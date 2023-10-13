Bill’s Towing – ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 18, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Acura 3.2TL
03 BMW X5
99 Chev S Truck
? Coashmen Travel Trailer
97 Dodge Ram PU
01 Dodge Ram 1500
96 Eagle T.T.
02 Ford Focus
04 Ford Ranger
19 Ford Transit
98 GMC Savana
05 GMC Yukon
00 Honda Accord
08 Honda Accord
96 Honda Passport
99 Jeep Grand Cherokee
19 Jeep Grand Cherokee
01 Kia Rio
15 Kia Soul
08 Lexus IS
06 Mazda 5
08 Nissan Altima
95 Nissan 200SX
98 Nissan Max
01 Nissan Pathfinder
05 Nissan Quest
98 Olds 88
? Pickup
94 Strn SL1
08 Strn Outlook
88 Subaru Justy
95 Subaru Legacy
00 Suzi Esteem
19 Toyota Corolla
05 Toyota Sequoia
? Flatload Trailer
? Utility Trailer
? Trailer
01 VW Jetta
October 13, 2023