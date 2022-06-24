Best Survival Books and Emergency Preparedness Guides

At any point in life, you might have heard from someone that the world will end soon. And your natural reaction would have been ‘fear’ to this statement.

No one knows how the world is going to end or when it is going to end. But, so many disasters, increasing at an alarming rate, have raised our eyebrows at these two questions. It is because no one has the answer to them.

Some people suggest that the end is near. Some say that we still have some time. If the world faces an apocalypse or a horrendous disaster, are you willing to risk everything on mere guesses? Probably not.

So, how can one prepare for such a situation? Thankfully, some authors have written wilderness survival books that can equip you with the basic survival skills to help you stay alive in rough conditions.

Today, you might feel like these books are just an extra cost to you as nothing is this sort is likely to happen. But, it would not harm you to read a wilderness survival book to gain some or more dual survival skills to protect yourself and your loved ones from misfortune.

Even in a disaster that is not life-threatening, you must have wilderness survival skills to keep yourself from harm. You must have situational awareness, adequate medical training to treat minor wounds or injuries, and the ability to survive in the great outdoors with other species.

Aside from reading a Reader’s Digest or fictional stories at an extra cost, also invest in preparing a survival kit containing superfoods, water, first aid, a survival guide, and other essential items. This preparation will help you in the event of an apocalypse or disaster.

To help you out, we have prepared a list of the best survival books written by some of the most genuine authors on the market. These authors have gone out of their way to curate everything you need to survive an unforeseen situation.

The Best Survival Books in 2022

Our research team carefully checked out each item on this list to ensure that you have the best survival books to read. Before you move further, read a little about each book in the table provided below:

The Lost Ways 2

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Claude Davis Publisher Claude Davis Page Count 300 Price $37 Money-back guarantee 60 days

Claude Davis wrote The Lost Ways 2 as a follow-up text to the first book, The Lost Ways, which also comprised instructions on survival in an unfriendly environment. Like the first book, The Lost Ways 2 also contains information about topics ranging from food preservation to identifying wild edible plants.

When all hell breaks loose, you will need some of the best survival books to help you get through the crisis safely. You need help growing food for survival in an unsafe situation since the supply chain will be affected.

A renowned survival instructor has called The Lost Ways 2 one of the finest disaster survival books since it is well-written and contains information about all the skills needed to grow food in an unforeseen situation.

The survival manual helps you develop essential culinary skills that can provide you with food for an extended period. With the help of this field guide, protect yourself from danger in a disaster.

Dark Age Defense

Product Overview Theme Post-Apocalyptic Survival Handbook Author BOSS. Community Publisher BOSS. Community Page Count NA Price $67 Money-back guarantee 60 days

The name ‘Dark Age Defense‘ instantly suggests the book’s nature. The urban survival book helps you develop all the skills necessary to live vicariously in a dangerous situation. Among the best disaster survival books on the market right now, Dark Age Defense helps you prepare yourself for an apocalyptic event.

With the help of this survival manual, you can secure a power supply in the case of a blackout. The field guide teaches you to build an infinity coil with a few elements to look out for yourself when technology fails.

Written by survival experts, the book is a must in your home library as it can be the difference between life and death in the event of a catastrophe. This book can teach you primitive wilderness living that can help you stay alive in a crisis.

A survival instructor who has experienced country living says this book should be read once in a lifetime to prepare you for the dark times ahead. The author has not written any fictional stories in the book, rather valuable information about survival in the wild.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

Product Overview Theme Medicinal Survival Handbook Author Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis Publisher Global Brother Page Count 304 Price $37 Money-back guarantee 60 days

In the case of a disaster or apocalyptic event, you would require all the skills needed to handle a medical emergency. You would require hands-on medical training to treat wounds, burns, minor injuries, etc. But, how to make it possible?

You would also need instructions on growing food in a crisis as there are high chances that the food supply chain will be affected. The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is an excellent wilderness survival medicine handbook that will help anyone identify wild edible plants and use them well.

Among many disaster survival books, this book is a must since it imparts food preservation techniques, contains detailed illustrations, and many other vital pieces of information that can guarantee your survival in an unforeseen situation.

Becoming a survival instructor in a disaster is quite the need of the hour. Many survival experts recommend keeping the best survival books handy to deal with dangerous situations.

The Lost Superfoods

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Cookbook Author Art Rude, Claude Davis, and Fred Dwight Publisher Claudiu Giurgi Page Count 270 Price $27 Money-back guarantee 60 days

In the case of any disaster or crisis, you need to secure a few things first – power, water, and food. The Lost Superfoods is an excellent survival handbook that can teach you plenty of survival skills to safely stay alive in an unfriendly environment.

You will learn the art of food preservation, identifying wild plants that can be used for salad, tea, etc., and how to prepare a bug-out bag filled with essential survival supplies. The book’s author has gotten into the nitty-gritty of the subject to make you fully prepare for an abnormal situation.

The book covers all the essential topics ranging from food to identifying wild edible plants so you can survive in a disaster. The Lost Superfoods is well-written to provide you with all the details of growing food with limited resources.

Any survival instructor will suggest you keep a book on preserving food in the event of a disaster so that you don’t remain hungry and turn into a dead body as soon as the disaster strikes.

Food Freedom

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival E-book Author Henry Cobb and Ray Publisher Henry Cobb Page Count NA Price $37 Money-back guarantee 180 days

One of the best survival books, Food Freedom, provides you with food preservation techniques that you can use to keep your stomach full in an odd situation. Any survival instructor who has had their share of adventures will advise you to keep a field guide on growing food from wild plants.

This survival manual helps readers engage in country living by teaching them how to use wild edible plants to secure food and help sterilize water for their safety. You can learn how to live vicariously and discover primitive wilderness living to protect yourself in unfamiliar surroundings.

The survival handbook can help you stay alive by feeding you in a crisis. One of the best disaster survival books, this book can provide excellent survival tips.

Crisis Survival Institute

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Donald Carlson Publisher NA Page Count 138 Price $7 Money-back guarantee 60 days

If you want to discover primitive wilderness living and how your ancestors used to spend their lives in dangerous situations, the Crisis Survival Institute is one of the best survival books for you.

You can master country living and develop several wilderness survival skills to live vicariously in unfamiliar surroundings. With the help of this urban survival manual, you can learn how to prepare a survival kit or a bug-out bag and pack all the essential survival supplies to stay alive in dangerous surroundings for some time.

When all hell breaks loose, Crisis Survival Institute is one of the most well-written disaster survival books that can help you live off the grid. In such difficult times, you must become your survival instructor and protect everyone around you with all your information.

Local Harvest Gardening

Product Overview Theme Online Gardening Course Author Jack, Andrew, and Dan Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $177 Money-back guarantee 60 days

Local Harvest Gardening contains all the information with the help of which you can build your garden and grow wild edible plants to continue your food supply in a crisis. You can learn how to use wild plants for making salads, teas, and other items.

It is one of the best survival books to help you stay alive by keeping your stomach full. As you learn that growing food is one of the prerequisites among the other wilderness survival skills like tanning hides, building huts, making pottery, and so on.

A survival instructor will tell you to keep a wilderness survival book on food preservation in your bug-out bag to manage your food in a disaster.

With the help of this urban survival manual, you can learn the art of gardening, creating nutrient-rich soil, and applying composting techniques to grow wild edible plants. Disaster survival becomes a possibility with the help of such books.

The Lost Frontier Handbook

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Suzanne Sherman Publisher Frontier Handbook Page Count 298 Price $37 Money-back guarantee NA

If you want to learn primitive wilderness living from an urban survival manual, The Lost Frontier Handbook is one of the best survival books for you to read. The book covers several topics ranging from tanning hides to sterilizing water for safe use, among many others.

It is an essential disaster survival book in your home library if you want to live vicariously in a dangerous environment without the usual amenities of life. With the help of this survival handbook, you can attempt to survive in an apocalyptic event.

According to a survival instructor, keeping this field guide will familiarize you with country living, an essential feature of surviving a disaster.

Ultimate Survival

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Frank Marshall Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $39 (Essential) $59 (Ultimate) Money-back guarantee 60 days

If you want essential disaster survival skills, this field guide is just the right book. Ultimate Survival covers the nitty-gritty of survival in different environments should you be displaced from your home in a catastrophe.

The urban survival manual covers all the basics of wilderness survival so that you can live off the grid safely for a while. One of the best survival books, it does not contain fictional stories but provides essential tips to help you survive in the woods.

The survival guide is well-written as it covers many topics ranging from food to water that can help you secure the basics of primitive wilderness living.

Any good survival instructor will suggest you keep an array of well-written survival books in your home library to learn essential skills from a survival guide in no time during an emergency.

Home Doctor

Product Overview Theme Medicinal Survival Handbook Author Dr. Maybell and others Publisher Global Brother Page Count 304 Price $37

An excellent urban survival manual must cover medicinal remedies in its content so readers can deal with a medical emergency when all hell breaks loose. Home Doctor is a wilderness survival medicine handbook that helps you stay alive if you are inflicted with a common ailment or an injury.

You must keep a survival medicine handbook in your home library so that you can get medical training at the time of an emergency. Apart from other survival guides that help you secure food and power, this survival handbook will impart primary medical training to treat wounds.

You can learn basic survival skills from the best survival books mentioned here and become a survival instructor to protect yourself and your loved ones in an unfamiliar situation.

The Doctor’s Book Of Survival Home Remedies

Product Overview Theme Medicinal Survival Handbook Author Dr. John Herzog Publisher NA Page Count 439 Price $49 Money-back guarantee 60 days

The wilderness survival book covers several home remedies used during a medical emergency to cure ailments or treat minor wounds. The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies has detailed advice on medical training that you can easily use.

One of the best wilderness survival books, it is well-written with detailed illustrations and color photos to cure injuries. It teaches you to keep a first-aid box in a bug-out bag with all the essential items you can use in a medical emergency.

The wilderness survival medicine handbook covers all the nitty-gritty of medical training that can help you stay alive in a crisis. The book covers wilderness survival skills usually not found in other magazines like Reader’s Digest.

Gain a better understanding of medical training with the help of this survival handbook.

Backyard Miracle Farm

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Michael Sherman Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $39.69 Money-back guarantee 60 days

Grow a garden with wild edible plants with the help of this wilderness survival book that covers the essential skills of growing food organically. One of the most sought-after survival guides, Backyard Miracle Farm, covers detailed advice on food preservation techniques, maintaining a garden, tanning hides, etc.

You can get immense knowledge about wild plants and how to use them to stay alive in a disaster. As one of the best survival books, it is well-written and imparts essential wilderness survival skills to the readers.

If you are preparing a bug-out bag for a crisis, keep this survival guide in it so that you can learn basic survival skills when you need them the most.

World War Water (Mega Drought)

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author John Gilmore Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $49 Money-back guarantee 60 days

One of the best survival books, World War Water, is an essential item for your bug-out bag, among other survival supplies. The wilderness survival book teaches you how to procure clean and safe water by imparting the basics of water filtration techniques.

Without water, you cannot stay alive for long. Thus, you need to install sterilizing water techniques in your home to sustain in different environments. The book covers the basics of topics ranging from first-aid to tanning hides.

You can develop wilderness survival skills from this survival guide, which is well-written with detailed advice about essential topics.

Final Survival Plan

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author John Stone Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $37 Money-back guarantee 60 days

The Final Survival Plan is one of the finest survival guides to sustain in different environments as it imparts the basics of several topics in its content. You can learn basic survival skills from this wilderness survival book and stay alive in dangerous situations.

The wilderness survival book offers valuable knowledge about fire-building, tanning hides, sterilizing water, identifying wild edible plants, etc. The survival guide is exceptionally well-written, making it one of the best survival books on the market.

The Encyclopedia of Medical Breakthroughs & Forbidden Treatments

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Associates Research Medical Publisher Medical Research Associates Page Count 380 Price $54.95 Money-back guarantee 90 days

You can learn how to deal with any medical emergency in different environments with the help of this survival guide. Unlike other wilderness survival books containing abstract information, The Encyclopedia of Medical Breakthroughs & Forbidden Treatments contains detailed advice and illustrations on dealing with a medical emergency.

As you gain immense knowledge on how to survive in a challenging environment by gathering dual survival skills, you learn much more than you learn from fictional stories. One of the many wilderness survival books on this list can help you stay alive in a crisis by imparting knowledge about basic survival skills.

Water Freedom System

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Chris Burns Publisher Independently Published Page Count 158 Price $39.69 Money-back guarantee 60 days

In a medical emergency, you would require sterilizing water to cure wounds. With the help of wilderness survival books like Water Freedom System, you can learn how to secure clean water with the help of detailed illustrations.

It is one of the best survival books that are well-written and filled with detailed advice to enhance your knowledge about basic survival skills. With the help of this survival guide, you can learn how to survive in an unfriendly environment and apply your knowledge gained from survival guides to protect yourself from an unknown danger.

Easy DIY Power Plan

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Ryan Taylor Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $49 Money-back Guarantee 60 days

Securing power when technology fails you is necessary for any emergency preparedness checklist. Easy DIY Power Plan helps you develop the skills needed to understand better securing electricity in case of a blackout.

This survival guide helps in imparting the necessary knowledge required to attain self-reliance in doing so. That makes this one of the best survival books and an exciting read, even on a typical day.

One of the finest self-preservation books, a must-have in your home library as it helps you develop essential skills.

Quick Power System

Product Overview Theme Wilderness Survival Handbook Author Ray Allen Publisher NA Page Count NA Price $49 Money-back guarantee 60 days

Quick Power System contains essential information about securing power supply if technology fails and you face a power blackout. With this survival guide’s help, you can better understand power supply and survival in a disaster event.

You can learn all the skills needed to get electricity from one of the best survival books on the power supply. The survival handbook has color photos and detailed illustrations, making it an exciting read.

Emergency preparedness is not a joke regarding surviving a disaster or life-threatening crisis. Self-preservation books do not contain fictional stories, but they promote self-reliance so that you can prevail in a dangerous situation.

Rapid Alert Survival Radio

Whenever any disaster strikes, power takes the first hit. If your power supply is interrupted, there are high chances you won’t have a cellular network or a stable internet connection to talk to the outside world.

Hence, keeping another mode of communication independent from these is essential to secure connection with people in the great outdoors. That’s why we recommend a Rapid Alert Survival Radio should be a must-have item in your bug-out bag.

You cannot prepare for an apocalypse without having an emergency preparedness checklist containing essential items like these. When the hell breaks loose, have a radio in your survival kit to connect with the outside world.

EvaTac TacLite

Your extent of emergency preparedness depends a lot upon the type of survival handbook you read. Any good survival guide will tell you to prepare a kit containing EvaTac TacLite to enhance your situational awareness in a dangerous situation.

Keeping a flashlight in your bug-out bag and other survival supplies is essential to find your way in case of a complete blackout. Since not everyone can immediately learn fire-building in the great outdoors, you can rely upon a strong-powered flashlight.

If you want to survive in unfamiliar surroundings, keeping a flashlight is a smart way to take a step in that direction.

EvaTac Combat Bag

The EvaTac Combat Bag has many features you require in a bug-out bag prepared for surviving in the great outdoors in an unnatural event. The bag’s exceptional quality comes with ten waterproof compartments to help you store your valuables safely.

Keeping a survival kit handy is an essential item on the emergency preparedness checklist as you won’t have enough time to look around for all the things you might need to survive in the great outdoors.

Keeping a survival kit can simply pick it up and take shelter in another safe environment unless normalcy restores. Situational awareness is a significant factor in surviving in an unfriendly environment.

What Is An Apocalypse?

An apocalypse is an event that takes place during which society collapses. It usually happens because of natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, and other extreme weather events. However, some apocalypses happen due to unnatural causes such as nuclear wars, terrorist attacks, and pandemics.

Apocalypses can take many forms. The most common form is societal collapse. This means that the government falls apart, and law enforcement stops working. People start fighting each other over resources, food becomes scarce, and chaos is everywhere.

Apocalypses can also cause mass death. In these cases, large numbers of people die at once. Sometimes, entire cities get wiped out. In the worst cases, a whole country gets destroyed.

Other types of apocalypses include:

Religious cataclysms

Political cataclysms

Some apocalypses are not caused by anything specific. Instead, they are called “natural catastrophes.” Examples of these are wildfires, droughts, and earthquakes.

What Makes A Good Survival Guide?

Survival guides are great resources for anyone who wants to prepare for emergencies or disasters. They provide detailed information on topics ranging from food storage to shelter building.

There are hundreds of survival guides, but which ones should you read? What makes a good guide? How do you choose between them?

The best survival guides are written by experts with experience preparing for emergencies. They include practical advice on food storage, water purification, and shelter building. These guides provide information about what to expect in an emergency, how to prepare your family for the unexpected, and how to survive if disaster strikes.

When choosing a survival guide, look for one that is well-researched and updated regularly. Also, consider whether it includes information about local hazards or natural disasters. A good survival guide will be thorough enough to help you through any crisis, including those caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, fires, and other emergencies.

How To Choose The Best Survival Guide For Yourself

Following are some things to keep in mind as you search for the right survival guide:

Look for a Guide That Covers All Aspects of Preparedness:

You want a comprehensive guide that addresses everything from planning to dealing with emergencies after they happen. You can’t just pick up a book and learn how to survive; you need to know where to go and what to do before you get into trouble.

Consider the Level of Detail:

Some books cover general principles, while others focus on specific types of emergencies. If you plan to use your guide in different situations, make sure you understand the details of every kind of emergency. For example, some guides offer detailed instructions for surviving a hurricane, while others give general guidelines for coping with other types of storms.

Check To See The Author Behind The Book

If possible, buy a survival guide from someone whose name appears on the title page. This way, you can see firsthand how much expertise the author has.

Decide Whether It Is Right For Your Needs

Do you live in an area prone to flooding or wildfires? Do you travel frequently? Are you interested in learning how to build shelters? Many guides address these issues specifically, so check their contents carefully.

Be Sure Of Its Relevance

Does the guide cover the areas most important to you? Will it help you avoid problems before they occur? Can you rely on its recommendations?

Compare Prices And Shipping Options

Most survival guides cost less than $10. However, shipping costs vary widely. Some companies charge extra for expedited delivery, which may not be worth the added expense. Others offer free shipping on orders over $50.

Look for Books With Infographics

Infographic illustrations are helpful because they show you precisely what you should do. They also provide visual cues that help you remember how many days of supplies you should have stored away.

Ask Friends Or Family Members What They Think

Ask friends and family members if they would recommend a particular book. Their feedback can help you identify the best option for your needs.

Choose A Guide That Works Well In Print Form

Many people prefer reading books rather than looking at pages online. If this is true for you, choose a print version instead of an e-book.

1Buy From Reputable Companies

Look for reviews of the company selling the book. Reviews can tell you about customer service, quality, and reliability.

Ask The Following Questions:

How Much Time Do You Have Before An Emergency Occurs?

You might think that all survival guides are equally helpful. However, some books are better suited to specific circumstances than others.

For example, a guide designed for hikers who encounter a bear during a hike may be useless when you are stranded in the wilderness. Similarly, a guide intended for people living in a flood zone may not work well for those who live in a tornado alley.

What Is Your Current Situation?

If you are prepared for emergencies, you probably don’t need a new guide. However, if you aren’t ready, you should read one anyway.

What Type Of Problem Are You Trying To Solve?

Some guides focus on specific types of problems. For example, guides are devoted to finding shelter from tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

Where Will You Use The Information?

Will you use the information in the guide to prepare for a future emergency? If so, you should consider buying a book with a longer shelf life.

Does It Include Useful Tips?

A good survival guide includes tips that make it easy to learn and apply.

Is It Easy To Find And Read?

You want a guide that is easy to understand and navigate.

Can You Understand The Language Used?

A language barrier could prevent you from using the information effectively.

Does It Provide Helpful Illustrations?

Illustrations can help you remember key facts. They also give you a sense of direction.

Does It Offer Guidance On Preparing Food?

Food preparation is essential to surviving any type of disaster. Some guides offer advice on preparing meals while others only discuss basic cooking methods.

Can You Get Help With Specific Problems?

If you have questions or concerns about a particular topic, you should look for a guide that offers answers.

Does It Include Any Testimonials From Other Users?

Testimonials from users provide insight into how valuable a book is.

Is There Anything Else I Should Know About This Product?

Read reviews before purchasing a survival guide.

Does It Come In Different Formats?

You might prefer reading a guide online rather than carrying a hard copy.

Why Are Infographics and Pictures Important For A Survival Book?

In addition to providing information, pictures can help you remember key points. For example, infographics often include arrows pointing out important details. These arrows remind you of the order in which you should complete tasks. Infographics also allow you to see multiple views of a subject. This helps you visualize the problem you are trying to solve.

The inclusion of maps in survival guides makes them easier to follow. Maps can help you find your destination quickly and easily. They also help you determine whether you have enough food, water, and fuel.

What Are The Different Types Of Survival Books/Guides?

There are many different kinds of survival books available. Each type has its purpose and audience.

Survival Books Targeted At People Who Live In An Urban Environment

These guides are intended for urban dwellers. They teach you ways to survive in an environment where you will face more risks than in rural areas.

For example, these guides cover topics such as:

How to deal with crime

How to protect yourself against fire

How to avoid being mugged

How to get by without electricity

How to cope with a power outage

How to stay safe in an earthquake

How to survive in a hurricane

How to escape from a burning building

Survival Guides Designed For Those Living In Rural Areas

These guides are designed for people who live in rural environments. They focus on teaching you skills that will enable you to survive if you encounter problems in an area with few resources.

For example, they cover topics like:

How to build a shelter

How to identify edible plants

How to start a fire

How to trap animals

How to make weapons

How to fish

How to hunt wild game

How to make tools

How to grow crops

How to make soap

How to purify water

How to cook

How to preserve foods

Survival Guides Designed For Those Stranded In Wilderness

Some survival guides are specifically designed for people who go camping or hiking alone. Others are meant for those who venture into remote wilderness areas.

For example:

How to make a shelter

How long does it take to walk back home after getting lost

What to do when stranded in a desert

How to prepare for a bear attack

How to survive a plane crash

How to endure a blizzard

How to prevail if you become shipwrecked at sea

Survival Guides Designed For Apocalyptic Situations

Some survival guides are written for readers living in apocalyptic situations. They teach you how to survive in a world destroyed by natural disasters or manufactured catastrophes.

For example:

How to survive for one week on a deserted island

How to endure on a mountain top

How to survive under siege in a city

How to survive after a nuclear bomb explodes

How to survive when all communication systems fail

How to survive following a pandemic

How to survive an asteroid impact

Survival Guides With Detailed Information About The Environment

Some survival guides contain information about the environment.

Survival Guides That Teach You How To Make Tools

Most survival guides also include directions on how to make tools. Some of these guides even show you how to make weapons.

Making axes

Making clubs

Making knives

Making boats and more

Survival Guides That Provide Advice About What To Do When Things Go Wrong

Many survival guides provide advice about what to do when things go wrong. They help you deal with problems such as:

Getting lost

Being injured

Having no water

Losing your supplies

Not being able to communicate

Not having enough food

Not knowing where you are

Being attacked by wild animals

Being trapped by enemies

Being kidnapped

Being imprisoned

Why Choose A Survival Guide?

Survival guides are a great way to learn about the world around you and how to survive in it. They can be used by anyone, from beginners to experts. If you’re looking for one that will teach you everything there is to know about survival, then this guide is for you!

This list of the best survival guides includes books, websites, apps, e-books, videos, podcasts, and more. We have tried to ensure they cover all survival aspects, including food, water, shelter, fire, first aid, navigation, communication, and more.

The best part? You don’t need any prior knowledge or experience to use them.

The best survival guides help learn how to survive in the wild or what to do if stranded in the wilderness. These guides will help you prepare yourself and your family for any situation. Anyone can use them, from a seasoned outdoors person to someone who has never been camping.

These guides teach people basic skills such as fire starting, first aid, and shelter building. Some of them also include information on food storage and hunting.

How Did We Rank The Best Survival Guides/Books?

Survival in a disaster or apocalypse is not easy. We cannot imagine it now because most of us have never faced such a situation. But, if things go south, we must be equipped with the right paraphernalia to get through any disastrous situation.

With the help of the right survival book, you can develop situational awareness and the right mindset to deal with any dangerous situation. Right now, it might seem like an extra cost to you, but the detailed advice from the book can prep you well for an unnatural event.

Before preparing any product list, our research and editorial team decides on several factors on which the names of the list will be based. To sort out the best survival books for you, our team chose the following criteria:

Legitimacy Of The Author

Survival books are read for their strong content and pieces of instructions. If anyone accumulates information from here and there and jams it all together, it can merely be called a book.

A survival guide must be well-written after research about dealing with different instances of a disaster or apocalypse. It should not contain fictional stories about how the world will be after an unnatural event. It must have detailed advice about the basics of survival in the case of an Armageddon.

That’s why we picked out those books written by credible authors who have published tons of material before. These authors’ books do not come at an extra cost and are full of detailed illustrations and information.

Quality Of Recommendations

A survival book is not an ordinary one that anyone will read when feeling low. It is a book that must come in handy in a crisis. Hence, any such book must contain tangible recommendations that will honestly be helpful in a disaster.

Many survival guides contain complex information with jargon and a complex set of instructions that do not make sense in the case of an emergency. If you don’t get detailed advice in a simple manner from a book during a medical emergency, then you have the wrong book.

That’s why we included only those books on our list that gave quality recommendations, easily understandable by most people in difficult situations. Straightforward instructions from these books can help you sustain yourself in harsh circumstances.

Application In Real-World Situations

There’s nothing ordinary about a world hit by a disaster or apocalypse. All equations will change, and all abnormalities will enter the picture. You would require a guiding light in such a situation that can provide detailed advice on how to protect yourself.

Indeed, you cannot learn extraordinary qualities from a book during a disaster but can develop basic skills to live off for a while. With the help of a survival book, you can learn what to include in a survival kit, grasp the concept of fire-building, and prepare a first-aid box.

The best survival books have one motive – to help you survive during the apocalypse. That’s why they sometimes come at an extra cost to save you from a medical emergency by providing you with fundamental medical training.

With the help of only practical instructions, can you survive an apocalyptic event?

Manipulated Instructions

Many authors fill in trashy information in their books to just add pages and make a voluminous field guide. To sell more, they make misleading claims that the world will end in ten days or that riots are just around the corner. All these statements only make the readers panicky and stressed.

No person on this planet can predict a catastrophe. Even if an influential person or a country knows, they will do everything in their power to stop the misfortune event. No one has seen the future or the things that it holds.

To be safe from many authors’ fictional stories, you must pick your reading materials wisely. A book must contain clear and detailed illustrations about protecting and feeding oneself in a disaster.

That’s why we chose those wilderness survival books that gave straightforward, helpful, and detailed advice about surviving a catastrophic event.

Affordability & Value

You don’t have to spend excess money or bear the extra cost of getting a survival book. Although even spending a small sum of money on such a book might seem futile right now, in the situation of a crisis, it can be of great help to you.

Our team researched the best survival books at affordable prices to have total value for your money. These books can help you prepare a survival kit for any medical emergency so you can be safe in any circumstances.

Most of these survival guides are available in digital formats at discounted prices so that you don’t have to spend a fortune to secure your existence in an apocalyptic event.

Bonus Guides

Many survival books on the market are merely an accumulation of blogs from the internet clubbed together to form a book. Our research and editorial team avoided those books and went for more value-driven content with complementary guides.

With these survival guides, you will get plenty of additional materials like videos, applications, etc. Along with the main text, you can refer to these educational materials and gain more knowledge about survival in a crisis.

Please keep all the material handy, or read them at least once, so you have a fair idea about how to deal with emergencies.

Money-Back Guarantee

After going through a survival book, you may not like it entirely or some parts of it. If you are unsatisfied with a book that you have recently purchased, many publishers offer a solid money-back guarantee that you can avail of.

When readers are presented with the opportunity of getting a refund within a certain period, they are more inclined toward the product. They show more interest in the item because it has a refund policy.

A money-back guarantee also showcases the author’s and publisher’s trust in their book.

The Best Survival Books in 2022 Final Verdict

Today, as we sit in the comfort of our homes, we cannot even imagine the end of the world, except in nightmares. But what if that nightmare becomes true? We are not saying it will happen; it is just one of the possibilities. And when that happens, you need to be prepared.

It is only wise to be prepared for the worst so that you don’t remain helpless in a strange situation. Take some time out to read the best survival books that we have mentioned here. You will learn the basics of wilderness survival needed to stay alive in a disaster.

With the help of disaster survival books, you can learn self-reliance and better understand how to exist with the animal kingdom without harming yourself. A survival manual allows you to master sustainability in odd circumstances.

Most of the self-preservation books mentioned here are interesting to read because of the uncomplicated language and simple instructions. When technology fails you in an apocalypse or disaster, you can fall back on these books to survive.

Most survival experts recommend reading any of these books to help you make a survival kit containing all essential items for an emergency, including first aid. Choose the best survival book above from which you want to learn survival skills.