Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 28, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

98 Acura Integra

06 Audi A 4

11 BMW 335

14 Chevy Traverse

04 Chry P.T.

12 Dodge Challenger

00 Ford Expo

96 Ford T-Bird

99 Ford Windstar

03 Honda Accord

10 Hyun Tucson

99 Jag XJR

03 Jag XType

16 Jeep Grand Cher

03 Lincoln Town Car

05 Maxda 3

02 Mits Montero

? Nissan ?

06 Saturn Ion

87 VW Sciracco

05 Utility I-xle

? Boat ?

? Trailer 8’

IDX-1001235

August 23, 2024