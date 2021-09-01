BID #595R-08.20-1-Invitation to Bid

Pierce Transit Maintenance Base

FUEL & WASH BUILDING

Bid Package Number 595R-08.20-1 Sectional Doors

00100 Invitation to Bid

Initial Advertisement Date: September 1, 2021

Sealed bids will be received for the above referenced project. Bidders must clearly show the following project information on the envelope:

Project: Pierce Transit Maintenance Base

Fuel & Wash Building

Bid Package 595R-08.20-1

(The last four digits of bid package represent the bid package scope. If you are bidding multiple scopes, submit each package under separate envelope with corresponding bid package scope.)

GCCM: Absher Construction

Bid Due Date and Time: September 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Bid Location: Absher Construction Project Site Office in Lakewood

9518 39th Ave SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Pierce Transit, as project Owner, will be conducting the bid process for this subcontract package, including the public opening of bids. Please note that Absher Construction Company may also bid on this package. Bid Opening Date and Time: September 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Bids must be received in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Instructions to Bidders.

All bids shall remain valid for a period of forty-five (45) calendar days following bid opening.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Publication of Advertisement

* Daily Journal of Commerce and Tacoma Daily Index – September 1, 2021.

IDX-937125

September 1, 2021