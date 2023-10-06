Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Oct 11, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura TSX
12 Acura TSX
81 Buick Les
02 Buick Les
17 Buick Regal
07 Chev Colorado
80’s Chev El Camino
84 Chev 32’ MH
08 Chry 300
99 Chry 300
? EZ-Go Taxtron
12 Ford Transit
99 Honda Accord
08 Honda Accord
81 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
03 Honda CRV
18 Hyun Tucson
18 Hyun Tucson
12 Kia Forte
09 Nissan Rogue
03 Saturn L300
05 Toy Highlander
08 Yama YZFR6
IDX-985371
October 6, 2023