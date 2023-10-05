Bezos Academy-CACFP Meal Programs Media Release

CACFP Meal Programs Media Release

Day 1 Academies, d/b/a Bezos Academy, has enrolled its preschool located at 3550 E. Roosevelt Ave., Tacoma, WA 98404 (Phone: 1-844-302-3540) in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). This facility offers free meals and snacks to all enrolled students, regardless of income level. CACFP, which is administered by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), provides reimbursement to the school depending on the income level of families participating in the program. For more information about reimbursement levels based on family income please see the following link: https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/income-eligibility-guidelines. However, regardless of the level of reimbursement the school receives for a student, our school provides meals and snacks for free to all enrolled students. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and the USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, and from reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or Fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov This institution is an equal opportunity provider. IDX-985091

