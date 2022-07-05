Best Thc Gummies In 2022: Top 5 Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Stores

Are you thinking about enjoying the Delta 8 THC in the form of delicious gummies? That’s a great idea because there might not be anything better than the benefits of this cannabinoid combined with the tasty, sugary sweets, right? And don’t let their size fool you. Even though they’re small, they’re highly potent and effective but harmless at the same time.

They’re so small and discreetly packed, so no one will ever notice that what you’re eating are THC gummies. Also, they’re very easily portable, and you can take them with you absolutely everywhere. So, this article brings you the brands that make and sell the best THC gummies, so without further ado, let’s start.

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market

BudPop – Strongest Weed & THC Edibles With Natural Ingredients

Hollyweed – Top Selling Vegan THC Gummies From Weed Dispensary

Diamond CBD – Organic Marijuana Edibles & Other Delta 8 Products

3Chi – Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Edibles With Variety Of Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market

You’ve probably heard about Exhale Wellness as they’re a widely known company for the purity and variety of their goods filled with different cannabinoids. The Delta 8 THC gummies are a fantastic treat, and even though they’re so small, they’re very potent. The full-spectrum Delta 8 extract is derived thanks to the CO2 extraction method, and it’s infused in the gummies. They’re made using cruelty-free practices, and they’re also vegan-friendly.

Features

Safe to use

Exhale’s THC gummies are safe for consumption because they don’t have anything artificial in their formula. Even the colors and the flavors of the gummies are absolutely natural. The ingredients are organic and GMO-free. Also, the gummies have been tested by an individual lab, so you have nothing to worry about.

Proper dosage

One of these gummies has 25 milligrams of THC in it. Based on this, if it’s your first time trying Delta 8 gummy, you might want to consider taking a half gummy in order to build up your tolerance and get your organism used to it. After a couple of days, or when you feel that you need a higher dosage, you can start consuming one whole gummy.

Price and discounts

You can buy a bottle of 750 milligrams or 1500 milligrams in strength. The 750 milligrams will cost you $59.95, and the 1500 milligrams is $99.95. By subscribing, you’ll be able to use the 25% discount, or if it’s your first time buying from Exhale, you’ll get a 20% off your purchase.

How to get them

You can order these gummies from the Exhale Wellness website online and choose between the standard, expedited, or free shipping this brand offers. The gummies are shipped all across the USA, where the THC is allowed for use. This brand also provides a money-back guarantee in case any buyer changes their mind, which must be stated that rarely happens.

Pros

Pure and organic gummies

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Lab-tested

Potent

Affordable

Cons

Not available worldwide

Customers experience

Exhale’s THC gummies, the same as all of its other hemp goods, are highly pure, which is why customers love to eat them. The cultivation process of the hemp and the tested ingredients leaves no room for anything less than the cleanest gummies to be made. The customers know that, which can be seen by their comments.

#2. BudPop – Strongest Weed Edibles With Natural THC Ingredients

BudPop is another fantastic brand that is quickly climbing to the top, thanks to the quality of its products. Their CBD gummies are often very quickly sold out, which speaks a lot about how good they are.

BudPop has produced three different D8 THC gummies, all of them for different purposes. They have Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, and Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC gummies. They’re vegan and taste amazing. Let’s take a look at their most popular ones, the Strawberry Gelato gummies.

Features

Safe to use

The Strawberry Gelato THC gummies are made from 100% natural ingredients, free from artificial sweeteners and colors. Their hemp plant-derived terpenes and the lack of GMOs make these gummies safe for consumption. BudPop tests everything before putting it on sale. So the THC gummies, including the Strawberry Gelato ones, have gone through thorough testing from a third-party lab, so they’re absolutely harmless. Feel free to look at the lab results, which you can find on BudPop’s website.

Proper dosage

One Strawberry Gelato gummy has 25 milligrams of THC in it, and the brand recommends consuming just one. Wait 45 minutes to see what you’ll feel like. If it’s your first time trying THC, eat half a gummy, but if it’s not, go straight to consuming one whole gummy and enjoy the benefits that might quickly start to appear.

Price and discounts

A single Strawberry Gelato bottle is worth $59.95, but you can buy a 3-pack and a 5-pack of these gummies. The 3-pack is worth $179.95, and the 5-pack is worth $299.95, so think about what suits you best. You can get 25% off these prices simply by subscribing.

How to get them

Just go on BudPop’s website, and you’ll find the Strawberry Gelato and all of the other goods, alongside the results from the finest labs and plenty of other info about them. The shipping is free, meaning that you won’t have any additional costs, yet, you’ll receive the gummies pretty quickly.

Pros

Vegan

GMO-free

Potent

Money-back guarantee

Fast shipping

Cons

Available to buy only from the BudPop’s website

Customers experience

The users love these gummies, especially how strong they are. In many comments, it’s said that these gummies are starting to act very fast. The combination of the strawberry flavor and the Gelato strain is another thing the consumers love because it provides them with a refreshing flavor and makes them happy and relaxed. Green apple flavor is also a must try!

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Top Selling THC Vegan Gummies From Weed Dispensary

The third brand on this list is the brand with a unique name, Hollyweed, and even more unique hemp goods. Among their goods, of course, they also have fantastic THC gummies that you can purchase in fruity shapes or cubes. The full spectrum of Delta 8 extract has been extracted from organically grown Colorado hemp and infused into the gummies. Also, they don’t contain animal gelatine, making them suitable for vegans and cruelty-free.

Features

Safe to use

The lack of chemicals and artificial stuff in the Hollyweed THC gummies makes them safe for consumption. The ingredients used for making them are 100% natural and organic, and the gummies are free from artificial stuff like colors and flavors. And these are the things that make these gummies so harmless yet highly effective at the same time.

Proper dosage

This brand has precise instructions on how much of the gummies should be consumed. So, if you’re a newbie and have never tried THC gummies, start with 1 to 10 milligrams of THC. If it’s not your first time, you can experiment with anything between 10 and 20 milligrams. If you’re an experienced THC consumer, you can feel free to consume more than 20 milligrams.

Price and discounts

The Hollyweed’s THC gummies come packed in a total of 750 milligrams potency and 1500 milligrams potency. You can buy the first package for $59.95 and the stronger one for $99.95. If you’re planning on using these gummies for a longer time, it’s best to subscribe to them. You’ll never run out from them, but you’ll also be able to pay 25% less.

How to get them

Just open the Hollyweed CBD official website, and you’ll quickly find the gummies. When you order them, you can select the most suitable shipping method for you, which can be standard, expedited, or free shipping, depending on the time in which you want to receive the gummies.

Pros

Natural and healthy ingredients

No chemicals

Natural colors

Natural flavors

Free shipping

Cons

Available for shipping only across the USA

Customers experience

The Hollyweed THC gummies are very popular among THC users because they’re 100% made from clean, natural ingredients. There are numerous comments in which this factor is mentioned, and the users love that they can enjoy the effects Delta 8 brings without endangering their health.

#4. Diamond CBD – Organic Marijuana Edibles & Other Delta 8 Products

Let’s move on to the Diamond CBD, which is pretty original when it comes to producing hemp goods. They have a wide choice of products, which sometimes makes selecting only one a bit hard. But there’s no doubt that you’ll have a lot of fun trying their goods. The Diamond’s THC gummies are called Chill Plus Delta 8 square gummies, and they have amazingly delicious flavors, which are a mix of mango, blueberry, and watermelon.

Features

Safe to use

You can take a look at the lab reports from the testing done on these gummies. They’re attached right under the gummies on the Diamond’s CBD website. This is the most accurate indicator that guarantees the gummies’ harmlessness, purity, and effectiveness, so you don’t have to worry that they might harm your health. Also, the gummies are GMO-free, 100% organic, and flavored with cane sugar.

Proper dosage

Start with the lowest dosage, preferably half a gummy per day, until your organism gets used to the THC in these gummies. Then, you can slowly start increasing the dosage until you reach the perfect one for you. Keep in mind that the gummies are pretty strong, so don’t rush and make sure that you gradually increase the amount of THC you’re taking.

Price and discounts

The Chill Plus gummies come in three different potencies: 500 milligrams, 1000 milligrams, and 4000 milligrams. The lowest potency bottle can be yours for only $24, and it contains 25 pieces of gummies. The 1000 milligrams bottle is $40, and it’s filled with 50 gummies. The bottle with the strongest potency of 4000 milligrams is filled with 200 pieces of gummies, and it’s worth $148. But, Diamond offers you a fantastic opportunity to get a discount of 65% if you simply decide to subscribe to this product.

How to get them

The Chill Plus Delta 8 square gummies are available for purchase online, so you can quickly order them from the Diamond CBD website. If your order is over $100, you’ll get your hemp products with 2-day free shipping. If you choose to subscribe to the gummies, the shipping will always be free, no matter how much money you spend.

Pros

Organic and GMO-free

Potent

Lab-tested

Affordable

Fast and free shipping

Cons

Diamond’s THC gummies aren’t suitable for vegans

Customers experience

As George G. and Bridgett P. have written, they take one gummy two hours before going to bed, and as a result, their sleeping has dramatically improved. And many users are claiming the same thing. So the actual effects from the Chill Plus Delta 8 square gummies are real, loved, and noticed among the buyers.

#5. 3Chi – Highly Potent D8 THC Edibles With Variety Of Flavors

The last brand in this article is the superior 3Chi, one of the hemp industry leaders and the leading Delta 8 distributor in the USA. Among their unique and high-quality hemp goods, such as all kinds of Delta 9, CBD, CBN, HHC, and many others, their Delta 8 THC gummies come in three invigorating flavors: black raspberry, watermelon, and strawberry.

All of these gummies are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can consume them guilt-free. We’ll look at their Black Raspberry gummies and all of the things that make them so unique.

Features

Safe to use

Every batch of the 3Chi gummies has been tested by a reputable third-party lab, ensuring their high quality and potency. Plus, the Black Raspberry THC gummies are made with organic and locally grown organic hemp, they’re gluten-free, and the best thing about them is their taste which perfectly masks the taste of hemp.

Proper dosage

If this is your first time trying THC-filled gummy, start by eating a half gummy and patiently wait at least two hours before taking another one, observing the changes you’re going to feel. It doesn’t matter if you take the gummy on a full stomach or not. Try both ways; that’s the best way to determine which way provides you with the most benefits.

Price and discounts

One pack of the Black Raspberry gummies comes filled with 16 gummies, and the package might be filled with 8 or 16 gummies. The smaller package will cost you $19.99, and the package containing 16 gummies is $29.99.

How to get them

You can choose between USPS First Class Mail or UPS shipping for the 3Chi THC gummies. This brand has cold shipping available, which is the best shipping method when it comes to gummies transportation. It’s known that the heat can result in the melting of the gummies, so this is the best way for them to be preserved. The purchases from this brand are final, and the gummies can only be returned if something is wrong with your product.

Pros

Fast-acting with long-lasting effects

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Vegan and cruelty-free

Gluten-free

Third-party tested

Cons

There’s no option to subscribe to these gummies

Customers experience

The 3Chi gummies may bring long-lasting effects, even up to six hours after consuming them and even more. And that’s the main reason why consumers love them. Also, it’s clear to see that these gummies are highly potent, and that explains why this brand has so many regular and returning customers.

How We Chose These Delta 8 Products

To be able to choose only the highest quality of THC gummies on the hemp market, we applied some factors and based our selection on them. We checked the brand’s reputation and if the gummies have gone through lab testing, their prices, potency, the option for refunds, and the customer’s satisfaction. So, let’s take a closer look at all of these factors and their importance.

Brand’s reputation

The feedback and the ratings that these brands are getting are so high and positive, and there’s no room for doubts regarding the quality cannabis products and services they offer. We made sure to pick the brands with a spotless brand reputation that are also reliable, transparent, and trustworthy. you must choose a decent product from a reputable brand. Not only do they make the finest THC gummies, but they also provide a very high quality of services, so you’ll definitely be delighted with them.

Lab-tested

We made sure that all of the gummies were tested by a third-party lab. That’s the only way to be sure that they’re pure and safe for consumption. Also, we checked if the gummies contained some kind of chemicals in their ingredient list. But, all the THC gummies recommended above are 100% natural, made from organically grown hemp and organic ingredients. Even their flavors and the colors are natural, which is a big plus compared to how most gummies contain artificial ingredients.

Prices

We didn’t want to bring you the cheapest THC gummies, but we also didn’t want to select the most expensive ones. So, we choose THC gummies that bring high quality and have extraordinary ingredients in them, but for very affordable prices. Also, we made sure that the brands we have chosen offer some kinds of discounts or sell their gummies in bulk so that you’ll be able to save some money.

Potency and effectiveness

The potency and the effectiveness of the THC gummies are essential because what would be the point of these THC gummies if they aren’t providing any kind of effects? The gummies on this list are fast-acting and also very strong. The brands recommend eating half of gummy or even a third because of their high potency. And that’s great because you can get everything you want with just a tiny amount of a gummy.

Return and refunds

We tried to recommend brands that allow the gummies to be returned if buyers change their minds about them. You’ll just need to contact the brand’s customer support, and they’ll guide you through the whole process of how to return the gummies. Also, these brands have money-back guarantees, which guarantee you a full refund if you return the THC gummies within the specified period. These are the things that protect you and help you avoid being scammed.

Customers review

The customers’ reviews are the best indicator of the quality of the THC gummies or any kind of product. We’ve read plenty of various customer reviews which referred to the THC gummies from these brands. That’s the only way to see what the consumers think, are they satisfied, and their experiences with these gummies. And, it goes without saying that the customers are delighted, so that’s why these brands are so popular and have so many returning buyers.

What’s More Regarding THC Gummies?

This short guide will show you the things you must pay attention to, so you can be able to pick only the highest quality THC gummies that’ll be highly potent but harmless at the same time. Another thing that you’ll learn is that THC can be very beneficial and what can you expect from its use, but also how to store the gummies properly. The correct dosage is crucial, so there’s a small section that explains that too.

What things to pay attention to when buying THC gummies

To be able and competent to determine and recognize the highest quality of THC gummies on the market, you must pay attention to a couple of things. Even though they might seem trivial or insignificant to you, they can make a tremendous difference. So, let’s see what those factors are.

Check the brand’s reputation

The gummies must be lab-tested

You should have easy access to the lab reports

The gummies should be natural, organic, and GMO-free

The gummies shouldn’t contain heavy metals, toxins, or artificial ingredients

Check the customer’s feedback and satisfaction

How to determine the dosage

Ingesting THC through gummies is the best way to know precisely how much THC you’re consuming. If the gummy is too strong, you can halve the dose by cutting the gummy in half.

Many factors such as your age, weight, metabolism, THC tolerance, etc., can affect your proper dosage. That’s why, especially if you’re a newbie in the THC world, you should start by consuming the lowest dose possible. Be patient and wait to see how you’d feel. Notice all the changes, and continue with the same dosage for a week or two.

Over time, you’ll be able to feel when you need something stronger. That’s the right moment to increase your dosage, but remember that THC is a pretty potent cannabinoid, so increase the dose to only 5 milligrams. Do that until you find out and reach your ideal THC dosage.

How to properly store the THC gummies

You might think that there’s no proper way to store and safely keep your THC gummies, but there is. The most important thing is never to leave them under the sun or any other place with a high temperature. The heat might melt the gummies, and they’ll become totally useless.

That’s why it’s best to keep them in a cold and dark place, especially away from children, because these THC-filled gummies can easily be mistaken for regular ones. Also, keep them in the package you’ve received them in. Feel free to keep the gummies in the same package, whether they’ve come in zip lock bags or an airtight container.

What benefits to expect

People love THC because it provides a smoother high compared to the Delta 9 high, but also because its regular use can result in many positive benefits for one’s health. So here are the changes and improvements that you can expect to get from eating THC gummies on a regular basis.

They may reduce the physical discomfort

They might reduce your chronic pains

They might improve your sleeping habits

They may help you relax

They may improve your appetite

They may boost the work of your metabolism

They may improve your mood

FAQs On Marijuana Gummies

Q1. Why try THC in the form of gummies?

THC gummies are the best way to start consuming THC gummies. The gummies are the easiest way to determine the exact amount of THC that you’re consuming. Also, there’s no chance that you’ll feel the taste of hemp because they come in a variety of flavors that are perfectly masking the hemp taste.

Because they’re made from organic and natural ingredients, they’re healthy and won’t ever endanger your health. Even though we talk about gummies, you don’t have to worry about the amount of sugar you’re going to ingest because most THC gummies, especially those reviewed in this article, are sweetened with natural sweeteners, such as organic cane sugar for example.

The fact that they’re discreetly packed in small jars makes them easy to be brought anywhere without anyone knowing what exactly they are.

Q2. Are there any side effects from Delta 8 gummies?

As with anything, if you take too much of Delta 8, some side effects might appear. They’re just a few, and they aren’t dangerous to your health. Also, those side effects last shortly and can occur if you take Delta 8 more than what your body tolerates. For example, you might get a headache or feel slightly dizzy or nauseous. Your eyes might also get red, and you might feel hungry or thirsty.

None of these side effects is dangerous, but they can be pretty uncomfortable to deal with. So, the best way to avoid them is to simply adhere to the recommended dosage for the Delta 8 gummies you’ve decided to use and be patient because it might take from 30 minutes up to one hour for the effects to start showing up.

Q3. How to know if the gummies are vegan-friendly?

Don’t worry because you can’t miss that. The brands always clearly state if their gummies are suitable for vegans, and usually, that’s written on the bottle. If you’re not sure, just take a look at the ingredient list written on the bottle.

The presence of animal gelatin is the main ingredient you should pay attention to when searching for vegan THC gummies. For you to be able to determine if they’re free from animal ingredients, they should contain pectin, which is a plant-based fiber and the perfect substitute for animal-derived gelatin. Also, it must be mentioned that vegan gummies are considered the purest form of THC gummies, free from artificial stuff and toxins.

Q4. How long will it take for a THC gummy to start working?

THC gummies, especially those mentioned in this article, are pretty potent, considering that beginners should start with just half of a gummy. But, everything depends on your tolerance to THC.

Approximately 30 to 45 minutes should pass for you to be able to start feeling the effects of the THC. Be patient because it might take longer to feel the effects, depending on your age, weight, etc. The amount of THC in one gummy also affects the time needed for the gummy to start acting, so don’t rush and don’t take more than the suggested dosage.

Q5. Why should I buy the THC gummies online?

Well, first of all, you’ll be able to use all of the different discounts that brands offer when buying from their official online stores. Also, you can purchase the gummies in bulk, or you can subscribe to get the gummies monthly or even weekly. Secondly, you can read all the essential info about the product you’re interested in. For example, the origin of the hemp, the extraction methods used to extract the Delta 8 THC, what the customers have to say about the product, and many other important factors.

Another advantage is that you’ll be able to return the gummies and get a full refund, and last but not least, you can even check the lab results from the tests done on the gummies because reliable brands always upload them on their websites. All of these things make buying online the best way to purchase a high-quality product.

Concluding On Best Weed Gummies & Delta 8 THC Edibles

If you want to try the fantastic Delta 8 THC edibles, there’s no better way to do that than treating yourself with these delicious THC gummies. Now you know the best THC gummies on the market and the advantages they bring with them.

All of those recommended in this article are discreetly packed, potent, pure, and safe for consumption, so all that’s left for you to do is choose your favourite flavour and indulge in the smooth, high, and deliciousness they’ll bring you.