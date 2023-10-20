Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Chey Malibu

99 Dodge Dakota

03 Dodge Grand Caravan

93 Fleetwood 32’ MH

82 Ford F150

96 Ford E350

03 Ford Crown Vic

07 Ford Econoline

03 Ford Explorer

95 Ford Mustang

14 Ford Mustang

78 Ford Pickup

? GMC 6500

99 GMC Jimmy

99 Honda Civic

01 Honda Civic

08 Honda CRV

04 Honda Odyssey

05 Infi G35

87 Merz 560

00 Mercury Grand Marquis

00 Plymouth Voyager

94 Suyl Travel Trailer

02 Subaru Forester

01 Subaru Forester

03 Subaru Legacy

00 Toyota Corolla

17 VW Jetta

01 Volvo V70

October 20, 2023