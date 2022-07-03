4 Best CBD Oils For Dogs To Buy This Fourth Of July: Find High Quality Hemp Oil For Dogs With Anxiety [2022]

The legalization of CBD has significantly increased its popularity. It has become a common household name for humans and even for your pet dogs.

Like humans, CBD works for dogs by helping them feel relaxed and calm and have a well-balanced sleep cycle. Dogs possess an endocannabinoid system similar to humans.

They also experience the same kind of satisfaction after consuming CBD, making it one of the fastest developing supplements for canines.

Such increasing popularity has given rise to numerous companies producing and selling many CBD products that are not up to the mark. To provide you with the right CBD oil as recommended by The Island Now.

footing in this booming market, here is an authentic and trustworthy list of the best CBD oil for dogs.

Top 4 CBD Oil For Dogs On 4th Of July 2022:

#1. Holistapet — Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs On 4th Of July, Editor’s Choice

#2. Pet Hemp Company — Popular Choice Of Hemp Seed Oil For Dogs

#3. NuLeaf Naturals — Highly Potent CBD Tincture For Anxiety

#4. CBDistillery — Ideal For Big Dogs Suffering from Anxiety

#5. Joy Organics – Effective CBD Tinctures for Big and Small Dogs

An Overview

The first target of the Holistapet family is to create all-natural remedies and medical alternatives to alleviate the mental and physical discomforts of our beloved pets. As responsible pet parents, you cannot deny the importance of maintaining the well-being of those who are such a critical and integral part of your family. The careful formulation of Holistapet CBD oil will never make your pet friend “high” or “stoned.” But, you will notice a better mood with regular, well-dosed usage. The company maintains a wholesome approach to treating pets with several health issues.

Highlights

#1. Working strategy: All vertebrates possess an endocannabinoid system consisting of countless receptors located on the cells and spread across the body. Different cannabinoids, like CBD or CBN, interact differently with these receptors, causing varying effects in the body. Holistapet CBD oil works on pets by making them comfortable, easing nervousness, promoting appetite and mobility, encouraging sleep, and easing digestion.

#2. Dosage: Your dog can consume delicious CBD oil-infused biscuits containing all-natural ingredients. The best dosage limit is to maintain a gap of at least four to eight hours from the first consumption or as per requirement. The ideal dosage is 5 mg CBD treat for every 10 lbs. of the pet’s body weight.

#3. Quality and ingredients: Holistapet uses only natural and organic ingredients to retain the optimum standard of its CBD oil. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and devoid of synthetic flavors, colors, chemical preservatives, or dairy. Broad-spectrum CBD is used to make the oil. Due to the lack of THC, your pet will never experience any psychoactive effects. Hence, your dog is bound to undergo an enjoyable experience of having a wide range of cannabinoids and other nutrients in its daily diet.

#4. Lab tests: Holistapet’s website contains a detailed account of its third-party lab test reports. The products are devoid of any solvents or pesticides. With all the nutritious and beneficial cannabinoids intact, the safety of your pet friends is guaranteed.

#5. Shipping and returns: International shipping is unavailable, but the product is shipped within the boundaries of the US. It does not require more than five business days to receive your shipment after placing the order. The priority mail facility allows you to receive the package earlier. Unused and sealed items can be returned within 30 days.

Pros

Contains all organic and natural ingredients

Effectively prevents any skin disorder

Contains full-spectrum CBD oil

Third-party lab tested

Allows free shipping on all orders

New buyers enjoy attractive discounts

Cons

Slightly costlier than other products

Only available online

International shipping is not allowed

#2. Pet Hemp Company — Popular Choice Of Hemp Seed Oil For Dogs

An Overview

The origin of Pet Hemp Company goes back to the loss of Woody, a gray labradoodle. Woody fell ill with age, and the development of a tumor further bothered him. However, CBD alternatives positively impacted his health, and he died a peaceful death. This loss culminated in the Pet Hemp Company, one of the most reliable dealers of pet CBD products.

The company maintains the legacy of Woody by manufacturing the best CBD products, using only the finest ingredients, consistent and balanced dosage indications, and authentic third-party lab reports. The quality is evident from the positive customer reviews. Since its inception, the company has set new standards in the pet CBD industry.

Highlights

#1. Hemp source: The hemp used to make these CBD products is from the US. It is then carefully blended with several healthy superfood nutrients without any compromise. The company refrains from using any artificial additives. It is the ideal CBD solution for dogs of all breeds.

#2. Quality: Studies suggest that broad-spectrum CBD oil is more potent and safe for pet usage. Moreover, this kind of CBD oil is THC-free, implying that it won’t cause any psychoactive reactions. This makes it ideal for alleviating the mental stress of your dog.

#3. Third-party lab tests: All CBD oils produced by the company have to pass third-party lab tests to ensure their authenticity, effectiveness, and ingredients. They have been marked safe, potent, and ideal for pet usage because of their exclusive safe formulation and usage of the best materials.

#4. Dosage: Depending on your requirement, you can buy packs in different sizes: 150 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg. However, if you are using it for the first time, it is best to start low and gradually work your way up.

#5. Shipping and return policy: The firm only ships its products within the US, and no international shipping facility is available. You will receive your order within six working days. You can enjoy priority shipping to get your order within three business days or even faster for an additional cost. For new and sealed products, you enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. The return date is calculated based on the delivery date.

Pros

Contains only natural hemp seed oil and other natural ingredients

Devoid of THC

Third-party lab tested for safety and authenticity

Available in different potencies

Easy usage and dosage

Contains CBD and other organic superfoods

Cons

Its website lacks ample information on the brand’s manufacturing methods and practices.

The products are only available online.

#3. NuLeaf Naturals — Highly Potent CBD Tincture For Anxiety

An Overview

NuLeaf Naturals began its journey in the hemp industry in 2014. It has grown to be one of the pioneering giants of its genre in the country. Its main target was to increase awareness among the public about cannabinoid products, promote a healthy mind and body, and improve overall wellness.

Since its inception, the NuLeaf Naturals team has been dedicated to creating premium, pure, and potent CBD products. It uses none other than full-spectrum CBD extracts, bearing no additives or synthetic compounds other than organic, natural hemp grown in local US farms, complying with the Farm Bill norms.

To ensure obtaining the entire range of cannabinoids, including essential oils, terpenes, phytonutrients, etc., it uses a safe extraction procedure that does not harm the cannabinoid profile. All products of this brand are cGMP-certified and manufactured in ISO-certified facilities, maintaining optimum regulatory requirements. Irrespective of the breed, NuLeaf Natural products highly suit all breeds of dogs.

Highlights

#1. Third-party lab testing: NuLeaf Naturals sends its products to the third-party laboratory, Botanacor, for authentic testing. It is an iSO-17025-certified company recognized for accuracy and quality. The reports reveal that these products are organic, devoid of toxins, additives, preservatives, and other undesirable ingredients. You can approach customer care to review the reports in detail.

#2. Hemp source and quality: These organic hemp products are organically sourced from the finest farms in Colorado. The hemp is cultivated using strategies to retain the highest standards. It is non-GMO and is devoid of pesticides, herbicides, additives, or chemical fertilizers.

#3. Full-spectrum CBD: NuLeaf Naturals never uses anything but full-spectrum CBD. This makes the products potent enough to provide a balanced entourage effect to your four-legged family member. As the cannabinoid profile remains undamaged, they work collectively, producing a sense of calm and relief. These full-spectrum blends contain less than 0.3% THC, maintaining the federal limits. Such an exclusive composition implies that your pet will enjoy all the benefits of CBD without any psychoactive reactions.

#4. Shipping and returns policy: NuLeaf allows free shipping throughout the country. Expedited shipping is available for a fee. You will then receive your shipment within two to three business days rather than the normal course of five to seven working days.

#5. Manufacturing strategies: To retain the optimum quality of hemp, the NuLeaf team uses the most advanced supercritical CO2 extraction processes. It uses carbon dioxide to remove CBD from hemp rather than any solvent or alcohol. It leaves no chemical residue, keeping the extract clean and pure.

Pros

Uses the finest Colorado hemp that is free of GMOs, herbicides, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, heavy metals, mycotoxins, fungi, and mold

Undergoes authentic and tough tests by independent laboratories to ensure optimum quality

Contains full-spectrum CBD

Allows free economy shipping within the US

Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

Offers several attractive discounts on first purchase and bulk purchases

Pet-friendly CBD oil

GMP-compliant manufacturing methods

Tested by an ISO 8-certified independent laboratory

Cons

Offers refunds for only unused and sealed products

Offers only CBD capsules and tinctures

Pure, unflavored CBD contains an earthy, grassy taste

#4. CBDistillery — Ideal For Big Dogs Suffering from Anxiety

An Overview

CBDistillery was established in 2016 by an expert team of CBD enthusiasts. They observed that the rising demand for CBD products had created a boom in the industry, giving rise to multiple fake brands offering second-rate products, claiming them to be authentic.

They formed this organization to bridge this gap between the public and authentic CBD products. They aim to help people lay their hands on authentic, US-grown, hemp-derived, premium CBD products, while maintaining a competitive price rate. That was the prime mission behind the emergence of the company.

Because of the dedication and efforts, it turned out to be one of the best and most highly regarded CBD companies in the country within a short time. It started the famous #CBDMovement with millions of mentions and downloads, ultimately streamlining the belief in alternative wellness tactics.

Highlights

#1. QR code scanning: Integration being the foundation of its business, CBDistillery maintains clean business practices, ensuring enhanced customer satisfaction. It gets each product tested by a third-party laboratory for safety assurance. You can easily access these test reports by scanning the QR code on the packaging. It is also readily available on its official website.

#2. Manufacturing process: CBDistillery tries to play safe by resorting to safe manufacturing standards like the CO2 extraction method. That results in pure extracts containing cannabinoids and terpenes that can be highly beneficial for your pet’s overall well-being. As the THC content remains well within the federal margin, your pet will likely not experience any psychoactive reactions.

#3. Hemp source: CBDistillery carefully procures the finest hemp from the farms of Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon, the three best places for organic, non-GMO, and natural hemp. Its exclusive CBD pet tincture is ideally formulated for dogs. It uses CO2 extraction for broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD and retains the cannabinoid profile, making a perfect blend of various cannabinoids, offering your dog optimum relief and relaxation. Besides, organic hemp seed oil, which has been used as a carrier oil in these products, can help boost your pet’s digestive system, too.

#4. Recognitions and certifications: CBDistillery is certified by the US Hemp Authority, and each of its products gets individually tested by USHA’s third-party labs, confirming their legitimacy. Moreover, it has also gained GRAS status owing to the independent toxicology reports. The firm is an active member of the US Hemp Roundtable and the National Hemp Association. To maintain manufacturing standards, the company facilitates manufacturing in cGMP facilities recognized as safe by the Public Health and Environment. Furthermore, CBDistillery is also an ISO-9001-certified firm.

Pros

Made from 100% natural and organic hemp

Contains only full-spectrum CBD oil

Noticeably improves the dog’s well-being with special focus on the digestive system

Effectively alleviates pain and discomfort in dogs

Made from cold-pressed, original hemp seed oil

Safe for daily usage

Available in two sizes: 150 mg and 600 mg

Maintains an affordable price range

Offers several discounts and a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Bears a faint earthy, weedy smell

#5. Joy Organics — Effective CBD Tinctures for Big and Small Dogs

An Overview

Established in 2018 by a couple, Joy and Todd Smith, Joy Organics has become one of the best dealers and manufacturers of premium CBD products. Joy suffered from insomnia and pain, and following her son’s advice, she tried CBD products. After trying seven different brands, she finally found one that helped her get relief.

This assured her that most CBD companies were fake and compelled her to take matters into her own hands. The family’s entrepreneurship legacy significantly helped her in his journey. That is how Joy Organics emerged. Regarding the pet CBD line of products, Joy Organics has set new standards of authenticity and effectiveness.

Highlights

#1. Effects and usage: Joy Organics CBD oil for pets are made from human-grade CBD oil specially formulated for dogs. It has been noted to be particularly effective for alleviating stress and anxiety and keeping the animal relaxed and calm.

#2. Composition: Joy Organics pet CBD oil is made only from broad-spectrum CBD, implying that your furry friend will receive benefits of all the cannabinoids, vitamins, terpenes, and minerals, with 0% THC content. That saves your pet from any psychoactive reactions.

#3. Dosage: The company’s recommended dosage for Joy’s pet CBD oil is 1–2 mg of oil for every 10 lbs. of the pet’s body weight. You can see noticeable effects within half an hour. But, it is best to begin on a lower note, as initially, your pet may become sluggish with an overdose. You can gradually increase the dosage as required as it gets accustomed to it. It is best to combine this tincture with your pet’s food or water for hassle-free consumption. For enhanced benefits, you can try out the dog treats by the brand.

#4. Ingredients: As discussed, it contains only broad-spectrum pure CBD oil without any artificial colors, additives, flavoring, or GMOs. Feeding becomes slightly difficult for certain choosy pets as it does not contain any added flavors. Under such circumstances, it is best to mix it with food or water.

This oil contains 100% organic pure virgin olive oil and hemp extract enriched with phytocannabinoids. Other essential ingredients of the dog treats include water, powder, dried brewer’s yeast, gum Arabic, glycerin, beef liver powder, sodium alginate, natural bacon flavor, microcrystalline cellulose, flaxseed oil, organic sweet potato powder, citrus pectin, sunflower lecithin, sodium propionate, Vitamin E, calcium sulfate dihydrate, corn-derived dextrins, and natural tocopherols.

Pros

High-class human-grade product

100% pure, natural, organic, and non-GMO

Devoid of artificial flavors or colors

Maintains transparency through third-party lab tests and ready accessibility of the reports

Made exclusively in the US, maintaining the federal norms

Contains broad-spectrum hemp extract

Ideal for all dogs, irrespective of the breed

Contains 2 mg CBD in each treatment and 60 mg per jar

Maintains competitive pricing

Chewy and soft dog treats make them perfect for older dogs with tooth sensitivity.

Ships to all 50 US states

Provides several discounts and offers

Cons

Available in only one flavor: beef

No international shipping facility

Buying Guide For CBD Oils From Best CBD Stores Online

With the increasing popularity of CBD products, many dishonest sellers have cropped up, selling low-grade products, claiming them to be of a high standard. However, if you keep certain factors in mind, you can easily differentiate the right ones from the wrong without falling into any trap. These essential factors are:

#1. Check Lab Reports & Certificates

You must refrain from buying any CBD product for your pet without viewing third-party lab test reports and COAs. The reports will reveal the exact CBD content and zero THC levels. Most authentic brands publish it on their website.

#2. Choose Smaller CBD Molecular Sizes

If you seek to make your ailing dog more comfortable or relax your pet friend, it is best to choose “nano-sized” micro-emulsion CBD. Dogs do not absorb standard or liposomal emulsion CBD products very well, and most benefits are wasted.

#3. Ensure No Detectable THC Is Present In The Product

For humans, less than 0.3% THC can be ideal, but for dogs, it is best to choose products with 0% THC. THC traces can make them feel “high” or show adverse reactions.

#4. Avoid Products Not Sourced From Organic Hemp

You must buy only organic hemp products. As hemp possesses an extraordinary quality of pulling several toxins from the soil, selecting an organic product is essential.

#5. Check The Prices To Assess Their Actual Value

The product’s price always plays a crucial role. However, any quality dog CBD oil is never too cheap. An overly low price might determine that the product is of low variety.

#6. Go Broad-Spectrum (Simplest Way To Avoid THC)

It is best to choose broad-spectrum CBD products for your pet rather than CBD isolates. A broad-spectrum product contains the benefits of all cannabinoids except THC, terpenes, and flavonoids naturally occurring in hemp. As these products’ phytochemical profile remains more or less complete, your dog can experience the relaxing “entourage” effect.

#7. Choose Tinctures (They Are Easier To Administer)

If you seek CBD resorts for your pet for therapeutic benefits, it is best to select pure CBD tinctures. You can balance the dosage with a dropper. As CBD treats are processed with heat, much of the potency and benefits of the cannabinoid get lost, making them far less effective. Nevertheless, they can be an easy option if you are unable to get your pooch to have the tinctures.

#8. Verify Claims With Customer Reviews

Customer reviews, noteworthy mentions, and recognitions are signs of the authenticity of the brand and product. To get a clear picture of the overall performance of both the product and the brand, you must consider the customer reviews on the official website and third-party websites. Noteworthy publications are also an added advantage.

#9. Size Variations Make For Better Dose Control

CBD oils for dogs are generally available in 150 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1500 mg packs. You can make your choice depending on the size, breed, and requirements.

#10. Better Customer Service Would Improve Your Overall Shopping Experience

The quality of customer service determines the brand’s performance, creating or damaging the customer base. You can get an idea about the business policies from the official brand website and customer reviews.

#11. Do Their Websites Make For An Easy Shopping Experience?

Since all these businesses operate digitally, you must observe whether the official website of the selected company maintains an interactive interface for easy usage. It must be well navigable, with essential shortcuts for a seamless experience.

How We Selected The Best CBD Oil For Canines From CBD Companies This Fourth Of July Fireworks

It becomes difficult to select the most reliable CBD oils for dogs in such tough competition. To differentiate the good from the bad ones, we carefully crafted an unbiased framework, maintaining the independent standards of superior quality in the market. We considered the following factors while narrowing down our choices:

#1. Formulation

The ideal CBD oil for dogs is very carefully prepared, maintaining a specific and exclusive formulation. Hence, we have selected only the brands that contain hemp oil that won’t ever make your dog high or cause any side effects. There are certain compositional differences between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate oils. If you are hearing

these terms for the first time, don’t worry. We have chosen only the oils that contain the safest ingredients for your four-legged furball.

#2. Dosage

CBD oil dosages differ from one dog to another, depending on their constitution. We have listed only the brands that provide clear-cut guidelines and upfront information regarding the proper dosage of CBD oil to be used with complete transparency from the very beginning. For each kind of dog, be it a mastiff or a Labrador, you will need to maintain a different dosage for optimum results.

#3. Customer Reviews

The customer reviews section always remains filled with important information regarding the performance of the product and the brand. We dug deep into all the minor details to get a complete picture of each brand and its products.

#4. Brand Reputation

Maintaining consistent goodwill in a competitive environment is a tough challenge to fulfill. That was a major concern for us while making this list. We picked the brands that maintain a clean background without facing any issues with the FDA. We cross-checked the background of each listed brand to confirm their clean track record.

#5. Fees and Costs

Last but not least, we majorly considered each product’s competitive price ratings and other associated costs to offer you the best deal. We scrutinized their shipping policies, return and refund policies, upfront charges, basic prices, promotions, ongoing fees, etc. We have listed only the brands that offer you the best value for money based on all these factors.

FAQs About CBD Oils

Q1: What does CBD oil do for dogs?

A: Just like humans, dogs, too, possess a natural endocannabinoid system. CBD oil helps them get relief from pains and aches, significant anxiety reduction, improved digestion, overall well-being, and a balanced sleep cycle.

Q2: Is CBD oil for dogs safe to use?

A: Several veterinarians often suggest CBD as a cheaper but effective medical alternative. However, before making your choice, you must ensure that the products you choose are authentic and of a high standard.

Q3: What is the ideal amount of CBD oil for dogs?

A: The dosage is determined by your dog’s size, weight, and breed. You can always talk to the vet for a customized dosage. Otherwise, the pack mentions the recommended dosage based on the dog’s body weight. The thumb rule is to apply 1–2 mg of oil for every 10 lbs. If there are any breed specifications, this rule may differ accordingly.

Q4: Do I need to consult the vet before using CBD oil for dogs?

A: For best assessment and prescription, it is always advisable to consult your vet. It must not hamper your dog’s current lifestyle but aim for improvement, especially if suffering from any medical issues. Any professional expert can determine the gravity of the situation and develop a befitting medical plan depending on the circumstances.

Q5: Which one is better, CBD dog treats or CBD oils?

A: CBD dog treats are far less potent, as they are made using heat. A lot of natural properties get lost in the process. However, in the case of CBD oils, they are much more versatile in their composition and far more beneficial. Moreover, you can even easily mix them with dog food or drink without the hassle and enjoy the benefits.

Q6: Can there be CBD overdose on dogs?

A: If you stick to the right recommended dosage, there won’t be any side effects. It doesn’t exceed more than one to two CBD oil drops to observe the beneficial effects. However, if you exceed it, your dog will show signs of overdose, especially if you are using it for the first time.

Q7: What are the probable signs of CBD oil overdose on dogs?

A: Some common, temporary symptoms of CBD overdose in dogs include dry mouth, slightly low blood pressure, drowsiness, and sluggishness. However, these effects generally wear off within a few hours.

Q8: How long will it be before the CBD oil begins working for my dog?

A: The best CBD oils begin working within a few minutes to 45 minutes, depending on the product’s potency, the dosage, and the physical conditions of the dog. It depends on the processing capacity of the pet. Closely monitor the dosage and adjust it accordingly for optimum relief.

Q9: Is it better to shop for the best CBD oil for dogs online or offline?

A: Unless you like to do it physically, online shopping is far more beneficial. With a few simple clicks, you can get a clear picture of the company’s performance and the products, the third-party lab test reports, promotions, customer service, etc. After another click or two, your product will be on its way to you!

Q10: What makes a good CBD oil for dogs?

A: Some of the best traits of being a high-quality CBD oil for dogs include the presence of pure, organic hemp oil, zero THC, transparent third-party lab tests, and zero chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, additives, and solvents, etc. The best CBD oils for dogs do not come cheap, though.

Q11: Can CBD oil improve concentration in dogs?

A: Yes, regular and controlled use of CBD can help maintain the concentration level of dogs. That is especially helpful while they are undergoing training. The anxiety-reducing properties in the oil keep the animal in a more receptive mental state during training.

Q12: Does CBD oil help reduce inflammation in dogs?

A: CBD has certain anti-inflammatory properties and has been proven effective even against osteoarthritis, slowing down the degeneration process. As CBD addresses both inflammation and pain, it improves the dog’s mobility and enhances its overall well-being.

Q13: Will CBD oil make my dog high?

A: Only marijuana-derived CBD contains high levels of THC, the compound associated with causing intoxication. Hemp-derived CBD contains minor traces of THC, which is not enough to cause any psychoactive reactions.

Q14: What are the most popular CBD products for dogs?

A: Apart from CBD oils, there are pet-friendly CBD bites and chews and CBD topicals. Not all CBD products need to be consumed. You can enjoy the benefits with topical application, too.

Conclusion: Celebrate This Independence Day, Fourth Of July 2022 With CBD Oil For Dogs

No one knows your four-legged friend better than you. Naturally, even a slight discomfort to your pal will worry you. You like to keep your pet warm and comfortable, irrespective of the circumstances. You can always approach the vet for the best guidance regarding customized pet care. If you’d like to use CBD oil for your dog, there are many favorable options to choose from. Keeping all the essential factors in mind, as discussed, you can grab the best deal in this competitive market and acquire the best CBD oils for your pet.