Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Feb 21, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

97 Cadi DeVille

03 Cadi DeVille

00 Chev Sliverado

05 Chev Equinox

08 Chev HHR

70 Chev Monte Carlo

00 Chev Silverado

03 Chev Suburban

06 Chry PT Cruiser

09 Dodge Caliber

04 Dodge Ram 91 Ford Aero Star

11 Ford Crown Vic 89 Ford Escort

05 Ford Expo

05 Ford Focus

07 Ford Focus

10 GMC Terrain

10 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

99 Honda Civic

06 Honda Civic

07 Honda Civic

10 Kia Forte

89 Maxum 20’ Boat

04 Porche Cayenne

07 Toyota Scion

01 Toyota Celic

05 Toyota Scion

15 Toyota Venza

18 VW Passat

87 Volvo 244

06 Chevy Express

IDX-991654

February 16, 2024