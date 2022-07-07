Best Delta-8 THC Gummies | 5 Top Delta 8 Edible Brand | Prime THC Edible Brands in the Market in 2022

Are you looking for the best Delta-8 THC gummies, but you are unsure which brand to choose? TheIslandNow verifies that you are in the right place.

Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid derived from hemp plants known for its health benefits and healing properties. It is one of the most trendy cannabinoids currently on the market and may help you overcome stress, relax, deal with anxiety and get a mild euphoria. This article may help you find the best THC gummies for your needs. THC Gummies are available in many delicious gummy flavors such as strawberry, green apple, mixed fruit etc. The general ingredients that these edibles contain are sugar, citric acid, food color, corn syrup, natural flavor, vegetable oil & carnauba, and pectin, among other components.

Top 5 Delta-8 Brands Selling THC Gummies In 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop– Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies For Relaxation Hollyweed CBD – Gluten-Free & Vegan THC Gummies Diamond CBD – Full Spectrum THC Edibles For Health Benefits 3Chi– Top Rated Weed Gummies Infused With THC

#1.Exhale Wellness– Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Brand overview

Currently, Exhale Wellness is the best brand based in Los Angeles, with all-natural, vegan, and organic products. Their Delta-9 gummies are 100% vegan-friendly and have fantastic effects. Exhale Wellness focuses on producing only high-quality and potent THC edibles, and its most valuable asset is its customers’ confidence.

This company team comprises researchers, farmers, and cannabis enthusiasts with many years of experience in the organic food industry. They source the hemp from farms in Colorado and ship its products to all 50 US states.

This brand has the best Delta-9 gummies, which may result in better functioning, relaxation, and euphoria. When creating its THC products, the company is transparent and honest with its clients to build trust. They have third-party lab tests on all their products and post the results online on their official website.

Furthermore, Delta-9 gummy’s flavor is delectable and sweet, adding more comfort to its user’s experience. Exhale Wellness sells CBD cartridges, oil, tinctures, soft gels, vapes, and many other CBD and THC products.

Highlights

High potency

Exhale Wellness gummies have very high potency, and each gummy with a 1500 milligrams bottle may be enough for a mild knock-out. For beginners, it would be better to start with a 750 milligrams bottle for a lower dosage.

Safe to use

Exhale Wellness THC gummies are manufactured only from organic hemp and are completely safe. The company tests the cannabinoids derived from organic hemp derived products for purity and quality.

Fair practices

Exhale Wellness offers free shipping with no buying limit. If you are unsatisfied with their products, you can return them, whether they are opened or not. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders.

Flavor choices

Exhale Wellness THC gummies come with many fruit flavors, including orange, apple, pineapple, and strawberry. All gummies with different flavors have different shades and forms.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

Organic and natural ingredients

Certified organic hemp

Wide selection of flavor

Very strong

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on their official website

Customer reviews

Exhale Wellness has very positive reviews. Many users enjoyed these Delta-8 THC gummies’ lasting effects, potency, and high quality. Further, customers had an excellent buying experience through their customer services, as they offer free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

#2.BudPop– Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies For Relaxation

Brand overview

BudPop is a new brand created in 2021, which immediately became known for its high-quality products. Its founders have worked very hard for more than 30 years to grow hemp and develop 100% organic products.

Its goal is to provide people with the best THC experience. BudPop has quickly satisfied many customers because it uses only high-quality handpicked ingredients and has 100% organic and non-GMO Delta-8 gummies.

BudPop’s products are safe and pure to consume, and they promote all independent lab testing reports on their official website. Delta-8 THC gummies are made in two different flavors and come in 625 milligrams bottles.

The flavors are delicious and fresh from blueberry and strawberry gelato, and each gummy contains 25 milligrams of THC. This company has affordable prices at $59,95 and a 20% discount for first-time users.

Highlights

High-quality products

BudPop’s hemp used for products is organically grown with natural ingredients, and it has facilities dedicated to quality products, such as lab testing. All products are tested for impurity and safety.

Transparency

BudPop shows all lab test results for their THC gummies on their official website. This method reassures clients that the company is trustworthy and reliable and its products are high-quality.

Experienced team

This company has a well-trained team with extensive experience cultivating hemp and extracting cannabinoids.

Return policy

BudPop offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all their products, including the THC gummies, except if the products are not in good condition, they won’t accept them back.

Free shipping

Another significant factor among many companies with high minimum orders for their products is that BudPop has free shipping with no minimum orders.

Pros

Great tasting flavors

Attractive packaging

User-friendly website

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on their official website

Customer reviews

BudPop has many positive reviews from satisfied customers. They are pretty happy with the Delta-8 gummies, especially with their taste, intense effects, and high standards. Moreover, the customers stated that BudPop has a great website that makes browsing and shopping an easy experience.

#3. Hollyweed CBD– Gluten-Free & Vegan THC Gummies

Brand overview

Hollyweed is a very reputable and trusted brand that has been featured in high-profile blogs and magazines. It is based in Los Angeles, California, and has a team of seasoned specialists. This company has gained popularity with its blends and unique formulas.

It has a great website where you can see its products’ status and quality. Hollyweed uses its experience to promote wellness, emotional well-being, and spirituality with its products. All products are vegan, third-party-lab tested, and of high quality.

BudPop’s Delta-8 gummies contain cannabis extracted from the best hemp sources. They are relatively cost-effective and come with the best exotic flavors. These Delta-8 THC gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are entirely safe to consume. They come in two main types: cubes and regular gummies.

Their size ranges from 750 milligrams to 1,500 milligrams packs, and each gummy has about 25 milligrams or 50 milligrams in potency. Each pack contains 30 gummies with fruity flavors of blueberry, elderberry, strawberry, and kiwi guava.

Highlights

Health benefits

Hollyweed Delta-8 THC gummies have many benefits. They may help with anxiety, insomnia, irritations, etc. These THC gummies include sedative CBN, which induces sleep in users.

Verified quality

Hollyweed has one of the most experienced manufacturers in the industry. This brand has won the hearts of many customers by keeping a great pace for a long time. They are very honest and share all results on their official website.

Affordable product

Hollyweed offers excellent prices, which sometimes may seem unrealistic according to its high quality. For comparison, this brand has lower prices than the other brands offering similar levels of quality.

Great website

Hollyweed provides a lot of information on its official website, which allows you to make an informed purchase decision much more accessible. They also list some organic ingredients in their gummies, including organic cane sugar, pectin, and natural flavors.

Pros

Colorado-grown hemp

Easy to navigate website

Great tasting

The complete ingredient list displayed

Vegan-friendly

Organic

Third-party lab tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on their official website

Customer reviews

Many satisfied customers loved the flavors used for these gummies. Customers appreciate that the gummies are vegan-friendly and at affordable prices. They especially loved the high quality of the products and stated that the gummies are extremely strong and induce deep relaxation.

#4.Diamond CBD – Full Spectrum THC Edibles For Health Benefits

Brand overview

Diamond CBD was launched in 2015 and dominated the cannabinoid market and is one of the most reputable brands among users. This company is focused on the research and development of CBD and some related substances. While distributing their organic health remedies, they provide information, documents, and reports on how they do that.

Their team consists of highly skilled and specialized individuals who uphold the brand name. They all have many years of experience refining and growing hemp. Their manufacturing process is very eco-friendly and reliable, and the sustainable methods make their diverse range of products safe and dependable to use.

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta-8 THC gummies come in three sizes: 500 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams, and 4,000 milligrams. Each gummy contains 20 milligrams of Delta-8 THC, and the gummies are part of their extensive Chill Plus line products, which also include tinctures and cartridges. It has a variety of flavors, including watermelon, blueberry, sunshine mix, mango, and island mix.

This brand provides a complete list of the ingredients that these gummies contain to see what you are buying. Furthermore, the ingredients include coconut oil, cane sugar, gelatin, and hemp extract. The brand has one of the largest varieties of Delta-8 gummies available in the market, and it offers sample packs for all customers.

Highlights

Convenient

Chill Plus THC gummies are always handy. They are legal and widely accepted. You can carry them around in your pocket or purse whenever you need them.

Soothing effects

These gummies have many positive effects, especially for those stress-prone. They may reduce your stress levels and make you feel more relaxed.

Third-party lab tested

This company undertakes laboratory testing and posts it on its official website, where everyone can access it. This shows that the brand is very honest and trustworthy.

Prices

Diamond CBD Delta-8 THC gummies may have higher prices than the other brands, but you receive unique products, high-quality and diverse, so the costs may be worth it. Each potency has a different price starting from $59,99 for 500 milligrams to $369,99 for 4,000 milligrams. There is also a sale price, where you can get it for $249,99.

Pros

Eco-friendly and reliable

Large size jar up to 4,000 milligrams

Transparency about the ingredients

Immense variety

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping on orders over $100

Cons

Pricier than other brands

Customer reviews

The customers who tried these gummies said they were juicy and tasted great. These gummies helped those who suffered from anxiety and stress, and they had very calm effects on nerves.

#5.3Chi– Top Rated Weed Gummies Infused With THC

Brand overview

3Chi is a trendy brand founded by a scientist who discovered the benefits of Delta-8 THC and wanted to share them with everyone. It was launched in 2018 and has been making potent and pure products.

This brand is currently selling the first legal marijuana-laced product. To assure their user’s satisfaction, they did not waver in their commitment to providing high-quality products. 3Chi is a US-based company, and its hemp source is from local farmers. All their products are third-party lab tested.

3Chi Delta-8 gummies are made from organic and naturally grown hemp, ensuring that they are free of any contaminants. Moreover, these gummies are gluten-free and vegan-friendly and made from pectin, a natural fiber base that increases quality.

These Delta-8 gummies come in two potencies, 200 milligrams and 400 milligrams, and are provided in a pack of 8 and 16. They might be the best option for beginners because they offer lower potencies.

Highlights

Affordable prices

3Chi may have the lowest prices of high-quality products available in the market. The prices start from $19,99, which is an excellent option for a beginner.

Gluten-free

3Chi’s Delta-8 gummies are vegan-free and gluten-free. For this reason, they may not cause any side effects, but if you are currently taking some medication, you should consult your doctor first. This may help you know how much of a prescription you need.

Public consumption

You can always eat these THC gummies in public without being frowned at. They are not like marijuana, which is frowned upon. If you don’t know what the effects would be on you while using it in public, you can use it in tiny quantities.

Innovative

3Chi made a remarkable history by bringing its THC products to the public’s attention. This brand continues to provide and innovate its customers with the best and most high-quality products that benefit other cannabinoids.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Pure hemp extract

Highly economical having affordable prices

Great for beginners

Strong Delta-8 THC content

Unique flavors

Free shipping on orders over $99

Unique flavors

Fast delivery

Cons

Artificial colors are used

The return policy provides a small margin

How We Chose The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies From Delta 8 Brands

While searching for the best Delta-8 gummies, there were many factors to consider. The reason for making this list is to save you more effort and time, primarily to protect you from falsely marketed products.

Nowadays, it has many new Delta-8 THC products coming out on the market, which are all unique, but some may not be trustworthy. You need to be careful about them because the market is flooded with fake or dupe products that don’t follow the safety and legal regulations. We chose five brands and featured their products through their paces, considering the following factors.

What Did We Look For?

We looked for brands that lab tests their products before selling and put the results on their websites

We focused on how well-loved and well-known the brand is; we’ve done this by searching through many reviews, and we narrowed it down to the brands with the most satisfied customers and positive reviews.

We looked at the product’s ingredients to see if they are all-natural without additives, chemicals, or other cannabinoid compounds that can harm your health

We looked at the brand’s website to see if it is transparent and checked from where their products come

We looked at the brand’s product varieties because it allows the customers to choose a product according to their needs

We looked at the brand’s prices because it is a major aspect to look for. Affordability is important, especially for Delta-8 products, because they can be pricier than other alternatives; for this reason, we chose only the brands that offer quality and quantity at a reasonable price

Beginner’s Guide For Choosing The Best THC Edibles

Brand reputation

The first step to ensure that the product is worthy is knowing the brand you are buying from. It is essential to see if the brand and its products are worth buying. The best option is to look through their social media, forums, and official websites. Brands that have been in the running for a long time are always featured in an article or magazine.

Manufacturing process

The manufacturing process is a significant factor to look out for. Delta-8 THC is already a complex compound to refine and extract. You have to go through the production methods to see if it is a clean and safe process. The best examples are the gummies mentioned in this article which have ethanol or CO2 extraction, ensuring the potency and purity of a product.

You should look for manufacturing methods independent of metals, pesticides, chemicals, or other toxic compounds. Sometimes these may bleed into the Delta-8 itself, so it will be better not to risk it for your safety and health.

Quality

Quality is always an essential factor when buying Delta-8 products. Before purchasing the product, do good research on how the product was made and what the brand used to make that product. The brands we chose are the best example of high-quality products, so it may be better to choose some of them and get the experience you want.

Ingredients

A trusted and authentic brand always displays its ingredients for everyone to see. Many people have allergies or certain medical conditions, so the ingredients must be stated on all products.

Most Delta-8 products come in different compositions and potencies. This may include that certain cannabinoids are also toxic or not suitable or digestible for everyone. For this reason, the ingredients list can help you avoid any questionable additives and components that can be harmful to your health.

Varieties

All brands have different flavors and strengths available. Most of them clarify and explain things in a detailed product description. If not, you should look for third-party opinions and customer reviews about which variety is the best and how you may get the best value for money from the Delta-8 THC products you want to buy.

Lab testing

All brands have to lab test their products to ensure they are safe to consume. Always search for brands that make their lab test results available. This shows that the brand is honest and its products are safe to use. If the brand does not show the results, it will be better to avoid their products. You can also find the reports as COA, which confirm that external sources approve the product.

THC content

All Delta-8 consumers should purchase products that stick to the legal limit of less than 0,3% THC. The products that exceed this limit are not legal. You should not worry because even with less than 0,3% THC, you might still experience the full effects and be safe at the same time.

Price

Some Delta-8 products might be very expensive. You should do good research before shopping, compare the sizes of products and see which brand has the best quality products at affordable prices.

Sometimes you should also check if the ingredients are luxurious and the Delta-8 product looks pretty cheap because they might be suspicious. If you follow these mentioned factors, you won’t have any problem buying a high-quality product for affordable prices.

Sustainability

All types of farming, especially hemp farming, have to be as sustainable as possible. This should take effect in every part of the product, from manufacturing to packaging. You should look for brands with links to local farmers and show how their products are used and sold. Depending on the company, you may sometimes find a statement on their efforts to reduce their emissions.

Customer reviews

Good brands make all of their product reviews available. Customer reviews are essential before buying any Delta-8 product to see the user’s effects and if the product is the same as its description. Be careful if the brand does not have any comments, then it may be probably fake.

FAQs About THC Gummies

Q1. What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is another word for the well-known Delta-9 THC. It is one of the chemicals in cannabinoids that give users a “high” present in many products. Moreover, it is found in low quantities in hemp plants, making production difficult. Delta-8 has soothing properties, making it an excellent medical remedy.

Mainly, it is extracted using CO2, which is the best method. Delta-8 does not make side effects like Delta-9 do. This is great for people who want to enjoy the healing benefits without worrying that Delta-8 products may harm their health.

Delta-8 is a powerful and safe compound known for inducing a feeling of euphoria and has many positive effects.

Q2. What are Delta-8 THC gummies?

Delta-8 gummies are tasty and small edibles packed with Delta-8. They are usually delicious and fruity, and they are the best option for those with a sweet tooth. Delta-8 gummies work perfectly to cover the muddy and earthy aftertaste Delta-8 can have.

Q3. Does Delta-8 THC have any side effects?

Delta-8 has positive and negative effects, but because of its mild nature, it has more positive than side effects. Delta-8 may have some side effects such as dry eyes, grogginess, increased appetite, etc. If you increase your dose or take some other medicine simultaneously, you may have side effects.

Q4. Are Delta-8 THC gummies harmful?

No, Delta-8 gummies are not harmful. They are made safely and tested carefully. They have many benefits that can help your health. So, when purchasing products, look for those that are lab tested with results displayed available for anyone to see. Just follow the instructions on the package and don’t consume too many gummies at once.

Q5. Is Delta-8 THC legal?

Yes. Delta-8 THC is legal in most states. You should check your state’s law to see if the Delta-8 THC is legal in your location. But, no matter the state, for Delta-8 THC to be legal, it should have less than 0,3% THC. It is very important to check this number and not purchase the product with over 0,3% THC.

Q6. Can Delta-8 THC show up on a drug test?

Yes, Delta-8 THC can show up on your drug test because it is a psychoactive cannabinoid. The presence of Delta-9 and Delta-9 metabolites may be detected in your blood by a drug test. It is better to avoid eating these Delta-8 gummies if you have an approaching drug test. It is also suggested not to take them while driving or using some machinery.

Q7. How would you feel after consuming Delta-8 gummies?

After taking these Delta-8 gummies, you should experience a mellow high and notice a deep sense of relaxation, calm and heightened focus. You may be in a better mood and feel more energized. Apart from this, Delta-8 gummies may alleviate inflammation and pain and increase your appetite.

Q8. How often should you take Delta-8 gummies?

After taking the first dose, you should wait for about a day to assess your body’s adjustment capacity. You should take the second dose only when the first one wears off completely. Each Delta-8 gummy may last between five hours to one day, depending on the potency.

Q9. Are third-party lab tests proof of authentication?

Yes, third-party labs test the products manufactured by different brands in an unbiased way and testify to their safety, purity, and potency. These tests are essential in an unregulated market as it is a marker of transparency, purity, and authenticity.

Q10. What are the benefits of Delta-8 THC gummies?

Delta-8 gummies may help with insomnia and anxiety and may reduce stress. Most people consume Delta-8 THC gummies to ease medical conditions such as lupus, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and many other conditions that cause pain in the skin, muscles, or joints.

Some research has shown that Delta-8 might help the brain. It is a neuroprotectant, which means it can protect your brain cells. It may help with long-term memory and preserve memory in those who have Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and many other similar conditions of the brain.

Q11. Is Delta-8 THC used medically?

Yes, Delta-8 THC can have medical benefits, and its effects vary from person to person. Delta-8 has already been used for many medical purposes, mainly to relieve nausea in cancer patients. Furthermore, some of the most common uses of Delta-8 THC involve mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. It is also a relaxant and may reduce symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks, and agitation and calm you down.

Q12. Which flavors are the best for Delta-8 THC gummies?

Delta-8 is derived from organic hemp products, which means it has a very strong flavor on its own. This can depend on the flavor you like the most, whether it is a juicy taste or mellow such as watermelon. Delta-8 THC gummies have many flavors to choose from, so look for those that you think would be the best for you.

Q13. How long does Delta-8 THC take to kick the effects?

This will depend on the product you use. Generally, it should take from 30-45 minutes for the effects of Delta-8 THC gummies to kick in. After consuming them, the effects may last for around 12 hours.

Q14. Why are Delta-8 THC gummies much better than other types of THC?

Delta-8 THC gummies may allow you to have a relaxed and slow high in a portable form of a sweet. Moreover, they have great taste and are very delicious. Delta-8 gummies may help you with many health conditions and make you feel more calm and relaxed.

Conclusion – Buy Premium THC Gummies & Weed Edibles In 2022

Delta-8 THC gummies are becoming increasingly popular due to their handy, sweet, and health benefits. They might be especially the best option for beginners because of their various flavors.

Now you’ve got a clearer vision as regards to choosing the best THC gummies and what to expect. We hope that this article was helpful for you in finding the best brand and product for your needs.

The brands we chose are safe and tested with high quality, so we recommend giving them a try if you want to experience the best effects. Overall, our suggestion is to try Exhale Wellness because of its high-quality, potency, and organically-sourced ingredients, and they offer great value for money. There are many others such as hemp derived CBD. They are also derived from high quality hemp.