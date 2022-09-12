Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 9-14-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Chev Suburban
00 Chev Tahoe
88 Ford Bronco II
01 Ford F150
00 Ford Ranger
99 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
00 Honda Odyssey
13 Land Rover Evoque
03 Mazda 6
03 Nissan Altima
01 Olds Intrigue
93 Sandpiper Trailer
IDX-962719
September 12, 2022