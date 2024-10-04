Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 9, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
19 Acura TLX
08 Chevy Aveo
00 Chevy Tahoe 20 Dodge Challenger
07 Dodge Nitro
94 Dodge Spirit
82 EZLD Boat Trailer
24 Ford Mustang
06 Honda Accord
07 Honda CRV
08 JMST Scooter
08 Kia Rondo
14 Kia Soul
98 Nissan Maxima
92 Toyota Camry
03 VW Jetta
15 VW Jetta
? Trailer
IDX-1002995
October 4, 2024