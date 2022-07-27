Best Phentermine Diet Pills Reviewed [Updated]

Losing weight is a challenging task. It requires patience and effort. But who said that you have to make weight loss your full-time job?

Science has made enough progress. There are now many ways to lose weight naturally with the help of weight loss supplements. Phentermine is one such magic of science.

This weight loss pill helps you reduce your body weight as it can suppress appetite. It is one of the best natural alternatives for weight loss. Most of these natural supplements work pretty well with a healthy diet.

A weight loss supplement can make your weight loss journey so much faster and quicker than you will surprise yourself with the results. Phentermine prescriptions are done only in rare cases of extreme medical conditions.

But that does not mean that you can not find an OTC phentermine alternative. There are too many of those. We bring the best phentermine alternatives to help you lose a few pounds quickly and easily.

Product Feature PhenQ PhenQ uses a 5 Action formula to aid in quick weight loss. It has a good amount of natural appetite suppressants. PhenGold PhenGold is vegan; gluten, soy & dairy-free Phen24 Phen24 focuses on balancing the sleep cycle and cortisol levels to help you reduce weight. PhenAprin Phenaprin is one of the most affordable phentermine alternatives available online. PhenLean PhenLean is a great phentermine alternative that helps in boosting the metabolism intensively.

What Is Phentermine?

Simply put, phentermine is a prescription weight loss medication. It is an appetite suppressant that helps you lose weight by curbing your appetite. It is one of the most prescribed cheap weight loss drugs.

It has been FDA approved for many decades, but you cannot get phentermine over-the-counter or buy phentermine online without a prescription since it is a schedule IV controlled substance.

A Schedule iv controlled substance is any substance that can be potentially abused and cause addiction. Other appetite suppressants in the market are categorized as controlled substances.

Additionally, there are a few side effects of phentermine that must not be ignored. Some of the side effects of this weight loss drug include sleeplessness, constipation, hampering brain function, and even affecting the central nervous system over prolonged usage.

People with heart diseases, thyroid or blood pressure issues, and pregnant and nursing women can not take this diet pill. But lucky for us, there are alternatives, some even natural ones.

It is essential to take natural supplements instead of synthetic chemical ones, such as natural OTC phentermine alternatives. These can help you lose weight easily and quickly without dealing with the side effects.

What Are The Side Effects Of Phentermine?

Phentermine is a prescription drug that has been used for many years to treat obesity and other weight-related health problems. The FDA initially approved it in 1959, but it wasn’t until 1996 that it became available over-the-counter (OTC). Today, phentermine is one of the most popular diet pills.

The main ingredient in phentermine is phentermine hydrochloride, an appetite suppressant. This makes phentermine very effective at helping people lose weight. However, there are some side effects associated with this medication. Some of these include:

Headaches: You may experience headaches if you take too much phentermine or use it too often.

Nausea: If you have trouble sleeping while taking phentermine, you may also experience nausea.

Dry mouth: When you first start using phentermine, you may notice that your mouth feels dry.

Constipation: Taking phentermine can cause constipation.

Heart palpitations: If you are sensitive to caffeine, you may experience heart palpitations when taking phentermine.

Anxiety: People who suffer from anxiety issues should be careful about taking phentermine because they could become more anxious.

Insomnia: If you have insomnia, then you should not take phentermine. Instead, try to get enough sleep before starting any new medications.

Depression: If you feel depressed, you should stop taking phentermine immediately. Talk to your doctor if you think you might be suffering from depression.

Diarrhea: If you develop diarrhea while taking phentermine and don’t know the cause, contact your doctor immediately.

Dizziness: Many people report dizziness after taking phentermine. If you experience dizziness, you should avoid driving or operating heavy machinery.

Fatigue: If you feel tired all the time, you should talk to your doctor. They will be able to tell you whether or not you need to change your dosage.

If you have any questions about your symptoms or want more information, talk to your doctor. They can help you figure out what may be causing your symptoms. You should also know that phentermine is not recommended for children under 18.

How Does Phentermine Work?

Phentermine is a synthetic version of amphetamine. Amphetamines are stimulants that increase blood flow to some body parts, such as the brain. In addition, they decrease appetite and cause weight loss.

When taken orally, phentermine works by stimulating the central nervous system and increased levels of norepinephrine in the brain. This causes the release of hormones that regulate hunger and metabolism. As a result, the person taking phentermine will feel less hungry and eat fewer calories.

When taken intravenously, phentermine works similarly to when it is taken orally. However, it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream rather than through the digestive tract. This means that it bypasses the liver and goes straight to the brain.

Oral phentermine works best when combined with exercise and healthy eating habits. When taken together, these two factors can boost the drug’s effectiveness.

The Best Phentermine Alternatives Available

Like with most weight loss supplements, many phentermine alternatives are available in the market. You can find many good OTC phentermine alternatives in drugstores. They work by replicating the fat loss results that phentermine can produce.

But choosing a good phentermine alternative can be tricky. We bring you a list of the top phentermine alternative pills that can aid your weight loss process. Read on to glance over the top five.

If you are looking for good OTC phentermine alternatives or are confused between many options, this is your place! If you do not wish to get a prescription weight loss medication and want a natural phentermine alternative instead, this is your place!

We have researched and gone through many dietary supplements to determine these most effective phentermine alternatives. These are the safest and the most effective solutions for weight loss. Get ready to reduce your body weight in no time with the top 5 OTC phentermine alternatives for you!

PhenQ Pills

Product Overview Product Category Phentermine Alternative Ingredients Green coffee, green tea extract, Alpha-Lacys Reset, etc. Servings Per Container 60 capsules Price $69.95

PhenQ is one of the best natural phentermine alternatives. The PhenQ phentermine alternative weight loss pill mainly works on the concept of appetite suppression. It helps lose weight by containing ingredients such as Capsimax powder, chromium picolinate, caffeine, L-carinate, etc.

These ingredients are present in all of the most effective phentermine alternatives. PhenQ makes your weight loss journey more manageable by helping in targeting fat production, suppressing the appetite, boosting energy levels, and improving your mood.

Its users have for the product so helpful for their weight loss that they have declared it the best phentermine alternative supplement. The PhenQ weight loss pill helps you reduce your body weight with no difficult diets and exercises.

This phentermine alternative weight loss supplement costs around $69.95 for one bottle!

How Does PhenQ Work?

The PhenQ over-the-counter phentermine supplement is 100% natural and organic and has a five-action formula to help in speeding up your fat loss process. It is one of the most sold prescription phentermine substitutes.

The PhenQ weight loss supplement helps you reduce your body weight naturally and effortlessly.

PhenGold

Product Overview Product Category Phentermine Alternative Ingredients Caffeine, L-tyrosine, Rhodiola, green tea, capsaicin, etc. Servings Per Container 90 capsules Price $74.99

PhenGold is also one of the top phentermine alternative pills. It is a natural phentermine alternative that claims to help you have a jumpstart in your weight loss journey. This weight loss pill acts by causing appetite suppression in your body.

Phen Gold is considered the best phentermine alternative supplement as it uses a multi-action formula for losing weight. This weight loss supplement is made from clinically proven ingredients and a money-back guarantee.

The PhenGold contains many body fat burner ingredients such as green coffee, cayenne pepper, L-tyrosine, green tea, and vitamin b3, b6, and b12. The ingredients are the natural alternatives to phentermine, giving similar weight loss benefits.

You can make fat burning easy for you by buying PhenGold for $59.99 only!

How Does PhenGold Work?

One of the top phentermine alternatives, Phen Gold, can help suppress the appetite for fat burning. This phentermine alternative claims to give results similar to those obtained from prescription medications by appetite suppression.

It helps suppress appetite and prevent weight gain, raises the energy level, and builds lean muscle mass. PhenGold also claims to have no side effects.

If you are worried about its formulation, you’ll be assured that it is vegan and soy, dairy & gluten-free. So you can care about allergies and the environment while also having weight loss benefits.

Phen24

Product Overview Product Category Phentermine Alternative Ingredients L-phenylalanine, cayenne pepper, guarana extract, caffeine, iodine, etc Servings Per Container 30 capsules Price Starting from $59.00

Another great phentermine alternative, Phen24, helps you lose weight by inducing appetite suppression. It uses natural ingredients to suppress appetite and facilitate fat burning. This phentermine over-the-counter or phentermine OTC alternative focuses on thermogenesis during the sleep and wake cycle to boost your metabolism and weight loss benefits.

Phen24 aims to keep cortisol levels in check to avoid weight gain, low metabolism, sleeplessness and build lean muscle mass. The natural appetite suppressant comes in two bottles- one for the day and the other for the night.

The pills contain zinc manganese, coppers, iodine, caffeine, etc., and body fat burner foods like cayenne pepper, Griffonia extract, green tea, and hops. These ingredients aid in raising energy levels.

You can try Phen24 to lose weight starting at just $74.99 for one pack now! There are offers if you buy more than one pack at once.

How Does Phen24 Work?

One of the best natural OTC phentermine alternatives, Phen24, has a different approach to helping you lose weight. It enables you to increase your metabolism and balance your cortisol levels to induce fat burning, get lean muscle mass and raise energy levels.

This is one of the top phentermine alternative pills that uses body fat burner ingredients that are harvested naturally. Because of Phen24’s unique approach to weight loss, it is gaining so much popularity among buyers.

PhenAprin

Product Overview Product Category Phentermine Alternative Ingredients L-Phenylalanine, L-Carnitine, DHEA, Caffeine anhydrous, etc. Servings Per Container 60 capsules Price $39.95

The list of the top phentermine alternative pills can not be complete without PhenAprin. It is the best phentermine alternative supplement as it uses only natural ingredients to remove your stubborn fat through appetite suppression. This phentermine alternative diet pill also helps control your food cravings and fat production.

PhelAprin is a natural phentermine alternative that contains L-Phenylalanine, Alpha lipoic acid, Theobromine, Caffeine Anhydrous, L-Taurine, L-Carnitine, and DHEA. This phentermine over-the-counter or phentermine OTC alternative is a nutraceutical-grade diet pill that helps in inducing fat burning. You can now get PhenAprin for as low as $39.95!

How Does PhenAprin Work?

PhenAprin, in the natural OTC phentermine alternatives, works by promoting a feeling of fullness. It is a fat burner diet pill quickly absorbed into the body. This phentermine over-the-counter also raises your energy levels and mood levels.

The PhenAprin phentermine alternative supplement also caters to balancing thermogenesis. Most users claim that this is better than the other prescription phentermine substitutes they have taken before. They seem to have more balanced energy levels, better lean muscle mass, and faster fat burning.

Phena-Lean

Product Overview Product Category Phentermine Alternative Ingredients Vitamin B3, caffeine, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, ginseng, etc Servings Per Container 60 capsules Price $57.99

Phena-Lean is a natural phentermine alternative that claims to speed up your weight loss process immensely. Since getting phentermine over-the-counter without prescription is not possible, natural OTC alternatives of phentermine like PhenaLean help many people try to burn their stubborn fat.

One of the top phentermine alternative pills, PhenaLean, is made up of natural ingredients including a potent appetite suppressant. Some of the ingredients used in the formulation of PhenLean are Vitamin B3, Caffeine Anhydrous, Chromium Picolinate, L-Theanine, Bitter Orange, Ginseng Extract, and L-Tyrosine.

This phentermine alternative diet pill can help you lose a few pounds, slow down fat production, and minimize food cravings. Along with fat-burning, PhenaLean also helps in increasing your metabolism.

How Does Phena-Lean Work?

With acquiring phentermine over-the-counter becoming difficult, phentermine alternative supplement PhenaLean is an excellent fat burner substitute. Like some other prescription phentermine substitutes, PhenaLean is also made from natural alternatives of phentermine- an appetite suppressant. The PhenaLean diet pill has many weight loss benefits.

Phentermine alternative dietary supplements also have other benefits like rising energy levels and building lean muscle mass.

How Did We Rank The Best Phentermine Alternatives?

How exactly did we declare these five as the best natural alternatives to phentermine? Like one would judge a weight loss drug on several parameters, we also graded these weight loss supplements on many parameters to find the best ones.

The parameters were chosen for their effectiveness in aiding weight loss according to the brand’s policies and other benefits & effects of the alternatives. Only those products which passed our test made it to the list.

This idea is that even though your goal is to lose weight using a phentermine alternative, your trust and value for money should not be compromised.

Transparency Of The Company and Product

It was of utmost importance that the manufacturer of a particular phentermine alternative supplement was transparent about its ingredients, formulation methods and procedures, and effects and side effects, amongst other things.

Frauds and marketing trickery are common in the weight loss diet pill market. Therefore transparency was a necessary criterion for us while selecting over-the-counter phentermine alternatives.

For us, a good phentermine HCl alternative is the one whose brand states its objectives, usage, and scientific research behind the formulation available to its customers who wish to lose weight using their product to make an informed choice.

Company Standing

Company reputation matters to everyone when looking to buy a particular product. And it did so to us as well when we looked for a phentermine HCl alternative. We searched various resources to identify whether the phentermine alternative supplement company we were looking at was reputed and known for its quality production.

We specifically looked for manufacturers of weight loss diet pills that have built an excellent reputation in the industry. We were also cautious about scamming alternatives for phentermine over-the-counter. Anything less than perfect was a no for us. And this is how we were able to bring up the best for you.

Ingredients Used

Ingredients are the most important things to look for in a phentermine alternative supplement. Caffeine, for instance, aids in weight loss by increasing the BMR. Thus if an over-the-counter phentermine alternative contains a good amount of caffeine releasing contents, it is an excellent alternative to consider. Similarly, some other substances also help you lose weight faster and more healthily.

Also, we preferred using natural ingredients in the products over artificial ones. The products that contain elements that cater to faster weight loss are the ones that caught our eye.

Dosage

It is often seen that even though the right ingredients are added to the over-the-counter phentermine pills, their dosage does not match. A good phentermine alternative has the right ingredients in the correct quantities or doses.

This is seen sometimes in weight loss drug medications too. If the dosage and the ingredients of the phentermine alternative are not coherent, then the fat-burning may not be as quick as the customer may desire, leading to dissatisfaction.

We looked for the correct dosage in the phentermine alternative before selecting it for our top five list.

Effectiveness And Deliverability

As we just talked about, the results are desired only when the ingredients have the proper doses. This is what determines the effectiveness of the over-the-counter phentermine substitutes.

Thus, for us, the best phentermine alternative supplements were those that were the most effective. And even in this, we ensured that the phentermine alternative brands were able to prove scientifically that their weight loss diet pills helped the customers burn fat and lose weight faster.

This factor helped us rule out a lot of undeserving products during our research since most pills could not show proven effectiveness in aiding weight loss.

Safety and Side Effects

The best phentermine alternative supplements are those which are safe for consumption. Most prescription-based phentermine drugs are not safe for pregnant women and people with cardiac issues, thyroid diseases, high blood pressure, etc.

That is why we ensured that we found products that were at least safer than a prescription drug. If you buy phentermine online, you must also keep it in mind to confirm whether the drug is safe for you to consume.

We checked for lab tests and third-party verifications to list only the safe phentermine substitute products. As you burn fat, you are certainly protected from adverse effects.

A safe phentermine substitute should not have any side effects. Most people prefer supplements instead of prescription drugs because those drugs have proven and frequent side effects.

The best phentermine alternative supplements do not have significant side effects. However, even if a weight loss drug does not have any side effects, pregnant or nursing women should consult a medical professional before consuming it.

We took special care to check for the side effects of each product before mentioning them.

Honest Customer Feedback

An excellent alternative to phentermine diet pills is the one that is liked by most of its users. Customer satisfaction is the best way to check if the product is worthy or not.

Even though people lose weight with phentermine prescriptions, they tend to favor the use of natural alternatives due to the side effects. Customer reviews give us feedback on how the market has perceived the product and whether it meets the mark.

We ensured that the weight loss diet pills we ended up recommending to you had great customer reviews already and were suggested by most of their users.

Money-Back Guarantee

Many companies selling alternatives to phentermine diet pills offer a money-back guarantee. If you do not get the results from taking their phentermine alternative supplements, they refund you for your money. This is important because most phentermine drug substitutes cost about $30- $100, which is not a small amount.

Therefore, you know that you either get fitter or do not lose the money with the money-back guarantee. We looked for the best phentermine alternative supplements that have this refund policy. This is an excellent thing to look for since it assures you that you will not get scammed.

Advertised Benefits

Suppose a weight-loss drug or a supplement claims to contain natural ingredients and natural appetite suppressants. In that case, it should be able to prove it and also deliver results according to those ingredients.

The best phentermine alternative supplements should always be able to deliver all the benefits they claim. Also, since they are different from prescription medications, they should not make false claims of being able to match them. We ensured that there were tangible proofs of delivering the benefits if a phentermine alternative supplement were to qualify for our list.

Recommended/Formulated By People With Medical Background

Appetite suppressants are sensitive components that should be added cautiously to form weight loss pills. The use of phentermine alternatives to lose weight has recently gained much attention but has less information available to people other than medical practitioners.

We ensured that professionals in medicine and nutrition had formulated the phentermine alternative supplement we suggested. After all, a phentermine alternative must be formulated with careful research to present the best results.

Price and Affordability

The affordability of a product is significant. The phentermine substitutes cost less and are as high as the brands may quote. A phentermine alternative supplement may be highly effective and contain the best ingredients, but it is no good if its cost is too high.

The phentermine alternative weight loss pills should be priced according to their effectiveness in aiding fat loss. You do not need to spend fortunes on a phentermine alternative to lose weight.

We ensured that the price of the alternatives we selected was justified. We even dug up some discounts, too, so you can save a little more.

How Does Science Back Up Phentermine Alternatives?

Most alternatives to phentermine contain natural appetite suppressants. They also have natural ingredients like green coffee, green tea extract, cayenne pepper, and fibers.

Green coffee and green tea extract in phentermine alternative contain caffeine. Caffeine is scientifically proven to aid in fat loss. According to a review published by NCBI, caffeine consumption can increase the rate at which you lose weight. Green tea is quite fulfilling and is highly recommended for fat loss.

Along with the benefits of green tea, cayenne pepper is another ingredient added to the phentermine alternative that helps lose some weight. It contains capsaicin that has anti-obesity effects on the human body. According to a study, it helps raise metabolism and boosts calorie burning.

Fiber is known to keep you full for longer and thus indirectly acts as a natural appetite suppressant. According to a study done in NCBI, fiber intake makes low-calorie diets easier to follow and thus helps lose weight.

These were just a few examples. Many compounds in natural foods and herbs can act as alternatives to phentermine. A combination of such ingredients and other elements that help shed weight and keep general well-being are used in phentermine pills alternatives.

These duplicate body weight loss raised energy levels and metabolism through appetite suppression and a better sleep cycle. This is how phentermine alternative weight loss pills are backed up by science in how they may cater to quicker fat loss.

Are There Any Prescription Pills That Work Similar To Phentermine?

There are other options available for losing weight besides phentermine. One option is the prescription medication Orlistat. It is used to treat obesity. Another option is the diet pill Xenical. It has been proven to reduce fat absorption.

Both of these drugs are prescribed by doctors only after trying phentermine first. They are usually given to overweight patients who do not lose enough weight on their own.

Orlistat

It was initially developed in Japan and approved there in 1996. It is now marketed in over 50 countries around the world.

This drug reduces the amount of fat that enters the body from food. It does so by inhibiting an enzyme called lipase. Lipase helps break down fats found in foods. By blocking this enzyme, Orlistat prevents the breakdown of fats in the stomach. As a result, people taking Orlistat tend to consume fewer calories.

Orlistat has been studied extensively and is generally considered safe. Some studies have shown that it may cause some mild gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea or constipation. These symptoms should resolve within a few days.

However, contact your physician immediately if you experience severe abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, or other severe side effects.

Xenical

This drug contains a chemical similar to estrogen. It works by slowing down the rate at which the body absorbs nutrients from food. This slows down the growth of new cells and decreases the number of calories needed to maintain normal cell function.

In general, both of these medications are safe and effective. But they are not without risks. Some of the possible side effects include:

Abdominal cramping: This occurs when the colon becomes irritated due to the presence of too much fat.

Bloating: This occurs when the intestines become swollen because of the excess fluid produced by the liver.

Constipation: When the stool moves slowly through the intestine, it causes bloating and pain.

Diarrhea: If the stool passes quickly through the intestines, it can lead to dehydration.

Heartburn: This occurs when the esophagus is inflamed due to acid reflux.

Nausea: This occurs when the stomach produces excessive amounts of acids.

Vomiting: This occurs when the throat muscles contract uncontrollably.

Weakness: This occurs when the body lacks energy.

Is Phentermine Safe?

Yes, phentermine is safe. However, it is still classified as an addictive substance. People who use it regularly often end up developing dependence. This means that they become addicted to the drug.

People who abuse phentermine can develop serious health problems. These include heart disease, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, insomnia, seizures, and psychosis.

In some cases, people who take phentermine experience withdrawal symptoms. These include irritability, restlessness, sweating, shaking, muscle aches, and headaches.

If you stop using phentermine suddenly, you could suffer from severe withdrawal symptoms. This is why it is categorized as a schedule IV drug. A schedule IV drug carries a higher risk of addiction than other drugs.

Phentermine should never be used if you have any cardiovascular condition or seizure disorder. If you have any of these conditions, talk to your doctor about whether phentermine is right.

What Are Some Other Popular Phentermine Alternatives?

There are many alternative treatments available for weight loss. Some of them work by suppressing appetite, while others reduce calorie intake.

The following list includes some of the most popular alternatives to phentermine:

Fen-Phen

There are many alternatives to phentermine that work in different ways. The most common choice is Fen-Phen. This medication was first introduced in 1959. It contained fenfluramine (an appetite suppressant) and dexfenfluramine (a serotonin reuptake inhibitor). Both of these chemicals were removed from the market in 1997.

Bupropion

Bupropion is another popular alternative to phentermine. It is also known as Wellbutrin. It works by increasing levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. Dopamine and norepinephrine are neurotransmitters that help regulate moods and emotions.

Cholestyramine

Cholestyramine is a prescription pill that reduces cholesterol absorption. It is usually taken with meals. This prescription pill works by pumping bile salts into the small intestine, where they bind to fat molecules and prevent them from being absorbed.

Lorcaserin

Lorcaserin is a new anti-obesity agent. It acts on the brain’s hypothalamus gland, suppressing hunger signals and increasing satiety signals. The FDA has approved Lorcaserin for the long-term treatment of obesity.

Liraglutide

Liraglutide is a synthetic human GLP-1 analog. It helps increase insulin secretion. Insulin stimulates fat cells to release stored fat into the bloodstream. This medication works by stimulating the pancreas to produce more insulin.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract contains catechins. Catechins are antioxidants that may help prevent cancer. Green tea extract is believed to help burn calories. Catechins may also improve memory function.

Herbal Supplements

Herbal supplements contain natural ingredients. Many herbal products are sold over-the-counter. Herbs like green tea, Ginkgo Biloba, and St John’s wort have been shown to have health benefits. However, there is little scientific evidence to prove their effectiveness.

Ibudone

Ibudone is a prescription drug that inhibits lipase activity. Lipase breaks down fats. It is thought to help burn calories. Ibudone is only prescribed when dieting fails to produce results. Ibudone can cause serious side effects such as liver damage.

Neuropeptide

Neuropeptide Y is a neurohormone. It affects eating behavior and promotes feelings of fullness. It also causes people to feel more motivated to exercise.

Obestatin

Obestatin is a peptide hormone produced by the gastrointestinal tract. It helps control appetite. Obestatin is found in the stomach, small intestine, colon, rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix, and bile ducts.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a flavonoid antioxidant. Quercetin is found in apples, onions, broccoli, red wine, green tea, and chocolate. Quercetin helps reduce inflammation. Studies show that quercetin may be effective at reducing weight gain.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are a compound found in raspberries and are used to make raspberry-flavored foods. The FDA does not approve these compounds for use as an aid to weight loss.

Sibutramine

Sibutramine is a drug that works by suppressing appetite. They were once commonly prescribed for weight loss but have now been banned because they cause heart problems. Sibutramine act by increasing levels of norepinephrine and serotonin in the brain. Norepinephrine and serotonin stimulate the body’s metabolism.

Synephrine HCl

Synephrine hydrochloride is a naturally occurring substance found in many plants. It is derived from bitter almonds. The chemical name is 1-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-2-aminopropane hydrochloride. It is used in dietary supplements. Some studies suggest it may help burn fat.

Taurine

Taurine is a sulfur-containing amino acid found in animal tissues. It is also present in some vegetables and fruits. Taurine is needed for average growth and development. Taurine is also involved in maintaining healthy eyesight.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 has several functions in the body. It helps maintain blood sugar levels and aids in protein synthesis. Vitamin B6 is essential for the proper functioning of the nervous system and is vital for hormone production. Vitamin B6 is also necessary for the formation of red blood cells.

Yohimbine HCL

Yohimbine is an alkaloid extracted from the bark of the Yohimbe tree (Pausinystalia Yohimbe). It acts on alpha two receptors in the brain to inhibit noradrenaline release, reducing hunger and increasing energy expenditure. Yohimbine is often combined with ephedra or caffeine.

The Best Phentermine Alternatives Available Final Verdict

Since over-the-counter phentermine prescriptions are reserved, and phentermine isn’t the best drug to go to for losing weight, it is a good idea to choose phentermine alternatives. The phentermine alternatives work by suppressing your appetite without using phentermine, thus helping you lose weight.

These supplement weight loss diet pills aid in quick fat loss. When coupled with a healthy diet and light exercise, the results can be even better. More importantly, they are legal to be bought without needing a prescription.

When the natural alternatives compare with the synthetic ones, the obvious outcome is a preference for the supplements with natural extracts. Many natural substances like green tea, green coffee, and cayenne pepper have properties that cater to fat loss in various ways, such as increasing your BMR. Green tea extract and green coffee are especially great ingredients in such alternatives.

Therefore, we suggest that for losing those extra pounds off of your body without causing any damage to it, you must give phentermine alternative supplements a try!

And while doing so, you should keep in mind that the best phentermine alternative for you is the one that suits you best in terms of your weight goals and your budget. The suggestions we made shall come in handy in deciding for sure.