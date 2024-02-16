Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 21, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
97 Cadi DeVille
03 Cadi DeVille
00 Chev Sliverado
05 Chev Equinox
08 Chev HHR
70 Chev Monte Carlo
00 Chev Silverado
03 Chev Suburban
06 Chry PT Cruiser
09 Dodge Caliber
04 Dodge Ram 91 Ford Aero Star
11 Ford Crown Vic 89 Ford Escort
05 Ford Expo
05 Ford Focus
07 Ford Focus
10 GMC Terrain
10 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
99 Honda Civic
06 Honda Civic
07 Honda Civic
10 Kia Forte
89 Maxum 20’ Boat
04 Porche Cayenne
07 Toyota Scion
01 Toyota Celic
05 Toyota Scion
15 Toyota Venza
18 VW Passat
87 Volvo 244
06 Chevy Express
IDX-991654
February 16, 2024