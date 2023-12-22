Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Dec 27, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Acura 32TZ

05 Acura MDX

00 BMW 740

04 Cadi CTS

00 Cadi Eldorado

98 Chey Blazer

02 Chey Blazer

89 Chey Camero

93 Chey G20

98 Dodge Caravan

08 Dodge Charger

? Dodge Dakota

14 Dodge Journey

00 Ford F150

13 Ford F150

05 Ford Focus

12 Ford Focus

13 Ford Focus

88 GMC Van

94 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

24 Honda ADV160

96 Honda Civic

05 Hyun Sonata

76 Jamb 20/MH

00 Jeep Grand Cherokee

23 Kia Forte

12 Mazda Mazda Z

11 Merc C

09 Nissan Altima

18 Suba Impreza

09 Toyota Camry

03 VW Jetta

IDX-989212

December 22, 2023