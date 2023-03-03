Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 8, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 14 Acura TL
97 BMW 528
05 Chev Trailblazer
02 Chev Camaro
18 Chev Cruz
09 Dodge Caliber
01 Dodge Caravan
01 Dodge Caravan
87 Encr Type A MH
76 FTWD Travel Trailer
96 Ford Hill Motor Home
99 Ford Ranger
03 Ford Taurus
95 Honda Civic
13 Honda Civic
10 Honda Insight
19 Hyun Santa Fe
01 Infi I30
02 Linc LS
05 Mazda MPV
02 Merz S
83 Merz 300
00 Mits Montero
05 Nissan Xterra
07 Susuki V2R
19 Toyota Camry
98 Volvo V70
03 WLDWD 25/Tors Motor Home
IDX-972395
March 3, 2023