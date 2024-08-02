Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 7, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

06 Acura 3.2 TL

10 Audi Q5

14 BMW 320

90 Buick Regal

90 Cascada 8CBR

26 Chevy Lumina

15 Chevy Malibu

04 Dodge Stratus

00 Ford Expo

06 Ford F150

12 Ford Fusion

04 Ford Ranger

03 Honda Accord

99 Honda Civic

81 Honda CM400

02 Honda CRV

02 Honda Odyssey

03 Honda Pilot

07 Hyun Santa Fe

06 Hyun Tucson

01 Linc Town Car

02 Mazda Protege

98 Nissan Pathfinder

19 Nissan Sentra

02 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Camry

06 Toyota Scion

August 2, 2024