Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 29, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

09 Chevy Silverado 03 Dodge Dakota

08 Ford Escape

94 Ford F150

99 Ford Crown Vic

05 Ford Focus

97 Ford Ranger

24 Kia Forte

08 Kia Sedona

01 Nissan Pathfinder

86 Nissan Truck 01 Plymouth Acclaim

? Pop up Trailer

07 Toyota Corolla

01 VW Beetle

99 Volvo S70

? Homemade Trailer

IDX-996613

May 24, 2024