Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 25, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Chey Malibu
99 Dodge Dakota
03 Dodge Grand Caravan
93 Fleetwood 32’ MH
82 Ford F150
96 Ford E350
03 Ford Crown Vic
07 Ford Econoline
03 Ford Explorer
95 Ford Mustang
14 Ford Mustang
78 Ford Pickup
? GMC 6500
99 GMC Jimmy
99 Honda Civic
01 Honda Civic
08 Honda CRV
04 Honda Odyssey
05 Infi G35
87 Merz 560
00 Mercury Grand Marquis
00 Plymouth Voyager
94 Suyl Travel Trailer
02 Subaru Forester
01 Subaru Forester
03 Subaru Legacy
00 Toyota Corolla
17 VW Jetta
01 Volvo V70
IDX-985954
October 20, 2023