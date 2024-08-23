Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 28, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
98 Acura Integra
06 Audi A 4
11 BMW 335
14 Chevy Traverse
04 Chry P.T.
12 Dodge Challenger
00 Ford Expo
96 Ford T-Bird
99 Ford Windstar
03 Honda Accord
10 Hyun Tucson
99 Jag XJR
03 Jag XType
16 Jeep Grand Cher
03 Lincoln Town Car
05 Maxda 3
02 Mits Montero
? Nissan ?
06 Saturn Ion
87 VW Sciracco
05 Utility I-xle
? Boat ?
? Trailer 8’
IDX-1001235
August 23, 2024