Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 25, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura 32CL
00 BMW 328
03 Buick Century
87 Chev Caprice
00 Chev Impala
19 Chev Malibu
06 Chry 300C
00 Chry Cirrus
06 Chry Sebring
03 Chry Town & Country
06 Chry Town & Country
02 Dodge Grand Caravan
05 Dodge Neon
n/a Escort Utility Trailer
10 Ford Crown Victoria
98 Ford F-150
00 Ford Focus
04 Ford Taurus
01 Ford Windstar
07 GMC Envoy
03 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
99 Honda CRV
06 Hyundai Sante Fe
02 Lexus GS
83 Lindy 20/MH
81 Merc Capri
03 Pontiac Aztek
08 Pontiac Grand Prix
96 Subaru Legacy
98 Subaru Legacy
87 Supreme 16’ Boat
01 Toyota Camry
15 Toyota Camry
11 VW Jetta
IDX-935952
August 20, 2021