Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 9, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

19 Acura TLX

08 Chevy Aveo

00 Chevy Tahoe 20 Dodge Challenger

07 Dodge Nitro

94 Dodge Spirit

82 EZLD Boat Trailer

24 Ford Mustang

06 Honda Accord

07 Honda CRV

08 JMST Scooter

08 Kia Rondo

14 Kia Soul

98 Nissan Maxima

92 Toyota Camry

03 VW Jetta

15 VW Jetta

? Trailer

IDX-1002995

October 4, 2024