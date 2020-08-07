Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 12, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Chrys New York

00 Dodge Caravan

04 Dodge Stratus

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



05 Ford Firestar

06 Ford Taurus

89 Ford Thunder

97 Honda Accord

00 Jeep Cherokee

03 Jeep Cherokee

02 Lincoln Navigator

99 Mercury Tracer

09 Nissan Versa

89 Toyota Pickup

99 VW Passat

IDX-905416

August 7, 2020