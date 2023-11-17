Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Nov 22, 23 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura RSX
03 Acura TL
07 BMW X3
19 Buick Encore
91 Cadi Deville
98 Cadi Deville
87 Chevy R20
99 Chevy Sub
16 Dodge Dart
08 Ford Fusion
11 Ford Fusion
06 Ford Taurus
94 Ford Tempo
96 GMC Sub
96 Honda Accord
14 Hyun Sonata
17 Hyun Sonata
18 Kia Optima
18 Kia Sedona
08 Merz ML
21 Merz S-Class
02 Strn LW22
05 Suba Outback
96 Toy Camry
05 Toy Corolla
22 Toy Prius
? Terry Camper Trailer
IDX-987501
November 17, 2023