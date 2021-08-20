Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 25, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Acura 32CL

00 BMW 328

03 Buick Century

87 Chev Caprice

00 Chev Impala

19 Chev Malibu

06 Chry 300C

00 Chry Cirrus

06 Chry Sebring

03 Chry Town & Country

06 Chry Town & Country

02 Dodge Grand Caravan

05 Dodge Neon

n/a Escort Utility Trailer

10 Ford Crown Victoria

98 Ford F-150

00 Ford Focus

04 Ford Taurus

01 Ford Windstar

07 GMC Envoy

03 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

99 Honda CRV

06 Hyundai Sante Fe

02 Lexus GS

83 Lindy 20/MH

81 Merc Capri

03 Pontiac Aztek

08 Pontiac Grand Prix

96 Subaru Legacy

98 Subaru Legacy

87 Supreme 16’ Boat

01 Toyota Camry

15 Toyota Camry

11 VW Jetta

IDX-935952

August 20, 2021