequoia
03 Volvo XC
96 Yama XJ600
? Trailer Trailer
IDX-996268
May 17, 2024