Best Liver Supplements

Many factors affect liver health. One thing is for sure; you cannot live properly without your liver. You need this organ every step of the way, and there is no denying just how important it is to maintain the proper health of your liver and prevent conditions that damage your liver.

Your liver has many functions in the body. It is essential to process all the fat you are consuming and ensure you don’t develop unhealthy and uncontrolled levels of fat stored elsewhere in your body.

Furthermore, your liver is vital in filtering out different kinds of toxic substances from your body. It might be a good idea to get hold of some good quality liver supplements to protect your liver from damage and nourish it from within.

Many conditions affect the liver and result in the improper health of the organ. These conditions include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver injuries, hepatitis, and so on. These supplements do not claim to cure or treat liver disease.

However, they might be able to promote liver health by providing sufficient nutrients that could improve the overall health of your body and protect the liver from associated damage that could impair its proper functioning.

The ingredients in these supplements could play an essential role in promoting liver function at optimal levels so that the liver can do its job for the body without suffering from fatigue or other conditions. Some of the natural ingredients in these supplements include milk thistle, licorice root, orange peel extract, etc.

However, it is not a very good idea to depend on supplements alone to maintain the health of your liver. You need to consider other factors, and these lifestyle factors may play a more critical role than everything else.

You need to maintain a proper and balanced diet rich in multiple nutrients, including micronutrients and antioxidants, so that you can remove toxins from your liver regularly, which is very important for liver health.

Meanwhile, you could use these supplements to promote better health for your liver in the long run. The best supplements we identified for you in 2022 include the following.

Which Are The Best Liver Supplements in 2022?

The following are the best liver supplements on the market today, but before that, here is a summary of the different dietary supplements:

Organifi Liver Reset Best supplements for the overall health of the liver Live Conscious LiverWell General liver health support. 1MD LiverMD Uses safe and high-quality ingredients ZenithLabs Zenith Detox For detox and cleansing of the liver. Amy Myers MD Liver Support Top supplements formulated by a real doctor. Gundry MD Complete Liver Support Dr. approved the formula for liver health. PureHealth Research Liver Health Advanced liver health support supplements. Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support Offers comprehensive liver health support ActivatedYou Morning Complete Natural and safe ingredients for general use PhytAge Labs Urgent Liver 911 Supplements capable of promoting overall liver health. VitaPost Liver Support Plus Natural and safe supplements. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution Comprehensive guide to improve liver health.

Organifi Liver Reset

Product Overview Core Ingredients Dandelion Root, Triphala, Artichoke Leaf Extract, Milk Thistle, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects reported Price $27.95

Organifi Liver Reset is easily one of the best liver supplements on the market for numerous reasons. Organifi Liver Reset has gathered an excellent reputation over the years.

This entirely balanced liver supplement uses choice ingredients like milk thistle, dandelion root, artichoke leaf, etc., to prevent damage to the liver and protect it in multiple ways.

These liver detox pills do not claim to eliminate the chronic liver disease. They can promote liver health and could potentially prevent you from suffering from liver diseases.

There are no toxic chemicals present in these pills. Sadly, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is one of the most common liver disorders.

The company does not claim to reverse liver damage, but it may promote healthy liver function through continued use.

Live Conscious LiverWell

Product Overview Core Ingredients Altilix, Dandelion root, Triphala Churna, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects reported Price $25.99

Live Conscious LiverWell enables its users to increase their overall liver health, and this balanced liver supplement also boosts metabolism. You need to take two capsules daily to acquire the desired benefits, and these are some of the best liver supplements on the market.

It could help the immune system, which could potentially help prevent the occurrence of chronic liver disease. These supplements could help to control the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

This supplement contains milk thistle, ALA, and NAC as active components that protect the liver from damage. This supplement does not claim to treat liver disorders, but it could improve general liver health thanks to the carefully composed liver health formula.

There are several lifestyle factors that you need to take into consideration besides using the supplement to keep your liver healthy. The actions of the supplement are enhanced further if you follow a better lifestyle and avoid fatty foods.

1MD LiverMD

Product Overview Core Ingredients EVNolMax, Siliphos Bioavailable Silybin, Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), Zinc, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects reported Price $40.99

1MD LiverMD is among the best liver supplements to help prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

This liver support supplement with milk thistle is known to have positive effects in preventing chronic liver disease.

While you might not be able to prevent all liver diseases using these liver health supplements, they could help you in the long run by preventing the occurrence of fatty liver.

Some of the ingredients in these liver health supplements, including milk thistle, Vitamin E, Zinc, etc., can reduce inflammation and potentially prevent brain and liver damage.

Suppose you are suffering from any chronic condition affecting your liver health. In that case, you must consult a licensed healthcare provider before taking any supplements and consider avoiding lifestyle factors that cause these diseases.

Zenith Labs Zenith Detox

Product Overview Core Ingredients Schisandra Berry extract, Setria Glutathione, L – Methionine, Silymarin Milk Thistle extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects reported Price $49.00

Zenith Labs Zenith Detox is a reputable liver support supplement that contains safe and natural ingredients that could potentially prevent the occurrence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

This supplement contains enough anti-oxidant-based ingredients that could prevent the occurrence of inflammation resulting in liver disease.

These are natural and organic liver health supplements. Some of the ingredients used include Setria glutathione and L-methionine.

These supplements may help to slow down the causes of brain and liver damage. You cannot use these supplements to treat liver damage, but they could help promote optimal liver function and better functioning of the immune system.

Amy Myers MD Liver Support

Product Overview Core Ingredients Selenium, Milk Thistle Extract, ALA, and L-Glutathione Servings Per Container 60 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $38.22

This is one of the top liver supplements on the market today. You can use these supplements for the general improvement of liver health.

Amy Myers MD Liver Support is a liver supplement that an actual doctor backs; therefore, it is highly potent. These pills could help prevent the causes of chronic liver diseases and function as brain and liver health supplements.

These supplements may not be able to prevent liver damage, but they could promote optimal liver function in the long run. If you notice elevated liver enzymes, you must consult with the doctor immediately rather than depending on supplements.

Gundry MD Complete Liver Support

Product Overview Core Ingredients Dandelion root extract, Orange peel extract, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $19.48

This liver supplement offers general liver wellbeing and support and could help keep your liver healthier.

This is a liver supplement produced by an actual doctor, and it might be capable of preventing liver disease due to nutrient deficiencies.

Gundry MD Complete Liver Support brings you essential, affordable liver health supplements, and these pills are rich in good ingredients that could help detox your liver.

You could use these supplements to improve the functioning of your liver cells and improvise your general liver function. The ingredients may perform a liver detox.

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula

Product Overview Core Ingredients Ginger Powder, Organic Alfalfa Powder, Artichoke extract, Dandelion root extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $62.10

PureHealth Research Liver Health Formula contains ingredients like dandelion root and does not claim to cure liver disease.

Conditions like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease could be prevented using the PureHealth Research Liver Health Supplement as these liver health supplements may improve the function of the liver cells.

PureHealth Research Liver Health Supplement could help improve liver function, support liver health, and enhance immune system functioning.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support

Product Overview Core Ingredients NAC, ALA, Milk Thistle Extract, Selenium, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects reported Price $49.95

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Liver Support supplements are a leading liver supplement company bringing you top liver health supplements.

These supplements may help improve your liver cells and could impact liver function. These supplements could help support liver health but are not enough for optimal health.

You need to practice proper liver detox to optimize liver function completely.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Product Overview Core Ingredients Green Superfood Blend, Metabolic Blend, Liver Supporting Blend, Adaptogens, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $79.00

ActivatedYou Morning Complete offers advanced liver wellness and support, and this liver supplement may help prevent liver disease.

These are some of the best liver health supplements on the market and may help improve optimal liver health. It has an advanced liver health formula that helps keep your liver healthy and prevent liver problems.

Some ingredients may help with liver detox and could optimize liver function.

Phytage Labs Urgent Liver 911

Product Overview Core Ingredients Silymarin, Curcumin, Yarrow Flower, etc Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $69.95

Phytage Labs Urgent Liver 911 supplements offer advanced liver support. Every liver supplement brought to you by Phytage Labs is tested for quality.

These liver health supplements improve the functioning of the liver cells in your body and could potentially help to improve your overall liver function. These pills may support liver health and improve your immune system.

VitaPost Liver Support Plus

Product Overview Core Ingredients Artichoke extract, Dandelion root, beetroot extract, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Side Effects No side effects were reported. Price $23.95

VitaPost Liver Support Plus, liver supplements not only offer liver support, but this liver supplement has multiple benefits. You could use VitaPost Liver Support Plus to enjoy long-term benefits.

These liver health supplements contain organic ingredients that could help improve your liver cells and function.

These pills support liver health using a unique liver health formula that could keep your liver healthy and may improve your immune system.

Bonus Guide – The Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution

The Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution is not a liver supplement, unlike the liver supplements on our list that offer liver support. This is a bonus guide that gives you valuable insights on how you could prevent liver disease.

You learn how to naturally promote liver health and get tips on how you could enable liver function. You will learn about ways through which you could achieve optimal liver health.

There is no secret liver health formula; just direct tips on how you can keep your liver healthy.

Why Is Liver Health Important?

Liver health is essential for overall good health. The liver plays a vital role in detoxification, metabolism, digestion, immunity, and blood clotting. If your liver isn’t working correctly, you can experience fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, or yellow skin and eyes.

Lifestyle choices such as alcohol consumption, smoking, poor nutrition, and lack of exercise can damage the liver. In addition, certain medications, infections, toxins, and genetic disorders can also cause liver problems.

Liver health is essential because it helps regulate other body organ systems. For example, the liver produces bile, which aids in digestion. When the liver is damaged, it becomes less efficient at producing bile, leading to digestive issues.

As it must have been established, liver health is essential for good health. But why? Let’s understand the importance of a healthy liver in detail:

Healthy Livers Are Essential To Good Digestion

The liver is responsible for breaking down food into smaller molecules that are easier for our bodies to absorb. It does this by converting nutrients from foods we eat into substances called bile acids.

Bile acids help break down fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins. They also aid in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, K, and beta carotene.

Healthy Livers Help With Metabolism And Weight Loss

When the liver works well, it produces more enzymes and hormones that help with weight loss. These include leptin (which regulates appetite), insulin (which controls sugar levels), glucagon (which promotes energy use), and ghrelin (which stimulates hunger).

Healthy Livers Make You Feel Better All Over

When the liver produces too much bilirubin, it becomes jaundiced. Jaundice is characterized by yellowing of the eyes and skin. People with jaundice feel tired, weak, listless, nauseous, have stomach pain, diarrhea, constipation, headaches, fever, chills, muscle aches, loss of appetite, dark urine, pale stools, and light-colored bowel movements.

When the liver functions correctly, it makes chemicals called cytokines that boost immune system function. This includes interleukins, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, and others. Cytokines also work with T cells, natural killer cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. Together, these cells fight off viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, and cancerous tumors.

Healthy Livers Keep Your Immune System Strong

When the liver is healthy, it makes proteins called antibodies that fight infection. Antibodies protect against viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and other pathogens. A healthy immune system keeps you protected from illness and injury.

However, when the liver is not functioning correctly, it cannot produce enough antibodies to defend against illness. As a result, the immune system may be compromised, leaving you vulnerable to diseases like hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, herpes simplex virus, and cytomegalovirus.

Healthy Livers Protect Against Cancer

Cancer cells proliferate and divide uncontrollably. They invade surrounding tissues and spread through the body. Because of this, cancerous tumors form in various parts of the body. Liver cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, the five leading causes of death among Americans are lung, prostate, colon, breast, and liver.

Usually, the liver keeps cancer under control through its ability to make glutathione. Glutathione is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and prevents DNA mutations. Unfortunately, it doesn’t do its job when the liver is unhealthy. This leads to higher rates of cancer.

Healthy Livers Promote Overall Well Being

A healthy liver improves sleep quality, mood, memory, concentration, and mental clarity. Studies show that people who regularly consume green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, whole grains, fish, and olive oil live longer than those who don’t.

Healthy Livers Prevent Disease

There are many ways that a healthy liver can prevent disease. First, it reduces inflammation, lowering your risk of heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and certain cancers.

Second, it increases detoxification, which removes toxins from the body. Third, it boosts immunity, which helps to keep you safe from infections. Lastly, it keeps blood pressure low, cholesterol levels regular, and triglycerides within acceptable limits.

Healthy Livers Strengthen Bones

Osteoporosis affects about half of all women over 50 years old. Bone density decreases at least 1% per year after menopause.

Fortunately, eating plenty of calcium-rich foods such as dairy products, leafy greens, salmon, sardines, tofu, broccoli, and almonds can help slow or reverse osteoporosis. Calcium also builds stronger bones, while vitamin D helps transport calcium throughout the body.

Healthy Livers Improve Skin Health

The skin is one of the largest organs in the human body. It protects the environment and helps regulate temperature. When the liver isn’t working right, it has trouble producing adequate amounts of protein, glucose, amino acids, and other compounds needed for good skin health. This results in dry, flaky, dull, or scaly skin.

Healthy Liver For Help You Live Longer

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2020, more than 23 million people will die prematurely yearly due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). NCDs include cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

These conditions often affect the liver because they cause damage to the organ’s tissues. For example, cirrhosis occurs when scarring replaces healthy tissue and causes the liver to become enlarged.

Healthy Livers Are Important To Children

Children need a healthy liver just like adults do. The liver plays a crucial role in children’s growth and development. Without enough nutrients, the liver cannot produce proper growth hormones. Also, the liver processes medications and poisons that may be ingested.

If the liver is not functioning correctly, these substances build up in the bloodstream and can harm the brain, kidneys, lungs, and other vital organs.

What Is A Liver Detoxification?

Liver detoxification is a process where harmful chemicals are removed from the body. It involves several steps, including:

Cleansing

Flushing out

Healing

Restoring

Rejuvenation

Regeneration

How Does A Liver Cleanse Work?

Liver cleansing works by removing toxins from the body through urine, sweat, tears, saliva, and stool. Most of us have some degree of toxic buildup in our bodies. Some of this comes from our food, but most come from environmental pollutants.

Toxins enter the body through the mouth, nose, eyes, ears, skin, lungs, stomach, intestines, bladder, vagina, penis, rectum, and anus.

They can also get into the body through air pollution, water, soil, household cleaning supplies, cosmetics, furniture, carpets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, dental fillings, medical devices, drugs, alcohol, tobacco smoke, secondhand smoke, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, radiation, heavy metals, and industrial waste.

Why Do We Need A Liver Detoxification Process?

Our bodies were designed to function with a clean system. However, modern life exposes us to too much toxicity. Our bodies don’t always know how to handle it. That’s why we need to detoxify regularly so our systems can work efficiently.

Here are a few reasons why you should look to detox your liver:

Your Body Needs It!

Your body needs a regular detoxification process to keep it running smoothly. Otherwise, your immune system will be compromised, and your energy levels will suffer.

Your Skin Will Look Better

When your liver works well, it produces bile, an essential component of sebum production. Sebum keeps your skin moisturized and protects against infection. Bile also aids digestion and helps break down fats and cholesterol. When your liver is overloaded with toxins, it doesn’t produce as much bile. As a result, your skin looks unhealthy and greasy.

You’ll Feel Better

If your liver isn’t performing its job correctly, it won’t be able to remove toxins from your bloodstream. Your body will have to work harder to flush them out. Over time, this could lead to fatigue, headaches, depression, anxiety, and memory loss.

You Can Live Longer

Taking care of your liver makes sense if you want to live longer. Studies show that people who drink green tea or eat foods rich in antioxidants tend to live longer. Green tea contains catechins which help fight free radicals.

Antioxidants help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that contain one or more unpaired electrons. They’re usually produced during normal metabolism. But if there aren’t enough antioxidants to neutralize them, they can cause cell damage. The good news is that eating healthy foods rich in antioxidants can help prevent free radical damage.

You Could Get Sick Less Often

The liver performs many functions besides detoxifying the body. One of these is producing antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that defend the body against foreign substances such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and other toxins. If your liver isn’t functioning correctly, it may not be producing enough antibodies. As a result, you may become vulnerable to illness.

You May Have More Energy

A healthy liver has fewer problems dealing with stress than an overworked liver. Stress causes the release of cortisol, a hormone that increases inflammation and slows down the liver’s ability to detoxify. In addition, chronic stress can contribute to weight gain. When your liver is stressed, it stores fat instead of burning it for energy.

You Might Be Able To Lose Weight Easier

A healthy liver can burn excess calories faster than a sluggish one. It does this by converting stored fat into energy. Fatty acids are used as fuel when your body burns carbohydrates. When your liver works at total capacity, it can convert up to 20% of your daily calorie intake into fatty acid energy.

You’ll Sleep Better

Sleep plays a significant role in keeping your liver healthy. During sleep, your liver cleanses itself by removing waste products. When your liver is tired, it releases less serotonin, a chemical that regulates sleep cycles. Serotonin helps induce sleepiness. So, when your liver isn’t doing its job correctly, it might keep you awake at night.

How To Keep Your Liver Healthy Naturally?

Here are a few tips that can help you keep your liver healthy naturally so that you can be free from all sorts of liver diseases:

Eat Foods Rich in Vitamins A, C & E

Vitamin A supports the immune system and promotes healthy eyesight. Vitamin C boosts immunity and fights infections, and vitamin E reduces inflammation. These vitamins are found in fruits like oranges, strawberries, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, and kale.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Water flushes toxins through your kidneys and liver. Drinking water before meals can reduce bloating and discomfort after eating, and also, drinking water while you can improve endurance and speed.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body and damages the liver. Consuming alcohol also leads to dehydration since it takes about three quarts of fluid to digest just one ounce of beer.

Don’t Smoke

Smoking weakens the lungs and harms the heart, blood vessels, and airways. Cigarettes also deplete the body with nutrients and increase the risk of cancer.

Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Your gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria called probiotics. Probiotics play a vital role in digestion and nutrient absorption. They also regulate the immune system. Some studies suggest that probiotics may have anti-cancer properties. Eating fermented foods, including yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, tempeh, miso, and pickles, can promote healthy gut flora.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise improves circulation and oxygen flow throughout the body. This helps remove toxins from the muscles and organs.

Reduce Stress

Stress makes your body produce more cortisol, which triggers the storage of belly fat. Plus, stress suppresses the immune system and interferes with digestion.

Get Enough Rest

When you’re sleeping well, your brain produces chemicals that boost memory and concentration. Lack of sleep throws off your hormones and disrupts your metabolism.

Maintain A Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced diet keeps your digestive tract functioning optimally. The right combination of protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and fluids ensures proper digestion and nutrient assimilation.

Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels

High levels of glucose cause insulin resistance. Insulin resistance causes high levels of triglycerides (fat). High triglyceride levels lead to obesity and diabetes.

Eat More Fruits And Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants that protect against oxidative damage. Antioxidants help prevent the buildup of free radicals in the body. Free radicals trigger cell damage and contribute to aging.

Factors Used To Rank The Best Liver Health Supplements

We had to consider several factors before deciding which supplements made it into our list of the best liver health supplements. There were many deciding factors, including what went into the composition of the liver health supplement, the company standing, etc.

We were very particular about the company’s transparency and whether they were honest about the benefits they advertised. For instance, we ranked those supplements higher that did not promise to cure liver problems.

Instead, we looked for supplements with natural and safe ingredients like milk thistle extract that could potentially lead to an internal environment where your healthy liver could thrive. We were particular about selecting supplements that promoted the action of liver detoxification.

For your liver’s health, you must improve your lifestyle and include plenty of good foods and exercise. We selected those supplements that could work in coordination with a better lifestyle to promote better health for your liver.

Company Standing

The company standing played a vital role in deciding which liver health supplement made it to our list of the best ones. The company’s reputation is critical because you take regular supplements daily for the health of a major organ.

Even though we judged new companies fairly, The reputation of a company did play an essential role in deciding whether we would rank the supplement on our list or not. A healthy liver is a crucial aspect of a healthy lifestyle.

The supplements might not be able to treat your liver problems, but they should play an active role in helping you prevent them in the long run. Because of long-term consumption, the company must hold a strong reputation among regular users.

Transparency

We highly preferred those entirely transparent supplements about their composition and everything else. Transparency is essential when it comes to a supplement that you will be consuming daily.

We preferred those supplements that did not claim miracles like they would be able to get rid of all your liver ailments within a few days. Instead, any liver health supplement that was transparent and open about its actions of potentially promoting liver detoxification by using natural and safe ingredients ranked higher on our list.

Liver problems are caused due to many reasons, and it is essential to take necessary actions to protect liver cells from further damage. Safe and natural supplements might help you maintain a healthy liver for extended periods.

Dosage

The dosage of the ingredients that are present in the liver health supplement played an essential role in deciding whether it was worth being listed on our list or not.

We did not want to overdose you with unwanted ingredients, but the essential elements must be in sufficient doses in the liver detox supplement.

When considering the top detox pills on the market, it is essential to remember that they have all the ingredients necessary to promote different aspects of liver health.

The proper functioning of your liver is essential for different reasons, including maintaining a healthy metabolism. The supplement dosage also matters because you do not want to take too many pills in one day, even though they don’t generally cause any side effects.

Ingredients Used

The ingredients used in the liver health supplement are possibly one of the most critical ranking factors we keep in mind when deciding which supplements would be worthy of labeling as top liver detox pills.

Some of the ingredients we preferred to see in these supplements include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root, yellow dock root, milk thistle extract, alpha-lipoic acid, etc. Ingredients like milk thistle, alpha-lipoic acid, and artichoke extract have a lot of scientific backing, which is why we preferred these ingredients. Moreover, neither milk thistle nor artichoke extract generally causes any side effects to the body.

We prefer those ingredients that are sourced naturally and utterly organic. We looked for relevant studies that indicated whether these supplements contain ingredients that could work towards the protection of your liver.

Moreover, the quality of the ingredients used was also considered when deciding which elements could help you manage and prevent liver problems and give you an overall healthy liver.

Effectiveness

The effectiveness of liver health supplements played an equally important role in deciding whether it was worth being ranked on our list. Nobody expects these supplements to be a viable cure or treatment for liver problems, but they should be able to promote a healthy internal environment for your liver.

We prefer those supplements that might help improve your liver tissue’s health and prevent further damage to the liver. In addition to better lifestyle changes, these supplements should improve your chances of maintaining a healthy liver for a more extended period.

This is why we prefer these supplements, as they contain natural and safe ingredients like milk thistle, which are known to have antioxidant properties. Several studies have indicated that ingredients like milk thistle could help promote better liver health.

Science-Backed Evidence

Scientific evidence was the most important deciding factor. So many things go into the composition of a supplement that claims to help you get rid of liver problems.

A healthy diet is one of the most important things you need to maintain for a healthy liver and other organs that function optimally. A balanced meal plan comprises a healthy diet with all the necessary macro and micronutrients.

These micronutrients are essential because they have been studied by science for ages, and their benefits have been recorded in multiple people. This is why scientific evidence is significant when it comes to the composition of the ingredients that are present in these supplements.

Several ingredients like licorice root, orange peel extract, vitamin E, yellow dock root, and milk thistle extract play essential roles in deciding whether these supplements are effective. Many studies indicate that licorice root benefits the liver’s overall functioning.

Similarly, milk thistle extract also has excellent properties that benefit the liver and improve the organ’s health. The best liver detox supplements contain these ingredients that have been studied and researched thoroughly, and we prefer such supplements over others.

Moreover, ingredients like artichoke leaf and milk thistle are essential for other bodily functions and highly beneficial to a person’s overall health and wellbeing, physically and mentally. These facts are backed by scientific research.

Advertised Benefits

The advertised health benefits play a vital role in deciding whether a supplement is worth being listed on our list of the best liver detox supplements.

We did not just look at the benefits alone but whether these supplements can provide you with these benefits based on the ingredients used in the composition and the quality of the overall supplement.

We give preference to companies that have taken the time to research liver health formulas, understand what makes a good supplement stand out from the rest, and use proper ingredients to achieve these benefits.

Our research and editorial team has done an excellent job of studying the different ingredients in the supplement and understanding their actions better.

We ranked those supplements on our list with ingredients like milk thistle extract. The presence of milk thistle extract contributed better to the antioxidant properties of the supplement.

Just as importantly, we considered those supplements that did not make any false promises through the advertised benefits. We did not list those supplements that claimed to reduce alcohol-induced inflammation ultimately.

Certain factors and lifestyle choices could lead to you suffering from chronic hepatitis B. We do not expect these supplements to provide relief from this condition, which requires immediate medical attention.

Therefore, you must never fall for extremely tall claims made by these supplements but must be realistic with your expectations.

Scientific Evidence Associated With Liver Supplements

Many factors influence a healthy liver and maintain the health of your liver in the long run, as we have seen. Liver supplements might help you maintain your liver’s health, as evidenced by scientific research that has explored the benefits of the different ingredients typically used in producing these herbal dietary supplements.

We can start with the most popular ingredient in these supplements- milk thistle.

Milk thistle extract is a herbal extract that has been shown to produce a substance known as silymarin which could potentially prevent your liver from being damaged. According to studies, milk thistle extract may help you deal better with hepatitis and cirrhosis.

Similarly, the benefits of ingredients like licorice root extract cannot be overlooked for a healthy liver. There is sufficient evidence that indicates that this ingredient has excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which could result in you having a healthy liver.

For a healthy liver, you cannot depend on these supplements as many lifestyle factors come into play. To prevent chronic hepatitis B and liver cirrhosis, you must eat better and regulate your alcohol consumption severely.

Further scientific evidence substantiates the use of ingredients like artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root, vitamin E, and yellow dock root—all these ingredients, including milk thistle, display a high potential for protecting and promoting a healthy liver.

FAQs About Liver Health and Supplementation

Q: What is the difference between a detox and cleanse?

A: Detoxes focus on cleansing the body of toxins by removing them from the bloodstream. Cleanses focus on purifying the body internally by eliminating certain foods or supplements.

Q: How long does a detox take?

A: It depends on how many toxins you want to eliminate. A typical detox lasts for two weeks. However, some people need longer than others. If you feel better after a shorter period, then try it!

Q: Do I need to detox if I eat organic food?

A: Yes, but not necessarily a cleanse. Organic food has fewer pesticides and other harmful substances. But you don’t need to go all-out and avoid processed food altogether.

Q: Is there any evidence that detoxing works?

A: According to research, yes. People who follow a detox program lose weight, gain energy, and reduce their symptoms.

Q: Can I drink coffee during a detox?

A: Coffee contains caffeine, so it’s best to limit yourself to no more than four cups per day. Caffeine increases adrenaline production, which can interfere with the detox process.

The Best Liver Supplements in 2022 Final Verdict

These supplements might be able to affect liver health in the long run positively. Much scientific evidence dictates that these supplements could effectively promote optimal liver health by using natural and safe ingredients like milk thistle and licorice root.

Ultimately, these supplements have limitations, no matter their high-quality ingredients, including milk thistle, licorice root extract, etc. This is because ingredients like milk thistle could promote better liver health but not fix any problems.

If you want to improve your liver health and make a real difference, you must ultimately focus on improving your lifestyle. You must follow a proper and balanced diet and a strict exercise routine while avoiding alcohol as much as possible, and try a top liver supplement above today!