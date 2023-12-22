Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Dec 27, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Acura 32TZ
05 Acura MDX
00 BMW 740
04 Cadi CTS
00 Cadi Eldorado
98 Chey Blazer
02 Chey Blazer
89 Chey Camero
93 Chey G20
98 Dodge Caravan
08 Dodge Charger
? Dodge Dakota
14 Dodge Journey
00 Ford F150
13 Ford F150
05 Ford Focus
12 Ford Focus
13 Ford Focus
88 GMC Van
94 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
24 Honda ADV160
96 Honda Civic
05 Hyun Sonata
76 Jamb 20/MH
00 Jeep Grand Cherokee
23 Kia Forte
12 Mazda Mazda Z
11 Merc C
09 Nissan Altima
18 Suba Impreza
09 Toyota Camry
03 VW Jetta
December 22, 2023