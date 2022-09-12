Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 9-14-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Chev Suburban

00 Chev Tahoe

88 Ford Bronco II

01 Ford F150

00 Ford Ranger

99 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

00 Honda Odyssey

13 Land Rover Evoque

03 Mazda 6

03 Nissan Altima

01 Olds Intrigue

93 Sandpiper Trailer

IDX-962719

September 12, 2022