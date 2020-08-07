Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 12, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Chrys New York
00 Dodge Caravan
04 Dodge Stratus
05 Ford Firestar
06 Ford Taurus
89 Ford Thunder
97 Honda Accord
00 Jeep Cherokee
03 Jeep Cherokee
02 Lincoln Navigator
99 Mercury Tracer
09 Nissan Versa
89 Toyota Pickup
99 VW Passat
IDX-905416
August 7, 2020