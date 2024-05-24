Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 29, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
09 Chevy Silverado 03 Dodge Dakota
08 Ford Escape
94 Ford F150
99 Ford Crown Vic
05 Ford Focus
97 Ford Ranger
24 Kia Forte
08 Kia Sedona
01 Nissan Pathfinder
86 Nissan Truck 01 Plymouth Acclaim
? Pop up Trailer
07 Toyota Corolla
01 VW Beetle
99 Volvo S70
? Homemade Trailer
IDX-996613
May 24, 2024