Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Nov 22, 23 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura RSX

03 Acura TL

07 BMW X3

19 Buick Encore

91 Cadi Deville

98 Cadi Deville

87 Chevy R20

99 Chevy Sub

16 Dodge Dart

08 Ford Fusion

11 Ford Fusion

06 Ford Taurus

94 Ford Tempo

96 GMC Sub

96 Honda Accord

14 Hyun Sonata

17 Hyun Sonata

18 Kia Optima

18 Kia Sedona

08 Merz ML

21 Merz S-Class

02 Strn LW22

05 Suba Outback

96 Toy Camry

05 Toy Corolla

22 Toy Prius

? Terry Camper Trailer

IDX-987501

November 17, 2023