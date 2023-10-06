Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 11, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TSX

12 Acura TSX

81 Buick Les

02 Buick Les

17 Buick Regal

07 Chev Colorado

80’s Chev El Camino

84 Chev 32’ MH

08 Chry 300

99 Chry 300

? EZ-Go Taxtron

12 Ford Transit

99 Honda Accord

08 Honda Accord

81 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

03 Honda CRV

18 Hyun Tucson

18 Hyun Tucson

12 Kia Forte

09 Nissan Rogue

03 Saturn L300

05 Toy Highlander

08 Yama YZFR6

IDX-985371

October 6, 2023