Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 8, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 14 Acura TL

97 BMW 528

05 Chev Trailblazer

02 Chev Camaro

18 Chev Cruz

09 Dodge Caliber

01 Dodge Caravan

01 Dodge Caravan

87 Encr Type A MH

76 FTWD Travel Trailer

96 Ford Hill Motor Home

99 Ford Ranger

03 Ford Taurus

95 Honda Civic

13 Honda Civic

10 Honda Insight

19 Hyun Santa Fe

01 Infi I30

02 Linc LS

05 Mazda MPV

02 Merz S

83 Merz 300

00 Mits Montero

05 Nissan Xterra

07 Susuki V2R

19 Toyota Camry

98 Volvo V70

03 WLDWD 25/Tors Motor Home

March 3, 2023