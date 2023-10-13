Bill’s Towing – ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 18, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2TL

03 BMW X5

99 Chev S Truck

? Coashmen Travel Trailer

97 Dodge Ram PU

01 Dodge Ram 1500

96 Eagle T.T.

02 Ford Focus

04 Ford Ranger

19 Ford Transit

98 GMC Savana

05 GMC Yukon

00 Honda Accord

08 Honda Accord

96 Honda Passport

99 Jeep Grand Cherokee

19 Jeep Grand Cherokee

01 Kia Rio

15 Kia Soul

08 Lexus IS

06 Mazda 5

08 Nissan Altima

95 Nissan 200SX

98 Nissan Max

01 Nissan Pathfinder

05 Nissan Quest

98 Olds 88

? Pickup

94 Strn SL1

08 Strn Outlook

88 Subaru Justy

95 Subaru Legacy

00 Suzi Esteem

19 Toyota Corolla

05 Toyota Sequoia

? Flatload Trailer

? Utility Trailer

? Trailer

01 VW Jetta

IDX-985575

October 13, 2023