Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on August 7, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
06 Acura 3.2 TL
10 Audi Q5
14 BMW 320
90 Buick Regal
90 Cascada 8CBR
26 Chevy Lumina
15 Chevy Malibu
04 Dodge Stratus
00 Ford Expo
06 Ford F150
12 Ford Fusion
04 Ford Ranger
03 Honda Accord
99 Honda Civic
81 Honda CM400
02 Honda CRV
02 Honda Odyssey
03 Honda Pilot
07 Hyun Santa Fe
06 Hyun Tucson
01 Linc Town Car
02 Mazda Protege
98 Nissan Pathfinder
19 Nissan Sentra
02 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Camry
06 Toyota Scion
IDX-999944
August 2, 2024